Matt Hardy posted a farewell to Impact Wrestling on Twitter tonight.

“My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they’re all treated with respect & fairness.”

Earlier today, news broke on several websites that Matt & Jeff Hardy were leaving IMPACT as their agreements were expiring.

This follows an announcement on Twitter by Drew Galloway that he was also leaving IMPACT. “Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I’ll miss everyone & I’ll see you down that long road.”