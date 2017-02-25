FROM THE COUCH TO THE ARENA — A FIRST TIME EXPERIENCE

By Travis Voeltz

The year was 1989…I was watching the WWF Superstars when suddenly…I could not believe my ears! There was going to be an event near me soon! I had never gotten to see these larger than life heroes in person, but now seemed to be my chance. I was already over the moon excited at the news—then they announced who’d be on the card. Not only would Ravishing Rick Rude be taking on the Ultimate Warrior, but unbelievably Randy Macho Man Savage was in the main event taking on newly crowned WWF world champion Hulk Hogan! How could this be though? That was a match the world had to wait months to see at the recent “Wrestlemania V.” While I didn’t understand how I was going to be so lucky as to see Wrestlemania matches in person, I couldn’t talk to my parents fast enough about taking me to the event.

The anticipation of crowd-favorite, pro-wrestling heroes coming to an arena “near you” was almost more than a young wrestling fan could handle. It started with a “made for your area” promotional message during my favorite wrestling program. Typically a familiar wrestling personalities voice would be saying that “Your much loved wrestling superstars would be coming to your vicinity soon.” Folks would sit and listen in amazement as the advertisement would lay out the event card. If you were able to attend you’d get to witness matches you’d surely never see unless you attended, or ordered an upcoming pay per view event. How could this be? These were matches we’d been waiting for to see on television for months, and now they were actually going to be happening right here in my hometown; surely there must be a mistake?!

Prior to Monday Night Raw premiering in January of 1993, the main wrestling programs fans had available to watch were the big two promotions of the WWF (now WWE), and WCW—that of WWF Superstars on Saturday mornings or WCW Saturday Night on Saturday evenings. If one was lucky and got the USA network, you also got to watch WWF Prime Time Wrestling on Monday nights. On most episodes of all these shows you’d get a limited number, sometimes only one, of main event quality matches per show. Main events, as in a match between two established and well known superstars were limited. The bulk of the show’s matches were between the recognized wrestlers and some lesser known talent or journeymen wrestlers. While these journeymen wrestlers would do their best to put up a good fight, the more reputable wrestler almost always came out on top.

While watching the wrestling action was certainly a big part of the program, the messages the stars would be conveying during the program was what was really enticing. On WWF programming, it was interviews conducted by: Mean Gene Okerlund, Sean Mooney, or others…sometimes they’d show a picture-in-picture, pre-recorded message from the wrestler. Over on WCW, showcased was Tony Schiavone, David Crockett, Jim Ross, or others that had the microphone in front of the wrestler. Wrestlers for both promotions typically had warnings directed towards whomever they happen to be having an issue with at the time. Then, on occasion you’d hear it—a superstar of wrestling or perhaps this well known interviewer would say a word very familiar to the viewer—the name of your home town!

If professional wrestling was coming to your area soon, promotions would often have specially made interviews talking about it coming to your area. The wrestlers had tailor-made messages describing what they planned to do to their opponent when they came to your town. Somewhere during the same broadcast, not only would you here from the combatants, but you’d also get to hear about the lineup for most of the card. These contests they were advertising weren’t what viewers were used to seeing on the weekly television programs though—they were matches you only got to see in either the main event of the programs or on the rare pay-per-view, as at most during the pre-Raw era, each promotion had around four pay per view events a year. So, the deal was if you wanted to see these main event matches, you’d need to go buy a ticket and see them live and in person. Then Monday Night Raw premiered.

It’s been 24 years since Raw debuted and ever since we’ve changed the way we view our pro-wrestling. With each passing episode, more and more main event type matches were added; and once WCW Nitro started, ratings became the name of the game until eventually the entire show was filled with star laden matches. Fans have grown accustomed to and now expect to see six hours worth of matches, (between Raw, Smackdown Live, and NXT), between all conventional wrestling stars. It is only on very rare occasion that we see the traditional local wrestler. It’s so rare that those talents themselves then become a star: i.e. James Ellsworth. With the constant ease of seeing all the top talent face each other weekly, it’s increasingly easier to convince one to stay in the comfort of their own home to watch, rather than fork out the dough to go to the live event. The bigger issue is that it can turn into lack of depth in a variety of the matches. With so much access to weekly programming and the ever present internet to find out results not happening on television, wrestling fans can at times grow weary of the repeated matches between individuals. All that lack of anticipation for a match doesn’t seem to be affecting business though, as fans are still viewing all things wrestling on a regular basis—also, the special events are still as viewed as they ever were. While years ago we’d have to wait for a big match between the top stars, matches between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe for example, could happen immediately that week on television.

We seem to live in a world now of instant gratification where immediate results are everywhere at our finger tips. The wrestling business seems to be doing more than fine in keeping up with the changes, as the WWE continues to increase its fan base. Where do you stand though; do you favor the instant gratification of those six weekly hours of main event caliber matches, or do you lean towards the good old days of anticipating that main event for months?

I actually did end up sitting in the audience, that exciting evening in 1989, popcorn in my lap and my Dad by my side. I felt like I was king of the world as I watched the Ultimate Warrior rip apart Ravishing Rick Rude right before my very eyes. I was speechless as I stood there with stars in my eyes seeing my formerly beloved Mega Powers explode right in front of me. I’d seen this personal rivalry grow over the course of nearly a year and now I was finally getting to see it wrestled out live. Now, I enjoy my weekly WWE programming as much as the next guy and I will forever be a fan. For me though, I couldn’t tell you all the matches that took place, even two weeks ago on Raw, but I can still vividly remember those matches that took place in front of me some 28 years ago.

-Travis Voeltz

Twitter.com/TravisVoeltz