Jermaine Royster reporting

On tonight episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AxsTv we get two big matches from NJPW’s Dominion show from June 19, 2016 airing from Osaka-Jo Hall. The “Arial Assassin” Will Ospreay fresh off winning the 2016 Best of the Super Jr’s Tournament faces the class of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Division, Champion KUSHIDA. Then Katsuyori Shibata tries to regain his NEVER Openweight Championship as he battles Yuji Nagata who represent’s the 3rd Generation of NJPW. Since Shibata lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Nagata he has been on a tear facing the other members of the 3rd Generation. Manabue Nakanishi, Hiriyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima all have fallen to Shibata and now he faces Nagata in the rematch.

Singles Match

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay[Chaos] vs KUSHIDA©

Both men lock up against the ropes causing a break where Ospreay moves away, Ospreay then forces Kushida to the ground still holding the arm bar but Kushida kicks to an escape. Kushida gets control of the legs of Ospreay but Will counters with a front face lock which Kushida counters into a ankle lock then a surf board move by the ropes. Ospreay tries a move but Kushida counters with an Atomic drop then a drop kick to the face of Ospreay. Ospreay comes back with a hurricanranna but Kushida lands a big right hand dropping the Arial Assassin. Kushida goes for the arm of Ospreay weakening him up for the Hover Board lock, Kushida then goes back to the right arm of Ospreay with a leg lock. Kushida throws Ospreay off the ropes but Will spring boards himself off the ropes blasting Kushida with a kick to the face. Ospreay then runs the ropes and flips himself over the top rope crashing down to kushida on the outside. Back in the ring Ospreay misses a Superkick and Kushida counters with a kick to the face, Kushida lays in with more shots to the face of Ospreay then both men trade shots. Ospreay runs the ropes but Kushida knocks him to the outside then goes flying over the top rope taking out Ospreay. Will just barley makes it back to the ring and Kushida meets him with a drop kick off the ropes as he gets back in the ring. Ospreay scores with kicks to the face of Kushida but Kushida counters Will again this time with a roll up for a two count. Kushida picks Will up and targets the injured arm but Ospreay gets away hitting the running somersault then a 450 from the second rope for a two count. Ospreay gets Kushida on the top rope then Super kicks Kushida, Ospreay goes for the Cutter off the ropes but Kushida blasts him with a right hand, Ospreay counters with a kick to the head but Kushida somehow counters into the Hover Board lock in the middle of the ring. Ospreay tries to move to the ropes but instead he picks up Kushida and scores with a Lung Blower. Ospreay then goes to the apron then up to the top rope and hits the corkscrew moonsault for a two count. Ospreay tries the Spring Board cutter again but this time Kushida catches that injured arm of Ospreay and he puts him in the Hover Board lock again. Ospreay tries to roll out of the hold again but Kushida rolls over and Ospreay has no choice but to tap out.

Your Winner: Kushida retains the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

“The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata vs “Blue Justice” Yuji Nagata©

Both men circle the ring focusing on the tie up but Nagata throws a few kicks then both men tie up but quickly separate. After a tie up that forces a break Shibata blasts Nagata with a right hand but Nagata returns the favor with a swift kick to the chest dropping Shibata. Shibata then shoots for the legs then wraps the arm of Nagata in a key lock in the middle of the ring. Nagata tries to roll out and he eventually does but Shibata holds on and Nagata gets to the bottom rope. Shibata scores again with a big kick then goes back to the key lock on Nagata, Shibata applies more pressure then lights up Nagata with another big kick to the chest. Shibata scores with a big fore arm to a kneeled Nagata but Yuji counters Shibata off the ropes with a knee to the gut. Nagata now in control scores with blasting kicks to Shibata on the mat but Shibata tells him to bring it on and Nagata serves up three big shots where the last drops Shibata. Nagata scores with fore arms but Shibata comes back with big boots in the corner then follows that up with the running corner drop kick to Nagata for a two count. Shibata kicks Nagata in the back but Yuji gets up in Shibata’s face and the two begin to trade viscous shots to the head then both men trade German suplexes after which Shibata hits a standing STO and both men are down. Shibata goes back to the big kicks to Nagata, Shibata agains scores with the big corner kick to Nagata then goes for the Cobra Twist by the ropes. Shibata then switches to the Sleeper Hold and Nagata looks to be fading away but comes back. Shibata quickly counters with a kick to the chest then a back body drop for a two count. Shibata then goes for the Penalty Kick but Nagata gets out of the way and counters into the Nagata Lock. Nagata then locks on with the hold while his eyes roll back into his head, the crowd knows this as “Killer Nagata” while has the arm bar hold. Nagata holds on but Shibata gets to the bottom rope, Nagata blasts Shibata just for good measure then delivers knees to Shibata in the corner. Nagata then runs and hits the Justice Knee to Shibata in the corner then a back body drop for a two count. Yuji picks up Shibata and scores with a Brain buster then a Penalty Kick of his own. Nagata picks up Shibata and goes back to the knees to Shibata’s chest as Katsuyori is trying to get away, Nagata goes for a swinging strike and Shibata counters him with a big back slap stunning Nagata and Shibata scores with the Sleeper Hold. Nagata tries to roll over to break the hold but Shibata doesn’t break his grip, Nagata starts to fade away and Shibata drops him, runs the ropes and blasts Nagata with the Penalty Kick. Shibata covers Yuji Nagata and gets the three count, Shibata wins back the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Your Winner: Katsuyori Shibata wins the NEVER Openweight Championship

After the match we see Nagata being attended to while Satoshi Kojima, Hiriyoshi Tenzan & Manabue Nakanishi surround him in support. Shibata walks over to Nagata and bows in respect then both men embrace.