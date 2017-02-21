Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country for the next two weeks.

Mon, Feb 20 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E Congress ST, Detroit, MI – 7 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Mon, Feb 20 – Hogtown Pro – Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, ON – 4 pm

Mon, Feb 20 – Rock Solid Wrestling – YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka/Recplex, 1724 Mosley ST, Wasaga Beach, ON – 1 pm – SnowmanMania.com

Mon, Feb 20 – New Japan Pro Wrestling – Sapporo, Japan – facebook.com/newjapanprowrestling

Mon, Feb 20 – Welsh Wrestling – Ffwrnes Theatre, Park ST, SA15 3YE Llanelli, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Tue, Feb 21 – Welsh Wrestling – Stiwt, Broad Street, LL14 1 Rhosllanerchrugog, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Wed, Feb 22 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 22 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm – ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 22 – UFO – Malden Irish American Club, 177 West ST, Malden, MA – 7 pm

Wed, Feb 22 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm – czwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 22 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Feb 23 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm – wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 23 – NWA St. Louis – Casa Lomo Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO – 7 pm – saintlouiswrestling.com

Thu, Feb 23 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Whiskey Bend Bar and Dance Club, 4328 N Broadway ST, Knoxville, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Feb 23 – Welsh Wrestling – Muni Arts Centre, Gelliswasted Road, CF37 2 Pontypridd, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – International Wrestling Australia – Nornsby RSL Club, 4 High ST, Hornsby, New South Wales, Australia – 8 pm – iwawrestling.com.au

Fri, Feb 24 – Lucha Libre Mexicana – 4765 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm – facebook.com/lasuperrevista

Fri, Feb 24 – NWA Vendetta Pro – Radisson Hotel, 3455 Skyway DR, Santa Maria, CA – 7:35 pm – facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Ricochet Rec Center, 450 W Aten RD, Imperial, CA – 7 pm – facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Fri, Feb 24 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm – facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Feb 24 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – WrestleMerica – Cedartown High School, 167 Frank Lott DR, Cedartown, GA – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/WrestleMerica

Fri, Feb 24 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Markthalle-Hamburg, Klosterwall 11, 20095 Hamburg, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – NWP Arena, 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm – facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Feb 24 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Feb 24 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Feb 24 – Evolve – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 8 pm – WWNLive.com

Fri, Feb 24 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Elks Function Hall, 128 School ST, Clinton, MA – 7:30 pm – LuckyProWrestling.com

Fri, Feb 24 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS – facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Feb 24 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Feb 24 – International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY – facebook.com/theiwf

Fri, Feb 24 – Superkick’d – The Great Hall, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 7:30 pm – superkickd.com

Fri, Feb 24 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Turtle’s Bar and Grill, 2100 Sparta Hwy, Smithville, TN – 9 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Feb 24 – Futureshock Wrestling – Longfield Suite Prestwich, Manchester, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Fri, Feb 24 – House of Pain – Miners Welfare, Woodview, NG12 3PJ Cotgrave, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Pro Wrestling Live – Darlaston All Active, Willenhall Road, Darlaston, WS10 8JG, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Live-198567800157656

Fri, Feb 24 – Slam! – Solvay Function Suite, Station Road, B69 4LY Solvay, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Welsh Wrestling – LC Swansea, Oystermouth Road, SA1 3ST Swansea, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Feb 24 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI – Meet and Greet 6 pm, Bell Time 7:30 pm – facebook.com/legacyprowi

Sat, Feb 25 – International Wrestling Australia – Hexham Bowling Club, 290 Old Maitland RD, Hexham, New South Wales, Australia – 8 pm – iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Feb 25 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Alice McKay Building, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 25 – Baja Stars USA – La Tradicion Mexicana, 1223 3rd Ave, Suite C1, Chula Vista, CA – 6:45 pm – facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010759292809

Sat, Feb 25 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – John A. O’Connell High School, 2355 Folsom ST, San Francisco, CA – 7 pm – facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Feb 25 – Underground Empire Wrestling – 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA – 8 pm – facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake ST, Denver, CO – 7 pm – therockymountainpro.com

Sat, Feb 25 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – Taftville Knights of Columbus Hall, Taftville, CT – 7:30 pm – thencw.com

Sat, Feb 25 – Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Entertainment One Wrestling – Howard’s Flea Market, 6373 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL – 11 am – facebook.com/E1Wrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Real Pro Wrestling – Martial Arts Fitness Academy of Ave Maria, 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Suite 200-400, Ave Maria, FL – 8 pm – facebook.com/realprofl

Sat, Feb 25 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm – apwonline.net

Sat, Feb 25 – Wrestle Club – Expo Idaho-Kids, 5610 Glenwood ST, Boise, ID – 1 am – facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Feb 25 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Harold Murphy Rec Center, 16053 Richmond Ave, Markham, IL – 7 pm – facebook.com/CrashTestedWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Lanphier High School, 1300 N 11th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm – facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Feb 25 – Pro Wrestling Blitz – St. Joe’s Park, 700 Theodore ST, Joliet, IL – 7 pm – PWBlitz.com

Sat, Feb 25 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Feb 25 – AWE – Aroostook Centre Mall, 830 Maine ST, Presque Isle, ME – 3 pm

Sat, Feb 25 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, Presque Isle, ME – 6 pm – facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Feb 25 – Limitless Wrestling – American Legion Post 84, 156 Park ST, Orono, ME – 7 pm – facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Detroit Style Wrestling – Tireman Flea Market, 14300 Tireman ST, Detroit, MI – 3 pm – facebook.com/detroitstylewrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – Artesia Youth Center, 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 5 pm – facebook.com/imperialwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Feb 25 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – John P. Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill ST, Columbia Heights, MN – 8 pm – facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Feb 25 – Cape Championship Wrestling – Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis DR, Cape Girardeau, MO – 6 pm – facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm – facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Feb 25 – BBWF – International Club and Sports Bar, 403 Somerset ST, North Plainfield, NJ – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 25 – Game Changer Wrestling – Game Changer World, 798 Rt 9 S, Howell, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/JCWprowrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Superstars of Wrestling – Passaic Valley Elks Lodge, 1 Fellner PL, Totowa, NJ – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Feb 25 – Evolve – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 6 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, Feb 25 – FTW – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 3 pm – ftwprowrestling.com

Sat, Feb 25 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 25 – America’s Most Liked – Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Home and Garden Building, Winston-Salem, NC – 7 pm – amlwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 25 – New American Pro Wrestling – Hickory National Guard Armory, 1251 8th ST NE, Hickory, NC – 8 pm – facebook.com/napwwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Feb 25 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm – facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Legends of the Squared Circle – 50 S Main ST, Utica, OH – 7 pm – facebook.com/pages/LSC-Legends-of-the-Squared-Circle/118082808271073

Sat, Feb 25 – ? – 1083 Pape Ave, East York, ON – 5 pm

Sat, Feb 25 – Capital City Championship Combat – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthur Ave, Ottawa, ON – 8 pm – c4wrestling.com

Sat, Feb 25 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – International Wrestling Cartel – Shannock Valley Youth Center, 208 Cowanshannock Ave, Rural Valley, PA – 7:30 pm – iwcwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 25 – Pro Wrestling Empire – Zembo Shrine, 2801 3rd ST, Harrisburg, PA – 7 pm – facebook.com/ProWrestlingEmpirePA

Sat, Feb 25 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Feb 25 – TRUE – Salvation Army, 320 W Second ST, Berwick, PA – 7 pm – facebook.com/trueprowrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Valley Wrestling Federation – New Eagle Social Hall, 156 Chess ST, New Eagle, PA – 7 pm – ValleyWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Feb 25 – WWWA – Quakertown Farmers Market and Flea Market, 201 Station RD, Quakertown, PA – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/THEWWWA

Sat, Feb 25 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Ardler Complex, Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm – sweonline.co.uk

Sat, Feb 25 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm – facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Feb 25 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 25 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Evolution Sports Gym, 103 Smoky Mountain PL, Elizabethton, TN – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/Evolution-Championship-Wrestling-533639516803398

Sat, Feb 25 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 25 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 25 – Southern Pro Championship Wrestling – Dayton National Guard Armory, 225 Manufacturers RD, Dayton, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/SPCW-991415897544358/

Sat, Feb 25 – Throwback Championship Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 7 pm – facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Feb 25 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Feb 25 – South Plains Championship Wrestling – LeeRoy Colgan (Dawson County Fair Barn), 901 S Houston ST, Lamesa, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/South-Plains-Championship-Wrestling-745026482299381

Sat, Feb 25 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Cypress VFW Arena Post #8905, 21902 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX – 7:30 pm – taswwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 25 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm – altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Feb 25 – Attack! Pro – Trinity Centre, Trinity RD, BS2 0NW Bristol, UK – 7 pm – Facebook.com/ATTACKprowrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Combat Sports Federation – Komedia Bath, 22-23 Westgate ST, BA1 1EP Bath, UK – 2:30 pm – facebook.com/csfprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Falling Starr Wrestling – West Lynn Sports and Social Club, PE34 3 King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – First Class Wrestling – Wallsend Memorial Hall and People’s Centre, 10 Frank ST, NE28 6RN Wallsend, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/FirstClassWrestling/

Sat, Feb 25 – House of Pain – St. Ann With Emmanuel Church, NG3 4 Nottingham, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Megaslam Wrestling – Newcastle City Hall, 100 Grey ST, NE1 8 Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Preston City Wrestling – Evoque, 151 Church ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancanshire, UK – 1 pm – facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Greenway Centre and Cafe, Doncaster RD, BS10 5PY Britol, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Twechar Healthy Living Center, St. Johns Way, G65 9TA Glasgow, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTTV

Sat, Feb 25 – Slam! – Prince of Wales Theatre, Church ST, WS11 1DE Cannock, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – TNT Extreme Wrestling – O2 Academy, Hotham ST, L3 5UF Liverpool, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/tntextremewres

Sat, Feb 25 – Welsh Wrestling – Andover Leisure Centre, West ST, SP10 1QP Andover, Hampshire, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 25 – Lucha Libre Volcanica – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8:30 pm – facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sun, Feb 26 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Big Top Convention Center, 9250 E Fowler Ave, Bldg N, Tampa, FL – 12:30 pm – facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm – kdwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 26 – WWL – Coliseo De Lajas, ?, Mexico – 5 pm – facebook.com/wwlmundial

Sun, Feb 26 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Feb 26 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm – facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Feb 26 – Lightning Pro Wrestling – 408 East High ST, Potosi, MO – 6 pm – facebook.com/LightningProWrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Feb 26 – Battlewar – Les Foufounes Electriques, 87 Sainte-Catherine ST E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm – facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, Feb 26 – Beyond Wrestling – Aurora Providence, 276 Westminster ST, Providence, RI – 1 pm – facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – Lucha Libre – Tropicana Memphis, 4001 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN – 5 pm – facebook.com/MemphisLuchaLibreWrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – Anarchy Championship Wrestling – Mohawk Austin, 912 Red River ST, Austin, TX – 5:35 pm – facebook.com/AnarchyChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – House of Pain – Calverton Working Men’s Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6 Nottingham, UK – 2:30 pm – facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Sir Thomas Rich’s School, Oakleaze, Longlevens, GL2 0LF Glouchester, Gloucestershire, UK – 3:30 pm – facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sun, Feb 26 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm – facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Wed, Mar 1 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Mar 1 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm – ovwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 1 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm – czwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 1 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Mar 2 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm – wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 2 – Zero1 USA Supreme – Burgess Osbourne Auditorium, Mattoon, IL – 8 pm – facebook.com/zero1supreme

Thu, Mar 2 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Burnett Hall, N8542 2nd ST, Burnett, WI – 8 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling – Elberta Middle School, 13355 Main ST, Elberta, AL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/gulfsouthwrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm – facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Mar 3 – Northeast Wrestling – Crosby High School, 300 Pierpont RD, Waterbury, CT – 8 pm – facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Fri, Mar 3 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm – facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Mar 3 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm – allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Mar 3 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Mar 3 – Kentucky Zone Wrestling – Estill County Fairground Association, 38 S Irvine RD, Irvine, KY – 7 pm – facebook.com/SomersetKentuckyZoneWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Mar 3 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS – facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Mar 3 – Brii Combination Wrestling – BPO Elks Queensborough Lodge #878, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 6 pm – facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Mar 3 – Warehouse Wars – 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH – 6 pm

Fri, Mar 3 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Mar 3 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road W, Mansfield, NG19 OEE Nottingham, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Silverdale Working Mens Club, High Street, Silverdale, ST5 6 Newcastle under Lyme, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Fri, Mar 3 – Welsh Wrestling – Blake Theatre, Almshouse Street, NP25 3XP Monmouth, UK – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Vicious Outcast Wrestling – YWCA of Marion County, 2019 Pleasant Valley RD, Fairmont, WV – 7 pm – facebook.com/viciousoutcastwrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Pabst Riverside Turner Hall, 144 E Wells ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Mar 3 – River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI – 8 pm – facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Mar 4 – Wrestling Go – Marayong Community Centre, Cnr Quakers Road & Railway Road, Marayong, Australia – 4:30 pm – facebook.com/WrestlingGO

Sat, Mar 4 – Pro Wrestling Allstars – ?, Belgium – facebook.com/ProWrestlingAllstars

Sat, Mar 4 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 2114 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC – 7:30 pm – eccw.com

Sat, Mar 4 – New Era Wrestling – Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO – 6 pm – facebook.com/New-Era-Wrestling-225229407508249

Sat, Mar 4 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Mar 4 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm – apwonline.net

Sat, Mar 4 – New European Championship Wrestling – N.E.W. Hotspot, Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Heßdorf, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Sat, Mar 4 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Godding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm – aawrestling.com

Sat, Mar 4 – Emerge – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Mar 4 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army of Evansville, 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 4 – Impact Pro – The Vault, Algona, IA – 7 pm – facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm – facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Mar 4 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Frontline Ministries Full Gospel Church, 152 Skyview DR, 200 Briar Fork RD, Hazard, KY – 5 pm – facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard Armory, 509 W Everly Bros Blvd, Central City, KY – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Mar 4 – On Point – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Ring of Honor – Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom. New York, NY – 7 pm – rohwrestling.com

Sat, Mar 4 – Superstars of Wrestling – LaGuardia Plaza Hotel, 104-04 Ditmars Blvd, East Elmhurst, NY – 10 am – facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Mar 4 – Superstars of Wrestling – Columbian Club of Avenel, 109 Morrisey Ave, Avenel, NJ – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Mar 4 – Warriors of Wrestling – Fun Station USA of Staten Island, 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm – facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Taylorsville Lions Club Fairgrounds, 170 Fairgrounds RD, Taylorsville, NC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Ro Huffman Center, Drexel, NC – 6 pm – facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Mar 4 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm – facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 6 pm – facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm – facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Broken Bow High School, 1001 S Park DR, Broken Bow, OK – 7 pm – facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Mar 4 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm – alpha-1wrestling.com

Sat, Mar 4 – SMASH – Franklin Horner Community Center, 432 Horner Ave, Toronto, ON – 6 pm – Smash-Wrestling.com

Sat, Mar 4 – Atomic Championship Wrestling/Rogue Women Warriors – Stevens Fire Hall Company, 91 Stevens RD, Stevens, PA – 6:30 pm – AtomicProWrestling.com

Sat, Mar 4 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Mar 4 – Beyond Wrestling – Aurora Providence, 276 Westminster ST, Providence, RI – 1 pm – facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm – facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Mar 4 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Mar 4 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 4 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 4 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Mar 4 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Mar 4 – Rampage Wrestling – YWCA Sun N Fun Rec Center, 6204 Elgin Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – CDM Gym (Inside Greenspoint Mall), 12300 Norh Fwy #144, Houston, TX – 6 pm – taswwrestling.com

Sat, Mar 4 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – Harlandale Community Centre, 7227 Briar PL, San Antonio, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Mar 4 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, Bath Road RG18 3SX Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Mar 4 – Attack! Pro – Cathays Youth and Community Centre, 36 Cathays Terrace, CF24 4HX Cardiff, UK – 7 pm – Facebook.com/ATTACKprowrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Swanton Morley Village Hall, Manns Lane, Swanton Morley, NR20 4NP Dereham, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Kamikaze Pro – Rubery Social Club and Institute Limited, 141 New RD, B45 9 Birmingham, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, Mar 4 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Leicester, UK – lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Mar 4 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Ounsdale High School, Ounsdale Road, WV5 8 Wolverhampton, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sat, Mar 4 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group – Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6:15 pm – facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTTV

Sat, Mar 4 – Target Wrestling – English Gate Plaza, CA1 1RP Carlisle, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Welsh Wrestling – Zion Hill Community Centre Pontnewyndd, NP4 6 Pontypool, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Mar 4 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – The Complex, 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT – 4 pm – facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Mar 4 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave, Madison, WV – 7 pm – facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Mar 4 – River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI – 8 pm – facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sun, Mar 5 – Blitzkrieg Pro – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 5 pm – facebook.com/blitzkriegpro

Sun, Mar 5 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Fun Wheels Skating Center, 2271 Rockmark Hwy, Cedartown, GA – 7 pm – facebook.com/NAWA-NGWA-Thanksgiving-Thunder-537318943139583

Sun, Mar 5 – Christian Professional Wrestling – 250 Fairground ST, Franklin, IN – 5:30 pm

Sun, Mar 5 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm – kdwrestling.com

Sun, Mar 5 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Hubert-Fortiers-O’Grady, VWF Post 345, 27345 Schoolcraft, Redford, MI – 2 pm – facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Mar 5 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm – facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Mar 5 – Violence X Suffering Professional Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 4 pm – facebook.com/VIOLENCExSUFFERING

Sun, Mar 5 – Cleveland Wrestling Alliance – Dr. Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cleveland, OH – 1:30 pm – facebook.com/Cleveland-Wrestling-Alliance-1617059298548838

Sun, Mar 5 – Classic Championship Wrestling – WISH Centre, 177 King ST E, Chatham, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Mar 5 – Lucha T.O. – Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – M&G 5:30 pm, Event 6 pm – LuchaInThe6.com

Sun, Mar 5 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Kelsey Centre, Sayward, ON – 2 pm – facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Mar 5 – Lucha T.O. – Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – 5 pm – LuchaInThe6.com

Sun, Mar 5 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Mar 5 – Midwest All Pro – Icon Event Hall, 402 N Main ST, Sioux Falls, SD – 5 pm – midwestallpro.com

Sun, Mar 5 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – VFW Post 7624, 1310 # Hwy 285, Falfurrias, TX – 4 pm – facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sun, Mar 5 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Mar 5 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House, Edinburgh, UK – 4 pm – facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, Mar 5 – New Generation Wrestling – Beverley Memorial Hall, 73-75 Lairgate, Beverley, West Yorkshire HU17 8HN, UK – 5:30 pm – ngwuk.com

Sun, Mar 5 – Pride Promotions – Plymouth Guidhall, PL1 1 Plymouth, UK – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sun, Mar 5 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm – facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Mon, Mar 6-Tue, Mar 7 – PROGRESS – The Dome, Tufnell Park, 2 Dartmouth Park Hill, NW5 1HL London, UK – facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Mon, Mar 6 – ROAR – TC Rose Bar and Grill, 220 Columbia DR, Carrollton, GA – 8:30 pm – facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Tue, Mar 6 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD, Orlando, FL – 7 pm – facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Wed, Mar 8 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Mar 8 – Wrestle Arts – 3030 N Country RD 125 W, Whiteland, IN – 6 pm – facebook.com/Wrestle-Arts-393112041040169

Wed, Mar 8 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm – ovwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 8 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm – czwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 8 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Mar 9 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm – wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 9 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Leatherwood Elementary School, 777 KY Hwy 699, Leatherwood, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Mar 9 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – 129 E Washington ST, Kearney, MO – 7 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Mar 9 – NWL St. Louis – Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO – 7 pm – saintlouiswrestling.com

Fri, Mar 10-Sat, Mar 11 – Ring of Honor – Sam’s Town Live, Las Vegas, NV – 3 pm – rohwrestling.com

Fri, Mar 10 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Party Hard Wrestling – World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/Partyhardwrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Alice McKay Building, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm

Fri, Mar 10 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm – facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Mar 10 – Shine – the Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 9 pm – WWNLive.com

Fri, Mar 10 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm – facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Im Lipperfeld 23, 46047 Oberhausen, Germany – 8 pm – facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Generation Next – Bethel Park, 2850 Bethel Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 7 pm – facebook.com/generationnextwrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Mar 10 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Pavillion NCC, 250 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo, IA – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Mar 10 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS – facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Mar 10 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Mar 10 – UWA Elite (Benefit for Heritage Day) – Linwood Middle School, North Brunswick, NJ – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/UWAElite

Fri, Mar 10 – World of Hurt – Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney ST, Whitehall, NY – 7 pm – Facebook.com/wohwrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Zone Sports – Hickory National Guard Armory, 1251 8th ST NE, Hickory, NC – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Fri, Mar 10 – CRAVE – Old Crow Bar, 1217 Jackson LN, Middletown, OH – 8:30 pm – facebook.com/kuttingedgepromo

Fri, Mar 10 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Valley Forge High School, 9999 Independence Blvd, Parma Heights, OH – 6 pm – facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Fri, Mar 10 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 10 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Mar 10 – River City Wrestling – Retama Park, Selma, TX – 8 pm – facebook.com/rcwforever

Fri, Mar 10 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Liverpool, 11-13 Hotham ST, L3 5UF Liverpool, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Fri, Mar 10 – Southside Wrestling – Corporation, Milton Street, Sheffield, UK – 7 pm – southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Mar 11 – Southern Legacy Wrestling – Albertville Middle School Gym, 600 Alabama Ave, Albertville, AL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/southernlegacywrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC – 7:30 pm – eccw.com

Sat, Mar 11 – New Heights Wrestling – Walton County Fairgrounds, Defuniak Springs, FL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/NewHeightsWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Hugarian Championship Wrestling – az új ATEREM 1134 Bp. Váci út 19, Budapest, Hungary – 6 pm – hcw.hu

Sat, Mar 11 – Bad-Ass Rasslin’ Organization – Limelight Eventplex, 8102 N University ST, Peoria, IL – 6 pm – facebook.com/Bad-ass-Rasslin-Organization-374753862883963

Sat, Mar 11 – Just Pro Wrestling – 2343 S. Throop Ave, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/JustProWrestlingChicago

Sat, Mar 11 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Mar 11 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 6 pm – facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Mar 11 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Col Ballroom, 1012 W 4th ST, Davenport, IA – 7 pm – facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Impact Pro – Baratte’s at Forte Conference Center in All Play, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm – facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 162 Russell ST, Hadley, MA – 7 pm – facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Mar 11 – Truly Independent Wrestling – Pilgrim Memorial Church and Parish House, 249 Wahconah ST, Pittsfield, MA – 6 pm – facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Metro Pro Wrestling – Arkay Hall, 15221 Eureka Ave, Southgate, MI – facebook.com/metroprowrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm – saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Mar 11 – Superstars of Wrestling – Barnegat American Legion Post 232, 499 N Main ST, Barnegat, NJ – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Mar 11 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm – facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Mar 11 – WrestlePro – 275 E Milton Ave, Rayway, NJ – 6 pm – facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Mar 11 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – 1200 Buffalo RD, Rochester, NY – 6 pm – facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm – facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – United Pro Wrestling Association – National Guard Armory, 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 7:30 pm – theupwa.com

Sat, Mar 11 – Absolute Intense Wrestling – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1355 W 30th ST, Cleveland, OH – 7:30 pm – aiwrestling.com

Sat, Mar 11 – Deathproof – Jet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm – facebook.com/DeathproofFightClub

Sat, Mar 11 – American X Wrestling – Goodfellas Warehouse, 1105 S Centre ST, Pottsville, PA – 8 pm – facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Apex Wrestling – Independent Fire Company, 306 Clark ST, South Williamsport, PA – 6 pm – facebook.com/apexwrestling1

Sat, Mar 11 – Excellence Professional Wrestling – Forrest Lodge VFW, 2118 Old Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville, PA – 7 pm – facebook.com/Excellence-Professional-Wrestling-176481609218547

Sat, Mar 11 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm – facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Mar 11 – Keystone Championship Wrestling – Edward Bacon Rec Center, 1020 Ridge Ave, Darby, PA – 6 pm – facebook.com/kcwkeystonechampionshipwrestlingllc

Sat, Mar 11 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Northern Blair County Recreation Center, 4080 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm – ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Mar 11 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm – facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Mar 11 – Pro-Wrestling (Benefit for Fibromellar Cancer Foundation) – X-Gym, Myrtle Beach, SC – Fan Fest 4 pm, Event 6 pm – facebook.com/Seekanddestroycancer/

Sat, Mar 11 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Mar 11 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN – newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 11 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 11 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm – facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Mar 11 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm – facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Mar 11 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – El Campestre Event Center, 2000 Rock Quarry RD, Crystal City, TX – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Mar 11 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emerson Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Mar 11 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Motion Bristol, 74-78 Avon ST, BS2 0PX Bristol, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – New Wave Wrestling Alliance – Victoria Baths, Hathersage RD, Manchester, UK – 3:30 pm – facebook.com/newwavewrestlingalliance

Sat, Mar 11 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Oaklands, Foxs Bridge RD, GL14 2PQ Cinderford, Glouchestershire, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Municipal Hall, ML12 6 Biggar, South Lanarkshire, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Mar 11 – Slam! – Pilsley Village Hall, Peartree RD, S45 8HU Chesterfield, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Southside Wrestling – Corporation, Milton Street, S1 4JU Sheffield, UK – 2 & 7 pm – southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Mar 11 – Welsh Wrestling – Gwyn Hall, Orchard ST, SA11 1DU Neath, Neath Port Talbot, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Mar 11 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, b65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm – facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Mar 11 – Classic Pro Wrestling – West Point High School, 2700 Mattaponi Ave, West Point, VA – 7 pm – facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Mar 11 – Action Packed Wrestling – Pullman Plaza Hotel-Grand Theater Ballroom, 1001 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV – 7 pm – facebook.com/Actionpackedwrestling

Sun, Mar 12 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm – facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Sun, Mar 12 – Best of the West – University Square Hotel of Fresno, 4961 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA – 6 pm – facebook.com/BOTWest

Sun, Mar 12 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm – kdwrestling.com

Sun, Mar 12 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – Ritz, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm – facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Mar 12 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm – facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Mar 12 – Future Stars of Wrestling – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV – M&G 3 pm, Event 4:30 pm – facebook.com/FSWVegas

Sun, Mar 12 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm – facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Mar 12 – Futureshock Wrestling – Stockport Masonic Guildhall, 169 Wellington RD S, Stockport, UK – 6 pm – facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Mar 12 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 7 pm – facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Mar 12 – Southside Wrestling – Gordon Craig Theatre, Lytton Way, SG1 1LZ Stevenage, UK – 7 pm – southsidewrestling.co.uk