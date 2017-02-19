Date:Feb 18 2017

RCCW Arena

14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750

Belltime:7pm

Jay Blade defeated Ashton Starr in 11:31 with “The Blade” Double foot stomp from the top rope.

“The Big Bearded Wolverine” James Hardy defeated The Reflection & Kris Cage in a 3 way Dance with a swinging neckbreaker on The Reflection in 12:13.

Johnny Kaos beat Charlie Swinger in 8:43 with a F5.

The Wyld Family defeated Omega Virus in 16:58 by Disqualification. When Omega Virus hit the referee.

The Young Lions beat The Knee Up Boys in 21:14.

Boxcar Brawler pinned Tony Midas in 11:14 with “The Boxcar” suplex.

“Toughman” Eddie Toon w/ Dr.Trey & Eden Rae pinned “The Wrestling Wizard” Jamie Richards in 16:21 after hitting him with brass knuckles while the referee was distracted by Dr. Trey Franklin.

“The Disenfranchise” Travis Locke pinned King Garuda in 23:12 after hitting the Luchador with “The Locekdown”

Next card

March 4th @ The RCCW Arena.

14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al

Belltine: 7pm

Tier 1 Lucha Libre Presents: Entrar En El Circulo Del Dragon Results 2017.02.19

La Boom Nightclub

Queens, NY

By Shin-Blade, Host of ShiLounge

Pre-Show

1- Kenny Bengal def Aaron Bradley

Main Card

1- “Abominable” CPA def Caveman

2- Team Espana def The Amazing Graysons

3- Sonny Kiss def Sebastian Cruz

4- Tier 1 Championship

Darius Carter (c) def Jason Vera

5- “Elite” Mike Orlando def “Neon Ninja” Facade

6- Main Event

Pentagon OM def Rey Horus (Dragon Azteca from Lucha Underground)

After the match, Pentagon thanked the fans for their support while cash was being thrown into the ring by the sellout crowd.

For more information, Tier1Wrestling.org