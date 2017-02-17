Jermaine Royster reporting

On tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AxsTv we get a big tag team match pitting Bullet Club membership Luck Fale & IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kenny Omega against Satoshi Kojima & Michael Elgin. Elgin & Omega are in the midst of a heated rivalry over Omega’s IWGP Intercontinental Title and the outcome of this match will determine them means of their next match. Then we have the Final Match of the Best of the Super Jr’s Tournament where “The Funky Weapon” Ryusuke Taguchi battles the newest member to the Chaos stable, the “Arial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

NJPW Best of the Super Jr’s. XXIII Finals

Sendai Sunplaza Hall

Miyagi, Japan

June 7, 2016

Tag Team Match

Satoshi Kojima & Michael Elgin vs Kenny Omega(IWGP Intercontinental Champion) & Bad Luck Fale(Bullet Club)

After the introductions both Fale and Omega charge after Elgin and Kojima against the ropes but Elgin throws Omega to the outside while Fale and Kojima lock up in the ring. Fale stops Kojima twice with shoulder tackles but Kojima drops Fale on the third. Elgin gets the tag and he comes flying in hitting a shoulder tackle to Fale, Omega comes in and Elgin slams him as well. Fale counters Elgin then attacks Kojima again, Omega then attacks Elgin on the outside with a ladder. Fale brings Kojima to the outside and Fale chokes him right by the audience. Omega then gets blasted by Elgin but Fale stops Elgin short once they’re in the ring. Fale throws Elgin in the corner but Omega chokes Elgin with his shirt while Fale grabs the referee. Omega gets the tag and he works the back of Elgin in the corner with kicks to the chest and neck, Elgin then fights off Omega with big chops to the chest. Omega picks up Elgin and slams him but misses the following Moonsault, Elgin gets away but Fale gets the tag. Fale picks up Elgin and looks for the double team but Elgin gets out of the way and Fale blasts Omega off the apron. Kojima gets the tag and he unleashes the deadly chops to both Fale & Omega. Kojima gets the lariat blocked by Fale but Kojima scores with the Kojima Cutter dropping Fale. Elgin gets the tag and he tees of on Omega with strikes and a big Western Lariat for a two count. Elgin then hits lariats to Omega but Kenny counters then does the Terminator Suicide Dive to Elgin over the top rope and into the steel barricade. Omega then gets a ladder from the outside and brings it into the ring, Omega climbs the ladder by the ropes but Elgin makes it back in the ring in time to stop Kenny. Elgin then climbs the ladder with Omega and Elgin then brain buster’s Omega off the ladder. Fale comes in to take out Elgin but Kojima makes the save knocking Fale to the outside, Omega grabs the ladder in the ring and blasts Elgin over the back with it. Omega sits the ladder on the ropes then picks up Elgin teasing the One Winged Angel but Elgin escapes then Power bombs Omega through the ladder, Elgin then picks up Omega and scores with the Elgin Bomb for the win.

Your Winners: Michael Elgin & Satoshi Kojima

After the match is over we see Kenny Omega on the outside with Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, Elgin picks up Omega’s IWGP Intercontinental Championship belt and signals for a match with Omega. Kenny grabs the microphone on the entrance ramp and he says that he accepts Elgin’s challenge but Omega wants the match to be a ladder match.

NJPW Best of the Super Jr’s. XXIII Finals

Singles Match

“The Funky Weapon” Ryusuke Taguchi vs “Arial Assassin” Will Ospreay(Chaos)

Both men shake hands before the bell, after both men lock up causing a break when they hits the ropes. Ospreay then backs Taguchi into the other corner forcing another break in the action. Taguchi locks up again but Ospreay gets to the ropes, Ospreay then wins the next lock up but Taguchi counters with a wrist lock then Taguchi & Ospreay counter each other until Taguchi hits the Hip Attack, Ospreay is forced to retreat to the outside. Taguchi locks up with Ospreay again but this time Ospreay hits a drop kick then mocks Taguchi’s Funky Weapon in the ring. Ryusuke goes straight for Will but Ospreay counters and sends Taguchi in the corner for chops and strikes, Ospreay then hits another drop kick for a two count. Ospreay then scores with the Octopus stretch but Taguchi gets to the bottom ropes, Taguchi then goes after the knees of Ospreay in the corner. The action goes to the outside and Taguchi kicks then smashes the left knee of Ospreay on the mat. Ryusuke throws Ospreay in the ring and again targets the left knee with kicks in the corner. Taguchi continues to work the knee using the spinning toe hold move but then Ospreay counters Taguchi sending him to the mat. Ryusuke would get back in control with a thrust kick but Ospreay counters with an enziguiri off the ropes. Ospreay hits a spring board move followed by a standing cork screw for a two count, Ospreay then goes to blast Taguchi with kicks to the chest. Ospreay then goes for the Rainmaker but Taguchi counters with the Hip Attack and into the Ankle Lock but Ospreay gets to the ropes. Ospreay & Taguchi then counters each other’s next two moves but Taguchi scores with a swinging power bomb. Taguchi then runs the ropes and hits Ospreay with the Hip Attack on the ropes then a spring board Hip Attack sending ospreay to the outside. Taguchi then runs the ropes and scores with the Suicide Dive over the top rope, Ospreay just barely makes it back into the ring before the count of twenty. Taguchi then hits Three Amigos but both men continue to counter each other until Taguchi scores with the rolling leg lariat for a two count. Taguchi sets up Ospreay but Will counters with a Super Kick then a jumping enziguiri to Taguchi, Ospreay then hits another enziguiri followed by another somersault suicide dive onto Taguchi on the outside. Ospreay the goes up to the top rope and misses the 450 splash, Taguchi then scores with the double foot stomp, Taguchi then counters Ospreay again with the Ankle Lock, Ospreay almost gets the ropes but Taguchi turns that into his finishing move but Ospreay kicks out at two. Taguchi then slaps on the Ankle Lock again and this time Ospreay rolls through breaking the hold then Ospreay hits a standing Spanish Fly to Taguchi for a two count. Ospreay climbs up to the top rope again but Taguchi goes up with him but they both fall down, Ospreay goes up again and hits the inverted 450 splash to Taguchi but somehow Taguchi kicks out at two. Ospreay then gets up and finally scores with the Springboard Stunner to Ryusuke Taguchi and this time Ospreay gets the three count and the win.

Your Winner: Will Ospreay has won the 2016 Best of the Super Jr’s Tournament, Ospreay at 23 years old is the first British born wrestler to even win the Best of the Super Jr’s tournament.