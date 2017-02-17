WWE has announced the sad news that Hall of Fame legend George “The Animal” Steele has passed away.

Steele had a legendary feud with Bruno Sammartino in the late 60′s and early 70′s.

In recent years he had been in poor health and has talked online about his health battle helping to make his religious faith stronger.

On December 15 he posted a message on Twitter that said “Everyone wants to go to Heaven but no one wants to die.”

1Wrestling.com sends condolences to the family and friends of a true legend of our industry.

Bill Apter will share his thoughts later today.