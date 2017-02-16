What Happened @ NXT

WWE UK Title defense tonight on NXT!!!!

John Osting reporting

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Winter Park, Florida

Air Date: February 15, 2017

NXT opens tonight with a video hyping the UK Title defense for later in the show. The opening credits roll and the announce desk of Tom Phillips, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. They hype the main event as well as a medical update on Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Authors of Pain make their entrance for the first match. Their opponents are already in the ring.

Match 1: The Authors of Pain (Akem & Rezar with Paul Ellering) vs. Lance Anoa’i & Garrison Spears

Rezar starts the match and very quickly brings both opponents inside the ring. They hit double Death Valley drivers in the corner and hit Anoa’i with the Final Chapter for the three count.

Winners: Authors of Pain

After the match, just for good measure, Akem and Rezar pick up their opponents and hit the Super Collider.

A profile video of UK Champion, Tyler Bate is shown where he introduces us again to Bop and Bang. The show goes to commercial.

We come back and the announce team gives us the latest update on Nakamura. He has begun training inside the ring.

Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce make their entrance for the special challenge match. Liv Morgan makes her entrance, walks halfway to the ring, and waits for her mystery partner, Ember Moon.

Match 2: Billie Kaye & Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan & Ember Moon

Moon starts against Kaye and begins looking very strong until Kaye and Royce double team her and knock her off the turnbuckle. They use quick tags and great tag team strategy to work her over. Moon is able to create space with a suplex and makes it to her corner and tag Morgan.

Morgan was able to come in and hit Royce with a bulldog and a STO for a near fall causing Kaye to make the save. The heels regained control when they wiped out Moon at ringside and hit Morgan with the double team knee to the side of the head for the three count.

Winners: Billie Kaye & Peyton Royce.

The show goes to break.

A Sanity video aired recapping their recent feud with Tye Dillinger, including when No Way Jose and Roderick Strong came in to help Dillinger against the group.

We go to a recent interview with Jose and Strong to explain why they helped Dillinger. Strong said he thinks Sanity are bullies and he doesn’t like bullies. Jose said that if they didn’t stand up to them, they would jump every wrestler on the roster.

Back in the arena, DIY make their entrance and cut a promo putting over Takeover: Toronto and their win for match of the year. They shifted gears to Takeover: San Antonio and losing to the Authors of Pain. Gargano and Ciampa both said that the Authors were one of the biggest tag teams they’ve ever faced but they saw doubt in their eyes. DIY want their championship rematch.

The Authors of Pain make their way to the stage and grants their request for two weeks from tonight and told them they better make peace before then. Gargano and Ciampa made peace with each other and called for their rematch right now!! Before we get an answer, DIY is jumped from behind by the Revival. The Authors hit the ring to run the Revival off.

A Trent Seven video airs that introduces us to him and gives us a quick lesson on his in-ring style.

The show goes to commercial.

A Kassius Ohno video airs and hypes his return.

NXT General Manager, William Regal makes the announcement for a triple threat match next week pitting Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, and Ember Moon against each other with the winner becoming the new number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship and earning a future opportunity against Champion, Asuka.

In the arena, Trent Seven made his entrance as the show takes a quick break. We come back to see Tyler Bate make his entrance. Both men get full introductions.

Match 3: WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the WWE UK Championship.

Early on in the match, the former partners try to establish dominance with shoulder blocks but neither man goes down. Seven finally takes down Bate scores a big knee and goes for a pin for Bate kicks out. Bate fights back with a dropkick sending Seven outside the ring as the show goes to break.

We return to see Bate trying to get the better of Seven with European uppercuts but with each one, Seven hulks up. They fought for control of a backslide with Seven getting a cover and a two count. Bate was able to come back with an European uppercut off the second rope.

Seven went to the floor allowing Bate to fly over the top rope onto him. Bate threw him back in the ring and tried to follow up but got caught with a nice sit down Attitude Adjustment for a two-count. Bate was able to fight off Seven’s finisher and hook him up in his signature airplane spin. Bate goes for a German suplex but Seven fought out and hit a dragon suplex followed by a powerbomb pin for a near-fall. In a great move, Bate turned the kick out by Bate into an immediate half-crab.

Bate escaped the hold and hit his punches on Seven. Seven came back with his short clothesline, the Seven-Star lariat for a near-fall.

Seven went to the turnbuckle to set something up for Bate. Before he could, Bate caught him with a dropkick stunning Seven. Bate hit an exploder suplex off the top rope and scored a good near-fall. Bate tries to set for his finisher but Seven fought back and made one last-ditch effort but Bate was able to duck the move and hit the Tyler Driver ’97 for the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate

After the match, the two former partners share a handshake and a hug to close the show.