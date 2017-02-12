Ziggler sneak attacked Kalisto as he was coming down the aisle. It looked like it would be one on one. Crews wrestled a few minutes against Dolph. At one point where it looked like Crews was going to lose, Kalisto came to the ring, nearly destroyed Ziggler. Crews would up with his powerbomb to pin Ziggler.

After the match Ziggler went crazy and locked Crews’ left foot in a chair and came down on it twice. Crews may have a broken ankle at this point.

Ziggler’s new bad guy persona continues to grow.