Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, current WWE Champion John Cena and AJ Styles. The winner becomes WWE Champion.

Cena & Styles began the match …Ambrose is next in…Bray Wyatt comes in next … Baron Corbin is next … Finally The Miz enters the Chamber.

ELIMINATIONS: CORBIN BY AMBROSE …CORBIN BRUTALIZED AMBROSE AT THAT POINT TOSSING HIM THROUGH A POD … MIZ CAME IN AND PINNED AMBROSE .. CENA ELIMINATES MIZ …WYATT ELIMINATES CENA AFTER A “SISTER ABIGAIL!”

FINAL … WYATT WINS THE WWE TITLE AFTER PINNING STYLES AFTER A “SISTER ABIGAIL!”