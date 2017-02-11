Chavo Guerrero Sr passed away today after a battle with liver cancer. According to a social media post by his son, Chavo Guerrero Jr, he had been diagnosed in early January of this year.

Known as “Chavo Classic” in his later years, he was labled the “Million Dollar Rookie” when he followed in the footsteps of his famous father Gory Guerrero and broke into the wrestling business. The wrestling magazines of the day featured cover stories spotlighting his battles in California against Roddy Piper and others.

He was part of the famed Guerrero family that included his father Gory and brothers Mando, Hector, and Eddie as well as his son Chavo Jr.

1Wrestling.com extends condolences to Chavo Jr, Hector, and the entire Guerrero family on the passing of a true legend.