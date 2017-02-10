On tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AxsTv we get three matches from the Semi-Finals of the 2016 Best of the Super Jr.’s Tournament.

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. XXIII

Sendai Sun-plaza Hall

Miyagi, Japan

June 6, 2016

Singles Match

Valador Jr.(CMLL) vs Will Ospreay(Chaos)

Ospreay starts quickly with ground wrestling then does an impressive arm drag countered by Valador with a hurricanranna. Ospreay then sends Valador to the outside and follows that with a shooting star press on the outside. Valador gets back in the ring, Ospreay locks on with the Octopus hold then gets Valador down for a quick count of two. Ospreay attacks Valador in the corner then both men lay in with chops to the chest and Valador is down. Ospreay gets down on the mat and locks Valador in a submission pin attempt for a two count then Valador gets away with a kick to the gut, Ospreay counters but Valador comes big with a big back kick dropping Ospreay. Valador continues with kicks but Ospreay scores with a back elbow, Valador then gets away goes up to the top and hits a flying cross body for another two count. Valador lariats Ospreay to the floor then Valador runs the ropes and scores with a suicide dive over the ropes onto Ospreay on the outside. Valador throws Ospreay back in and hits a lung blower for a two count, Ospreay just barely kicks out at two. Valador drops Ospreay again but Will counters into a DDT for a two count then Ospreay goes up to the top rope, Valador chops Ospreay then goes up with him. Valador leaps up onto Ospreay then comes down with a hurricanranna to Ospreay for another really close two count. Valador gets Ospreay back up on the top rope, Valador again goes with Ospreay and Valador hits the Spanish Fly from the top rope but somehow Will Ospreay counters mid air and lands clean on his feet after the somersault. Ospreay then springboards himself off the ropes over to Valador hitting the Stunner and Ospreay gets the win.

Your Winner: Will Ospreay

With this win over Valador Jr, the Ring Announcer tells the crowd that Ospreay has won the B-Block of the tournament and will now go onto the Finals to face the winner of the A-Block.

Singles Match

Ryusuke Taguchi vs Gedo

Gedo attacks Taguchi immediately as he gets in the ring because of Taguchi mocking Gedo’s entrance. Gedo silver a swift kick to Ryusuke dropping him to the mat, Gedo rips off the shorts and chokes out Taguchi by the bottom rope. The action spills outside and Gedo gets the ring bell and smashes Taguchi over the head with it, Gedo then slams Taguchi on the chair on the outside. Gedo catapults Ryusuke into the steel post on the outside, Gedo then gets in the ring and takes off the turn buckle pad. Taguchi gets back in the ring and Gedo Irish whips Taguchi into the exposed steel. Gedo throws Taguchi into the exposed steel one more time then scores with a neck breaker for a two count. Gedo then locks on with a chin lock then forces Taguchi to the mat. Gedo throws Taguchi in the steel again the picks him up but Gedo gets countered and gets a taste of the steel post. Taguchi then counters Gedo again and Taguchi hits the Hip Attack from off the top rope. Taguchi then hits another Hip Attack sending Gedo to the outside, Taguchi then hits the Hip Attack numerous times on the outside then comes in for a two count. Taguchi goes for the triple suplex but Gedo counters after the second but Taguchi reverses into the ankle lock, Gedo counters with a roll up for a two count. Taguchi misses a drop kick and Gedo scores with a kick to the face for a two count. Gedo stands up and mimics his buddy Okada by doing the “RainMaker Pose”. Gedo goes for the RainMaker but taguchi counters with the Hip Attack. Taguchi scores with an enziguiri then a seated drop kick to Gedo, Taguchi then goes back to the Ankle Lock but Gedo gets away by hitting a low blow then shoving the referee out of the way. Gedo then goes for the Camel Clutch by Ryusuke counters with a quick roll up and he holds on for the win.

Your Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi

If Kushida loses to Bushi in the Main Event then Ryusuke Taguchi will go onto the Finals.

Best of the Super Jr.’s Main Event

Singles Match

Bushi(Los Ingobernables de Japon) vs Kushida(NJPW Reg. Army)[IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Ch.]

Bushi goes straight for Kushida blindsiding him with a drop kick sending him to the outside, Bushi then drags Kushida up the ramp slamming him into the steel barricade. Kushida barely makes it back to the ring and Bushi hits a modified DDT sending Kushida back to the outside. Bushi then chokes Kushida with his shirt then suplexes Kushida on the ropes. Kushida counters with a spring board drop kick then two consecutive kicks to Bushi on the ropes. Bushi catches one kick but Kushida scores with a inverted atomic drop then drop kicks the arm of Bushi. Kushida blasts the same arm again as Bushi holds himself on the ropes. Kushida targets the arm with an arm bar then Kushida uses his legs for leverage. Kushida again targets the arm trying to soften it up for the Hover Board Lock, Bushi gets to the bottom rope forcing a break. Kushida hits the seated drop kick for a two count, Kushida and Bushi then trade chops to the chest. Kushida hits a back kick but Bushi counters in the corner with a back kick of his own then a missile drop kick from the top rope. Bushi goes in for more but Kushida counters sending Bushi to the outside, Kushida then comes flying over the top rope onto Bushi. Kushida then goes with the Key lock again to Bushi on that same left arm, Kushida drops Bushi then goes for a spring board attempt but Bushi counters with the double knees to Kushida’s face. Bushi goes up to the top rope but Kushida gets away from him, both men then trade shots in the middle of the ring before Kushida blasts bushi with a kick to the arm. Bushi counters Kushida’s big punch but Kushida scores with a bicycle kick dropping Bushi. Kushida hits a running kick into the Hover Board Lock, Bushi tries to counter but Kushida gets Bushi back into mid ring with hold still on. Bushi then grabs the referee causing a break and while the red shoes has his back turned Bushi spews the Black Mist into Kushida’s face. Bushi then goes back up to the top rope and hits the Lung Blower from the top rope but Kushida just barely kicks out at two. Bushi goes back up top and hits the Lung Blower one more time thins time getting the three count.

Your Winner: Bushi

After the match is over we here Steve Corino on commentary let us know that with this because of Kushida’s loss in this match, Ryusuke Taguchi has advanced to the Finals becoming the winner of the A-Block. Ryusuke Taguchi will face Will Ospreay in the Finals of the Best of the Super Jr. Tournament.