Bobby Roode Returns as Champion, making tonight’s edition of NXT, “GLORIOUS!!”

John Osting reporting

NXT Recap

Full Sail University

Winter Park, Florida

Air Date: February 8th, 2017

Tonight’s edition of NXT kicks off from Full Sail with a new third man at the commentary table. We are welcomed to the show by Tom Phillips, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness. They promote Bobby Roode’s championship celebration for later in the show. Sanity makes its entrance followed by the Bollywood Boys.

Match 1: Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain (with Eric Young and Nikki Cross) vs. Gurv & Harv Sihra

This match was a complete showcase for Dain. He began by shoving Harv around the ring. Sihra had no luck with any type of offense. Harv was shoved into his own corner allowing Gurv to tag in and he fared no better.

The only thing left was for the boys to try to take him on together and even that proved futile as Dain easily beat back the pair. Dain hit a Wasteland and a senton splash before powerbombing one on top of the other. Dain finally finished the match with an electric chair into a Michinoku driver for the three count.

Winner: Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain.

Replays aired of the match then we return live to see Young with a mic and Cross screaming Asuka. Young cuts a promo about everyone needing to find a place and those that don’t will be shown their place by Sanity. He believes that Tye Dillinger’s place is with Sanity. He makes Dillinger yet another offer to join the group.

Billie Kaye vs. Liv Morgan is advertised next as the show goes to break.

We come back and Morgan makes her entrance followed by Kaye and Peyton Royce.

Match 2: Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kaye (with Peyton Royce)

Morgan is able to grab a headlock early to take control. Kaye shrugged her off and tried to drop down for the criss cross. The only problem was, when Kay dropped to the mat, Morgan saw it and was able to stand on Kaye’s back like a surfboard.

Morgan gets Kaye on the mat with a rollup and rolls with her around the ring until Kaye is able to power out of the move. Kaye drops Morgan’s throat across the top rope to take control. Kaye dominates the next few minutes with her power shots but is unable to put Morgan away.

Morgan starts coming back with a boot to the gut and a headscissors that stuns Kaye. Kaye crawls to the ropes where Royce is standing and Peyton tries to pull her out of the ring while Morgan is trying to pull her back to the center. Morgan sees an opportunity and runs Kaye into Royce and rolling Kaye up for a three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

We head backstage where Tye Dillinger is being interviewed about Sanity’s latest offer to join the group. Dillinger says he has said no to Sanity before and faced the numbers game because game because of it. He responded to whether he is joining the group now with an emphatic, “Hell No!!” He started to move on to talk about the Royal Rumble when Sanity jumped him.

They drag him out to the ring and Dillinger starts fighting back until Sanity’s Dain enters the fray. Just when it looked like things were looking bad for Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong come out to make the save. Sanity retreats up the ramp to close the segment as the show breaks for a commercial.

When we return, we are in General Manager, William Regal’s office. Regal announces that new European Champion, Tyler Bate will defend his title on NXT next week against Trent Seven. No sooner did he get those words out when Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce barge in complaining that Liv Morgan’s win was illegal and demanding a match. Regal grants the request in the form of a tag team match for next week. He says Morgan can pick any partner she wants. Kaye and Morgan are fine with this believing that Morgan has no friends.

We receive a quick update on the injury of Shinsuke Nakamura. His knee will not require surgery. A more in-depth report is teased for next week.

Back in the arena, the return of the team of Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic, now known collectively as Heavy Machinery make their entrance followed by the Revival\

Match 3: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic)

Heavy Machinery is just that as the two giant men will pose quite a threat to the “Top Guys.” Wilder tries to take Knight off his feet with a tackle and has no success. The Machinery take control with some slams and using their power advantage to slap on a bear hug.

Wilder turns things around with a poke to the eye to gain control for his team. The Revival keep Dozovic isolated in theit corner and take turns working him over. After several minutes of absorbing punishment, Dozovic is able to create separation with a back-suplex.

Knight tags in and unloads on both members of the Revival. The Revival try to turn things back in their favor when Dawson makes a blind tag but Knight turns it into the Thez press for two.

Knight walks over to tag Dozovic but Wilder pulled Dozovic off the apron. Knight goes to the floor to chase Wilder off his partner and back in the ring. The Revival was ready though and, when Knight got back in the ring, he was caught by Dawson with a DDT for the three count.

Winner: The Revival

After the match The Revival cut a promo in the ring that touched on the smart fans voting them Tag Team of the Year. Dawson moves the subject to DIY who, he says, should have never been the champs because the Authors of Pain laid them out.

The promo shits to the Authors when Dawson introduces the Revival to the Authors of Pain and says the Revival is the best team in the world at will prove it at Takeover: Orlando. They deliver the top guy line when the Authors of Pain music hits. The Authors make their way to the ring as the Revival backs away.

The Authors of Pain, not having anyone to fight make their way to the back. They pause at the top of the ramp and raise their belts when The Revival jumps them from behind. They knock Rezar off the stage and put the boots to Akam. They get several good shots in before the Rezar recovers and runs them off.

A graphic gave us the main event for this show, Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderic Strong vs. The Revival. Bobby Roode is here, and his celebration is up next. The show goes to a commercial.

When we return, next week’s United Kingdom Championship match is highlighted with a video profile of Champion, Tyler Bate.

Next, Bobby Roode makes his entrance for his championship celebration. He began his promo gloating about how he told everyone from his first moment on NXT, that he would win the title. He switched gears and talked about how many great people Nakamura has beaten, all but him. He gloated again saying he took everything Nakamura had and still came out victorious. Roode finished the promo by saying the era is no longer, “We are NXT!!” but instead its, “This is my NXT!!” Roode celebrates in the ring.

Percy Watson announces that the six-man main event is next.

We are taken to a video profile of the challenger for the UK Championship, Trent Seven.

They hype the UK defense set for next week.

Its now time for the main event as Dillinger, Jose, and Strong make their entrance followed by Sanity

Match 4: Six-man tag team match: Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolf (with Nikki Cross) vs. “The Perfect 10,” Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong

Dillinger, Jose, and Strong come to the ring first and attack Sanity before they enter the ring. We go to commercial with the Dillinger team holding the ring.

We come back and join the match in progress with Dillinger going after every member of Sanity. Sanity hops to the floor to regroup. Wolfe gets brought back in the ring and gets worked over by the faces in their corner. Wolfe gets flapjacked by Jose who goes for the pin but Wolfe escapes at two. A right hand turns the tide for Wolfe who is able to make the tag to Eric Young.

Jose fights back quickly on Young and whips into a backdrop. Jose goes for a pin but Young kicks out. Strong tags in but Young pushes him to his corner and makes the tag to Wolfe. Strong is able to sidestep a charging Wolfe, hit a beautiful dropkick, and make a tag to Dillinger.

Dillinger has Wolfe in trouble until Young comes in and distracts Dillinger allowing Wolfe to plant a boot to the face and turn the tide in favor of his team. Killian Dain comes in and goes right after Dillinger. Dain and Wolfe double-team Dillinger. Wolfe goes for a pin but Dillinger kicks out. Dillinger creates some space with a back suples and makes the tag to Strong.

Strong goes after all three members of Sanity knocking Dain and Young off the apron. Strong goes after Wolfe and throws him into the ropes where Young makes a blind tag then eats a dropkick. Strong goes for the pin on Young and Wolfe breaks it up causing all six men to hit the ring.

Strong goes for the sick kick but Dain trips him. Dillinger grabs Young and hits the Tye Breaker but Nikki Cross jumps on Tye and takes him out to the floor, While the referee is arguing with Cross, Dain comes in and nails Strong with a running cross-body that allows Young to cover and pick up the victory.

Winner: Sanity

Sanity celebrates on the entrance ramp while the faces stare them down from inside the ring to close the show for this week.