MCW Two March Events! Title Tournament! Amy Dumas, Ryback, Brian Cage

MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling returns Friday, March 3 for “Mat Madness” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD and Saturday, March 11 for “Winter Blast” at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch RD in Hollywood, MD!

First on Friday, March 3:

(facebook.com/events/400465510286555)

Meet WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas (formerly known as Lita), Brian Cage, Aldo Rose (formerly Adam Rose), and more at 6:30 pm.

Then see live action at 8 pm, including an MCW Rage TV Title Tournament, to fill the vacancy left by an injured Drolix! So far announced:

- Former Rage TV champion and number 1 contender Brandon Scott

- Former Rage TV champion Ken Dixon

- Napalm

- Solo

- Max Feinstein w/ Maria Manic

- Dante Cabellero

Then, on Saturday, March 11:

(facebook.com/events/1811029292453366)

See Ryback, MCW Pro Wrestling champion Sean Studd, Renee Michelle, Brittany Blake, and more in action.

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door.

Catch up on what happened at “BROKEN Anniversary” with The BROKEN Hardys, two titles changes, and more at MCWRageTV.com!

Follow MCW: facebook.com/MCWProWrestling - instagram.com/MCWProWrestling - twitter.com/mcwwrestling