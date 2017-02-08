What Happened @205 Live

Key Arena

Seattle, Washington

Air Date: February 7, 2017

John Osting reporting …

Fatal Five-Way for the chance to face Neville for the Cruiserweight title at Fastlane!!

Tonight, the focus is on who will face Neville at Fastlane for the Cruiserweight Championship. A video starts the show setting up the participants in the main event. The shows opening credits aired and we are welcomed by the announce team of Mauro Ranallo, Corey Graves, and Austin Aries. They hype for the Fatal Five-Way Elimination main event involving Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, and TJ Perkins. Aries then announces there will be a change involving Tony Nese. Nese was injured during Raw and is unable to compete.

Graves announces a match between Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari with the winner replacing Nese in the main event. Ali and Daivari make their entrances.

Match 1: Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari in a Fatal Five-Way qualifying match.

Both wrestlers start fast here as they both show a sense of urgency to get the match over quickly. Ali strikes first with a hurricanrana and a spinning heel kick that leads to a pin attempt then drives Daivari to the floor. On the floor, Daivari comes back by ramming Ali into the barricade and following up with a neck breaker on the outside. Ali just does beat the count back in. Daivari follows up with a shot to the liver and a rear chinlock. Daivari lands a reverse DDT but can’t hold Ali down for the count.

Daivari lands a nice spinebuster then tries to end things by going to the top rope for a frog splash. Ali avoided the splash and followed up with a rolling neckbreaker for a near-fall. Daivari is able to answer with a wicked lariat for his own near-fall. Ali was able to finally come out on top after a top-rope tornado DDT followed with an inverted 450-splash.

Winner: Mustafa Ali advances to Fatal Five-Way main event

A Gran Metalik highlight video is shown and focuses on his dynamic moves. He will be coming to 205 Live soon. The show goes to commercial break.

We come back to see Lince Dorado and Brian Kendrick’s entrances for the next match. Kendrick cuts a promo walking to the ring where he says it is his job to snuff out the dreams of every necomer at 205 Live except for Akira Tozawa. Kendrick likes Tozawa and says he may take Tozawa under his wing and make him his protégé.

Match 2: Lince Dorado vs. Brian Kendrick

Dorado started fast and caused Kendrick to take an early trip to the floor where Dorado hit a nice Asai moonsalult. Back in the ring, Kendrick hit a nice leg lariat to gain a brief advantage but it doesn’t last long.

Dorado executes a cross- body but Kendrick rolls through and cradles Dorado for a pin attempt. Dorado keeps the pressure on and scores another near-fall with a nice springboard stunner. Dorado felt that Kendrick was reeling so he goes up top for a shooting-star press but Kendrick brought the knees up to counter the move then, locked Dorado in the Captain’s Hook for the submission win

Winner: Brian Kendrick

After the match, Aries wants to interview Kendrick about Tozawa. Kendrick starts to tell Aries how great he is when he shifts gears and calls him out. He gets no response so he calls him out again. This time, Tajiri’s entrance graphic popped up and Kendrick stared at the stage waiting for him.

When nothing happened, Kendrick began to sense that he had been had. He slowly turned around to see Tajiri standing behind him. Tajiri blows green mist in Kendrick’s face and leaves. Kendrick sells it well and screams in agony. The show takes a commercial break.

We return to see Neville being interviewed about the five-way. He is asked if there is anyone he wants to face over someone else. Neville says whomever it is will have to get on bended knee and pay respect the king.

The entrances for the five-way occur with Gallagher (with umbrella William) Dar, Alexander, Ali, and Perkins.

Match 3: Fatal Five-Way Elimination Championship Opportunity match. The winner faces Neville at Fast Lane. Jack Gallagher, vs. Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and TJ Perkins.

Dar doesn’t do himself any favors by talking smack to everyone else in the match. He quickly gets hit by each opponent and bails out to the floor. Ali hits Gallagher with a dropkick sending him to the floor. Dar gets the first two-count of the contest getting a near-fall on Alexander.

Gallagher performs a backdrop to Ali lands onto everyone on the outside. Next, Jack grabs William and does a leap onto everyone on the floor. Dar and Gallagher make it back into the ring and Dar nails Gallagher with a kick to the leg then gloats to the crowd. Alexander comes in and hits the Lumbar Check on Dar for the first elimination. Dar rolls to the floor but does not leave the ringside area.

Alexander hits Ali with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Alexander climbs to the top rope and sets for a move only to have the eliminated Dar crotch Alexander causing him to lose his balance. Perkins reenters the fray and was able to catch Alexander with the detonation kick and score the pin to eliminate Cedric. Ali hits a nice top-rope cross body for a near fall then sets up Perkins for the inverted 450. Ali goes for the move but misses and Pekins takes advantage and locks in the arm breaker for the submission elimination.

As we reach the final two, Perkins tries to keep the pressure on. Gallagher is suffering with an injured leg and is having issues moving. Perkins goes for the knee bar submission but Gallagher makes it to the ropes to force the break.

Gallagher survived but paid the price because he is having huge problems moving. Gallagher starts using the head butt as his primary offense. Gallagher seems to knock Perkins out with a head butt and falls on top of him for a near-fall. Gallagher was able to catch Perkins in the corner and execute a running dropkick for the three count.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

Before Gallagher can start to celebrate, Neville’s music hits and he comes to the stage and raises the title in defiance of Gallagher. They are jawing back and forth to close the show for this week.