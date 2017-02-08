Brian Pillman Jr has recently been vaulted into the public eye after expressing his interest in following in his late fathers footsteps and entering professional wrestling.

The Dave Dynasty Show podcast has just Pillman’s first interview. He tells an incredible story of his past struggles and his recent decision to enter wrestling. This is a must listen to interview.

The episode is available through iTunes, SoundCloud, and YouTube. Links to SoundCloud and YouTube are below. Feel free to embed or link these episodes in any coverage of Pillman’s story.