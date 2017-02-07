Getting ready for Fast Lane

These guys know how to impress.

At the end of the show,

Reigns was in a bit of a mess.

Newcomers like Samoa Joe and Tozawa

Fight hard to be the best.

Another addition to the 2017 Hall Of Fame

Is the awesome team of the Rock N’ Roll Express.

The show opened up with Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley bringing out Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe was referred to as the “hottest free agent of the new Era”. Mick Foley was not too thrilled about it. Roman Reigns came out to confront Samoa Joe. Foley announced a match between Reigns and Samoa Joe.

Thoughts: This was a great opening for Raw. Samoa Joe delivered a powerful promo about how it took him 18 years to enter in the WWE, and that Triple H was the only person who believed in him. I thought the message he sent out to the other superstars was alarming. I have always thought of Samoa Joe as a “badass” but I felt that the promo revealed a more aggressive and more darker side of him.

Bayley VS Nia Jax

Jax was very dominant in the match. Bayley was able to fight back at ringside. The referee was in the process of counting Jax out but Charlotte came out to stop the count and distract Bayley. Jax reentered the ring and surprised Bayley with the Samoa Drop for the win.

Thoughts: The match was good. It made both women look strong. I think it is great to see Nia Jax’s dominance in the Women’s Division. Based on the recent matches of Jax, I predict that she will become Women’s Champion later this year.

Braun Strowman destroyed four wrestlers in a Handicap Match. Strowman thought the match was a joke and went to the back to find Foley. Backstage, Foley announced a match between Strowman and Reigns at Fast Lane.

Thoughts: Like Strowman, I also thought that the Handicap Match was a joke because we all know that the big guy would annihilate the four men. Whether you are a fan of his or not, this monstrous man deserves better competition because of his capabilities. I had a feeling that a match between Strowman and Reigns would be made at Fast Lane.

Cruiserweight Match – Akira Tozawa VS Drew Gulak

Tozawa defeated Gulak with the German Suplex.

Thoughts: This was a good Cruiserweight Match, and Tozawa showed why he is the “Stamina Monster”. I enjoyed listening to the commentators as they briefly talked about Tozawa’s career and his past feuds with superstars like Kevin Owens and even Dean Ambrose in different promotions.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho came out for their promo. After Jericho put Tom Brady on the list, he brought up the idea of having a match against Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. Owens stressed out that this would be a big match but mentioned that he was not sure if he could fight his best friend. Goldberg came out. He accepted Lesnar’s challenge to one last match at Wrestlemania 33 and challenged Owens to a match for the Universal Title at Fast Lane. Jericho was getting ready to put Goldberg on The List but Goldberg took the list and pen to add himself to the list. Jericho was fired up about that and ended up speaking for Owens, accepting the Universal Match at Fast Lane.

Thoughts: As much as I enjoyed seeing Goldberg throwing out a challenge to Kevin Owens in this segment, the best part was when Goldberg added himself to Jericho’s List. I believe Goldberg was the first superstar bold enough to do that. When Jericho accepted Goldberg’s challenge on Owen’s behalf, it definitely added a crack in this “friendship” of the bromantic duo. I have a feeling that this will definitely lead to a Wrestlemania Match between Jericho and Owens.

Backstage, Owens was upset with Jericho for accepting Goldberg’s challenge. He confronted Jericho and walked away.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows VS Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were watching the match at ringside. At the end, Gallows was thrown out of the ring. He sees Enzo and kicked him in the face. Big Cass retaliated and kicked Gallows which caused the Tag Team Champions to win by DQ.

Thoughts: Good match between these great teams. As much as I enjoy Enzo Amore and Big Cass presence on the show, I was not too thrilled about how the match ended. I was hoping to see a fair rematch between the former tag champs and the current tag champs without any interference. Since we saw the Most Realist Guys In The Room at ringside, I knew they were going to get involved. I think this will lead to a Triple Threat Match for the Tag Team Titles at Fast Lane.

New Day VS The Shining Stars

The former tag team champions defeated The Shining Stars

Thoughts: This match made The Shining Stars look stronger in the Tag Team division. I think this feud has some potential. The feud would definitely be interesting and comical if these two teams continue to go at it.

Charly interviewed Chris Jericho and questioned his focus on his match against Sami Zayn after he angered Owens. Owens appeared and surprisingly expressed his confidence in his upcoming Fast Lane Match. He went ahead and reconciled with his best friend.

It was announced that the Rock N’ Roll Express will be inducted into the 2017 Hall Of Fame.

US Title Match – Chris Jericho vs Sami Zayn

Owens was at ringside to support his best friend during the match. At the end, Jericho put Zayn in the Walls of Jericho. Zayn reached for the ropes and successfully grabbed it. While the official was not looking, Owens superkicked Zayn in the face. Jericho nailed Zayn with the Codebreaker and pinned him to retain the US Title.

Thoughts: The best match on the show. I was impressed with Zayn’s performance. I have a feeling that Zayn will eventually win a title very soon. I think a rematch for the US Title would make an awesome match at Fast Lane.

Backstage, Sasha Banks was working on her knee during physical therapy. Charlotte appeared in the room and bragged about her career.

Austin Aries interviewed Neville. They talked about the competitors of the Fatal 5 Way. Cedric Alexander, Noam Darr, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese and TJ Perkins came out to voice their opinions. Eventually, a fight broke out. After commercial break, there was a Six-Man Tag Match. The match involved Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher & TJ Perkins, and they faced Neville, Tony Nese & Noam Darr. At the end, Neville abandoned his teammates. Alexander delivered a slam on Darr for the victory.

Thoughts: The match could have been better but I enjoyed it. I think a match between either Neville and Jack Gallagher or Neville and Cedric Alexander would be good for the Cruiserweight Title.

Backstage, Jericho brought up the idea of having the “Festival of Friendship” at the next Raw event. Owens seemed okay about the idea but not too thrilled.

Roman Reigns VS Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe attacked Roman Reigns from behind before the match even started. Samoa Joe was very dominant during the match. Braun Strowman came out to interfere but Reigns hit him with the Superman Punch. Samoa Joe kicked Reigns from behind and nailed him with his Finisher for win. After the match, Strowman hit Reigns with the Powerslam and manhandled him at ringside.

Thoughts: I love the match between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins did not appear because of his injury. Strowman is probably the first superstar to ever manhandle Reigns like that. These two powerhouses will have a very good match at Fast Lane. It is too early to tell who will win but the only prediction that I have regarding this feud is I think it will be a long one. Even though Rollins is out of action and Dean Ambrose is still on Smackdown, I still think a Shield Reunion and their feud against Triple H, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman could happen.

- Lisa The Poet Williams