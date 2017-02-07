Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country for the next two weeks.

Tue, Feb 7 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD, Orlando, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Tue, Feb 7 – Real Pro Wrestling – Riverside Community Center, 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Tue, Feb 7 – NWA St. Louis – Casa Lomo Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO - 7 pm- saintlouiswrestling.com

Tue, Feb 7 – Xtreme Maximum Championship Wrestling (Fundraiser for Upper Laurel Fire and Rescue Station 500) – Upper Laurel Fire and Rescue Station 500, 7534 Poplar Gap RD, Sabine, WV - 7 pm

Wed, Feb 8-Thu, Feb 9 - Lucha va Voom – The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, CA - 8 pm - luchavavoom.com

Wed, Feb 8 - American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 8 - Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 8 - Chaotic Wrestling – Chunky’s Cinema and Pub, 151 Coliseum Ave, Nashua, NH - 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 8 - CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 8 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Feb 9 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm- wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 9 - NWL St. Louis – Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO - 7 pm- saintlouiswrestling.com

Thu, Feb 9 - Fortitude Championship Wrestling Federation – Vortex Concert Club and Lounge, 1167 Brittain RD, Akron, OH - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/FCWFwrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA - 8 pm - EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Feb 10 - Finest City Wrestling (Toy Drive Collection) – Imperial Beach Sports Park, 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/FinestCityWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - MidgetMania – Forestville Club, 6250 Front ST, Forestville, CA - 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Feb 10 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Feb 10 - Style Battle – the Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL - 8 pm - WWNLive.com

Fri, Feb 10 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Funky Munky Wrestling – Latin American Social Club, Sterling, IL - 6 pm - facebook.com/funkymunkywrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - All Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Fri, Feb 10 - Funkdafied Entertainment – Kosciusko County Fair Grounds, 1400 E Smith ST, Warsaw, IN - 6 pm - facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Fri, Feb 10 – NWA Supreme – Tanger Blvd, Seymour, IN - 6 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Fri, Feb 10 - New Wave Pro Wrestling – NWP Arena, 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN - 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Feb 10 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Feb 10 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Feb 10 - King Bulls Lucha Libre – Centro de Convenciones, Ciudad Madero, Mexico - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kingbulls.kbw

Fri, Feb 10 - The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Feb 10 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ - 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Feb 10 - WrestlePro – Starland Ballroom, 570 Jernee Mill RD, Sayreville, NJ - 6 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Fri, Feb 10 - New Evolution Wrestling – C.L.B. Armoury, 82 Harvey RD, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador - 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Fri, Feb 10 - Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK - 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Feb 10 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Red Chevron Club, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON - 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN - 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, Feb 10 - Pro Wrestling Revolution – 142 Conley RD, Alamo, TN - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingrevolution

Fri, Feb 10 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 10 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Feb 10 - VIP Wrestling – St. Jude Hall, 2625 S Cooper ST, Arlington, TX – M&G 6:30 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Fri, Feb 10 - Fight Club: Pro – Fixxion Warehouse, Wolverhampton, UK

Fri, Feb 10 - Fight Nation – The Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall RD, CT1 2BT Canterbury, UK - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Fri, Feb 10 - Grand Pro Wrestling – The Rose Club, Hindley (Formerly “The Monaco Ballroom”), WN2 3EU Hindley, Wigan, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/grandprowrestling

Fri, Feb 10 - Rock N Wrestle – Ironworks Venue, 122B Academy ST, IV1 1LX Inverness, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/rocknwrestle

Fri, Feb 10 - Welsh Wrestling – Narberth Queens Hall, 44 High ST, SA67 7AS Narberth, Pembrokeshire, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 - Unleashed Wrestling – AWF Arena, 5658 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ - 5:30 pm- facebook.com/LuchaWrestlingUnleashed

Sat, Feb 11 - International Wrestling Australia – Allora Show Grounds, 1A Darling ST, Allora, Queensland, Australia - 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Feb 11 - Melbourne City Wrestling – MCW Arena, Essendon Ukrainian Hall, 11 Russell ST, Essendon, Australia - 7:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Sat, Feb 11 - Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Abbotsford Exhibition Grounds, 32470 Haida DR, Abbotsford, BC - 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Feb 11 - Best of the West – American Legion Post 83, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA - 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Feb 11 – East Bay Pro Wrestling – 110 2nd Ave S, #B9, Pacheco, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/EBPWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Live Pro Wrestling – 3801 Florin RD, Sacramento, CA – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 11 – MidgetMania – The Bank – Sports Lounge, 431 North ST, Taft, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, Feb 11 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rocky Mountain Pro “Quarry”, 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO – 6 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/atomicwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Feb 11 – Coastal Championship Wrestling – Coral Springs Charter School, 3205 N University DR, Coral Springs, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/ccwevents

Sat, Feb 11 – Full Impact Pro – The Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 7 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Xtreme Wrestling Xperience – Kindel Lanes, 4679 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/XWX-Wrestling/534907309882552

Sat, Feb 11 – All Pro Championship Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 6784 Church ST, Douglasville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/allprochampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Feb 11 – Dalton Championship Wrestling – Dalton Rec Center, 904 Civic DR, Dalton, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DaltonChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Outlaw Championship Wrestling Alliance – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whiteburg, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Outlaw-Championship-Wrestling-Alliance-929209250449233/

Sat, Feb 11 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Park Gymnasium, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Why We Wrestle – Landmark Arena, 4236 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ThisIsWhyWeWrestle

Sat, Feb 11 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, 50825 Cologne, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Freelance Wrestling – Bottom Lounge, 1375 W Lake ST, Chicago, IL – 8 pm - facebook.com/FreelanceWrestling/

Sat, Feb 11 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – American Legion – Jerseyville, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, W Fairground Ave, Jerseyville, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – ARW – Oliver P. Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave, Hammond, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Feb 11 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Feb 11 – Impact Pro – Baratte’s at Forte Conference Center in All Play, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Kentucky Zone Wrestling – Old Shopville Gym, 114 Shopville RD, Somerset, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/SomersetKentuckyZoneWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central Cirt National Guard, Central City, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wwaisnow

Sat, Feb 11 – AAA – Gimnasio Benito Juarez, Cuautitlan, Mexico – 8:45 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Pure Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 2960 Cass ST, Unionville, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Feb 11 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wex in Cadillac, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Feb 11 – American Wrestling Federation – Braham Area Secondary, 531 Elmhurst Ave S, Braham, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Feb 11 – Elite Pro Wrestling – Black Horse Bar and Grill, Winona, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/elitewrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake DR E, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Feb 11 – Steel Domain Wrestling – American Legion Auditorium, 6501 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Mid-Missouri Wrestling Alliance – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/MMWASTL

Sat, Feb 11 – Jersey Premiere Championship Wrestling – Brick’s Elks Lodge #2151, 2491 Hooper Ave, Brick, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWArena

Sat, Feb 11 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – Pineapple Jacks, 507 Spencerport RD, Gates Center, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Warriors of Wrestling – Fun Station USA of Staten Island, 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – WrestlePro – St. Pats CYO, 9511 4th Ave, Bay Ridge, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Feb 11 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Albert War Memorial Hall, 749 New North RD, Mt. Albert, Auckland, New Zealand – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Feb 11 – Kross Roads – The Throne Theater, Wilmington, NC – 6 pm – ZiggysByTheSea.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – 208 Market ST, Wilmington, NC – Expo 6 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Southern Wrestling Alliance Carolina – 5130 NW Cabarrus DR, Concord, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWACarolina

Sat, Feb 11 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, Feb 11 – New Ohio Wrestling – Groveport Madison Middle School Central, 751 Main ST, Groveport OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/newohiowrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Feb 11 – Northern Wrestling Xperience – CWF Studios, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – PWA – Alpine Club, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 7:30 pm – PWACanada.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa

Sat, Feb 11 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Feb 11 – Ring of Honor – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Feb 11 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Feb 11 – CWA – SC National Guard Armory, Orangeburg, SC – 7:30 pm - cwaprowrestling.com

Sat, Feb 11 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Smoky Mountain – Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry DR, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasmokymtn

Sat, Feb 11 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 11 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Feb 11 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – American Legion, 706 Rumbo RD, Ennis, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/nawabtpw

Sat, Feb 11 – Reality of Wrestling – Mall of the Mainland, World Gym Arena, 1000 Emmett F Lowry, Suite 1152, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – AIWF England/HCW – Stourport Civic Hall, Stourport, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Feb 11 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, Feb 11 – Fight Nation – My Skate World, 16A Maple RD, Unit 5, BN236NY Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Feb 11 – Full House Wrestling – Full Hours Wrestling HQ, PE3 6EZ Peterborough, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/PGSM.Wrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – House of Pain – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Snodland Community Centre, Paddlesworth RD, Snoldand, Kent, ME6 5DP, UK – 7 pm - ipwuk.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Ironfist Wrestling – Bengeworth Club, 18 Coronation ST, WR11 3DA Evesham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Feb 11 – Kamikaze Pro – The Collingwood Centre, Collingwood DR, Great Barr, Birmingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, Feb 11 – North Wrestling – Riverside, Neptune House Coroners House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL

Sat, Feb 11 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Clackmannan Town Hall, FK10 4JA Clackmannan, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTTV

Sat, Feb 11 – Welsh Wrestling – Bracknel Leisure Centre, Bagshot Road, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 9SE Bracknell, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Feb 11 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic – Horespasture Fire Department Rec Center, Horespasture, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/aiwfmidatlantic

Sat, Feb 11 – World Domination Wrestling – Rankin Fitness Center, 23 Fitness Ln, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sun, Feb 12 – Cen-Cal Professional Wrestling – The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo, CA – 3 pm - facebook.com/CenCalPro

Sun, Feb 12 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavillion, 575 E Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 2:30 pm - hollywoodwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 12 – MidgetMania – Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto ST, Santa Ynez, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sun, Feb 12 – Primos Pro Wrestling – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale DR, Danver, CO – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/PrimosWrestling/

Sun, Feb 12 – Definitive Wrestling International – Village Shoppes, 431 19th Ave NE, Ruskin, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/DWIWrestling

Sun, Feb 12 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Feb 12 – Independent Pro Wrestling – Wrestlingschule Supleschmiede, Katharinenstrasse 57-59 Lubeck, Germany – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Pro-Wrestling-1624592231127093

Sun, Feb 12 – GALLI Lucha Libre – GALLI/Underground Arena, 270 W. North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre

Sun, Feb 12 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Feb 12 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 12 – Elite Championship Wrestling – East Park Community Center – 107 Robért Street, Houma, LA – 5 pm - facebook.com/elitechampionshipwrestling

Sun, Feb 12 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Feb 12 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Feb 12 – Zone 1 Wrestling – FSPW Facility, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Feb 12 – Ring of Honor – Express Live, Columbus, OH – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 12 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Feb 12 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glagow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Feb 12 – Fight Nation – Weymouth Pavillion, The Esplanade, Weymouth, Dorset, DT4 8ED, Weymouth, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sun, Feb 12 – House of Pain – George Street Working Men’s Club, NG15 7 Nottingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Feb 12 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – The Angel Centre, Angel Lane, Tonbridge, Kent TN9 1SF, UK – 5:30 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Feb 12 – Pride Promotions – The Barnfield Theatre, Barnfield RD, EX1 1SN, Exeter, Devon, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Wed, Feb 15 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 15 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 15 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 15 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Feb 16 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Fri, Feb 17 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – All Pro Wrestling – Pacelli Event Center, 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Fri, Feb 17 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Feb 17 – Champ7 Pro Wrestling – ?, Jacksonville, FL - facebook.com/Champ7prowrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Feb 17 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – AAW – 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, Feb 17 – Funky Munky Wrestling – Prophetstown Park District Rec Center and Swimming Pool, 410 W Riverside DR, Prophetstown, IL – 7 pm- facebook.com/funkymunkywrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – NWP Arena, 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Feb 17 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Feb 17 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Feb 17 – New World Wrestling – Hajjar’s Bar and Grille, 969 Washington ST, East Weymouth, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme

Fri, Feb 17 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Feb 17 – Hustle Hardcore Organization – 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamsport, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Feb 17 – Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC – 7:30 pm – ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Feb 17 – Absolute Independent Wrestling – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1355 W 70th ST, Cleveland, OH – 7:30 pm - aiwrestling.com

Fri, Feb 17 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 17 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – Wilder Mountain Wrestling – Cookeville Community Center, Cookeville, TN – 7 pm

Fri, Feb 17 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Feb 17 – Texoma Pro Wrestling – Sherman Elks Lodge, 1317 FM 1417, Sherman, TX – 8 pm

Fri, Feb 17 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Engine Rooms Southampton, Unit K, West Quay RD, SO15 1 Southampton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Feb 17 – Brew City Wrestling – Columbus Club, 1800 S 92 ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Feb 18 – Tasmanian Championship Wrestling – Elphin Sports Centre, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia – 6 pm - facebook.com/tcwlaunceston

Sat, Feb 18 – Pro Championship Wrestling – 2305A Veatch ST, Oroville, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Sabotage Wrestling – 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/2016sabotagewrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 18 – Wrestling Alliance Revolution – Arena War, Quito, Ecuador – 6 pm - facebook.com/WAR-Wrestling-Alliance-Revolution-del-Ecuador-109349465818535

Sat, Feb 18 – Fight Club Finland – Nosturi, 00100 Helsinki, Finland – 7 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – All Pro Wrestling – The Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Gulfsouthchampionshipwrestling, facebook.com/Allpropensacola

Sat, Feb 18 – Bang – 2501 SW 57th Ave, Unit 605, Ocala, FL – 7 pm - dory-funk.com

Sat, Feb 18 – Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave, Lake Park, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 18 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Feb 18 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, 2062 W McDonald ST, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Feb 18 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Backstage Munchen, Reitknechtstr 6, 80639 Munich, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Fusion Pro Wrestling – 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 3 pm - facebook.com/Fusionwrestlingchicago

Sat, Feb 18 – Midwest Impact Pro – 100 E Scroggin Ave, Mt. Pulaski, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sat, Feb 18 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Feb 18 – Fire Pro Wrestling – 7071 Broadway, Merrillville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fire.pro.wrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Feb 18 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Feb 18 – Impact Pro – Baratte’s at Forte Conference Center in All Play, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Prime Time Wrestling – Stanton Lions Club, 538 N Bend RD, Stanton, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sat, Feb 18 – Elite Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 33 – 1401 West Intendencia Street, Pensacola, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/elitechampionshipwrestlingfl

Sat, Feb 18 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – Norwood Elks Lodge, 152 Norwood Ave, Norwood, MA – 7:30 pm - thencw.com

Sat, Feb 18 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – 116 School ST, Chicopee, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Feb 18 – Pure Pro Wrestling – VFW Walsh Post 4499, 1211 28th ST, Manistee, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Feb 18 – UPW – UPW Arena, 1000 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – American Wrestling Federation – Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave E, Alexandria, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Feb 18 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake DR E, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Feb 18 – Pro Wrestling Ego – Hideaway, 5100 I-55 N, Jackson, MS – 7 pm - facebook.com/egowrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Sat, Feb 18 – Dynasty (Fundraiser for OESJ) – OESJ High School, 44 Center ST, St. Johnsville, NY - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Sat, Feb 18 – East Coast Pro Wrestling – Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge, 35 Chestnut ST, Greenwood Lake, NY – 7:30 pm - ecpwhv.com

Sat, Feb 18 – House of Glory Wrestling – NYC Arena, 91-12 144th PL, Jamaica, Queens, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, Feb 18 – Legendary Action Wrestling – Taino Towers Crystal Room, 240 E 123rd ST, New York, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – All Pro Classic Wrestling/RWC – 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC - facebook.com/AllProClassicWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – CRAVE – Old Crow Bar, 1217 Jackson LN, Middletown, OH – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kuttingedgepromo

Sat, Feb 18 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/RealActionProWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Sat, Feb 18 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – Cross Body Pro Wrestling Academy, 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Feb 18 – Stranglehold – Lucha Slam Center, 183 Erie Ave, Brantford, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/strangleholdwrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Feb 18 – CWS – Cancha de Volleyball de Carolina, Puerto Rico – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwslanuevageneracion

Sat, Feb 18 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Feb 18 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Feb 18 – All American Pro Wrestling – Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aapw1

Sat, Feb 18 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 18 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 18 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 18 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 18 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Feb 18 – Hurricane Pro – Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main ST, Beaumont, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/hurricane.pro

Sat, Feb 18 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – Marshall Convention Center, 2501 S East End Blvd, Marshall, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/officialmepw

Sat, Feb 18 – NWA Iconic Heroes of Wrestling – Crowley Rec Center, 405 S Oak ST, Crowley, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/IHWEProWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Feb 18 – SOAR Championship Wrestling – Dallas Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Feb 18 – Absolute Wrestling – ?, North Shields, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AbsoluteWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Dropkixx – Presidents’ Community Hall, Hoover DR, SS15 6LF Laindon, Basildon, UK – 7:30 pm - dropkixx.com

Sat, Feb 18 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Alive Lynnsport, Greenpark Avenue, PE30 2NB King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Grapple Wrestling – Fibbers, 3 Toft Green, YO1 6JT, York, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/GrappleWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Sheffield, 37-43 Arundel Gate, S1 2PN Sheffield, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Thornbury Liesure Centre, BS35 3JB Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Feb 18 – Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance – Rainham Methodist Hall, Wennington RD, Rainham, Essex, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RCWAWrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – RISE – Linthorpe RD, Middlesbrough, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/riseengland

Sat, Feb 18 – Slam! – Pear Tree Club, Hardie Avenue, Rugeley, UK – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – Welsh Wrestling – Shepton Mallet Leisure Centre, 11 Charlton RD, B!4 5PG Shepton Mallet, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 18 – The Wrestling League – School of Slam, Low RD, CO12 3 Harwich, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, Feb 18 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic – Grover King VFW #1115, 701 W Stuart DR, Hillsville, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/aiwfmidatlantic

Sun, Feb 19 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Haus der Kultur Waldraiburg, Braunauer Strabe 10, 84478 Waldkraiburg, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Feb 19 – Glory Pro – Knights of Columbus, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 3 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sun, Feb 19 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 19 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – Algonac Winterfest, Clay Township, MI – 1 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Feb 19 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Feb 19 – Lucha Libre Promotions NY – LA Boom, 56 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/LuchaLibrePromotions

Sun, Feb 19 – Carolina Wrestling Showcase – East Side Community Center – Central Gym, 621 Franks ST, Ashboro, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/Carolina-Wrestling-Showcase-205336072868587

Sun, Feb 19 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4551 Old Airport RD, Concord, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Feb 19 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sun, Feb 19 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Feb 19 – Iconic Heroes of Wrestling Excellence – Crowley Rec Center, 405 S Oak ST, Crowley, TX – 2 pm - facebook.com/IHWEProWrestling

Sun, Feb 19 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Feb 19 – EPW American Wrestling – Shrewsbury Lord Hill Hotel, Abbey Foregate, SY2 6AX Shrewsbury, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Sun, Feb 19 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Ritz Manchester, Whitworth ST W, M1 5NQ Manchester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Feb 19 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Paringdon Sports Club, Paringdon RD, Great Parndon, Harlow, Essex, CM19 4SG, UK – 7 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Feb 19 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Feb 19 – The Wrestling League – School of Slam, Low RD, CO12 3 Harwich, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague