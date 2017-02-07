Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us Live from the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. Tonight’s we will see the 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton go one on one with WWE Champion John Cena, also the question remains about the other participants in the Elimination Chamber match that takes place this Sunday night. What will happen with The Miz, Dean Ambrose & AJ Styles? Daniel Bryan’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring to kick off the show. Bryan talks about being grateful to have the opportunity to be the Smackdown Live GM and compares this night to the last night he was in Seattle where he announced his retirement. Bryan then announces that he will be a father and as soon as he says the news, The Miz interrupts and comes to the ring. Miz pokes fun at Bryan not being able to wrestle and then asked why is he in a WWE ring? Bryan says Miz cant wrestle but it doesn’t stop him from being in the ring, the crowd erupts. Miz says Bryan doesn’t respect him, Miz then tries to speak but the crowd continues to chant “Yes”, Baron Corbin then comes to the ring. Corbin says Miz should learn to shut up, Corbin says Miz talked to much last week. Miz tells Corbin that at Elimination Chamber they can be helpful to each other, Corbin then says he should just take out Miz right now. Dean Ambrose then comes out and he says he will be right at home at Elimination Chamber and he can walk out as a double champion, AJ Styles then comes out. AJ says that he has beaten everyone that’s in the ring so he doesn’t care about what they are talking about in the ring. The only thing AJ cares about is getting his title back at Elimination Chamber. Miz then chimes in and says he is the reason that people tune in to Smackdown Live, Bryan then interrupts and says there will be a Fatal Four Way Match between them and it starts now!

Fatal Four Way Match

Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles vs The Miz vs Dean Ambrose(Intercontinental Champion)

Is ducks out of the ring to get things started then Ambrose gets thrown out by Corbin, Dean returns the favor then attacks The Miz throwing him over the top rope. Ambrose then blocks the spring board attempt from AJ but gets sent out by Corbin. Baron takes out Ambrose on the outside then he goes into the ring taking out AJ then going after The Miz. Ambrose comes back in countering Corbin but Miz counters Ambrose with a snap DDT for a two count. Miz then hits the Yes Kicks to both AJ & Ambrose, Miz, Ambrose & Styles trade roll up attempts then Ambrose &Corbin clothesline each other. Miz then goes up for a super plex but the other two members join in and Ambrose gets slammed from the top rope. Miz attacks Corbin with kicks in the corner but Corbin counters with the Deep Six for a two count. Styles hits the Pele kick to Corbin for a two count then teases the Styles Clash on The Miz but Miz gets away hitting a knee to Styles. Ambrose comes back in attacks miz with clotheslines then hits a Neck breaker to Styles, Ambrose then hits the suicide dive to Corbin on the outside. Ambrose throws Corbin off the post on the outside, Styles then breaks up a pin in the ring. Styles blocks Dirty Deeds and hits the moonsault DDT to Ambrose for a two count. Miz comes in but Styles hits the Phenomenal Fore Arm to The Miz, Maryse pulls Miz out off the ring then Corbin hits the End of Days to Styles for the win.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin.

Luke Harper is backstage and he talks about having nothing to lose and he calls Randy Orton a lair, he says Orton broke up his family and he knows how to repair his family. Harper says he wants Orton to feel pain and at Elimination Chamber he will feel that pain.

Nikki Bella & Natalya join the WWE Universe in a joint interview via satellite, Bella says that after this is all done there will never be any friendship, Natalya says that she and Nikki were never friends and that Nikki doesn’t have any friends. Natalya calls Nikki a lousy wrestler then says she will beat her at Elimination Chamber. Natalya then says after Elimination Chamber she may even have a chance with John Cena.

Singles Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Apollo Crews

Crews gets things going with a drop kick to Ziggler then he send Dolph in the corner for more punishment. Dolph counters with a DDT of his own then he signals for the Super Kick but Crews counters with a roll up and he gets the quick win.

Your Winner: Apollo Crews

After the match we see Ziggler going out to get a steel chair then blasting Crews with it repeatedly. Kalisto comes out to the aide of Crews but Ziggler catches him with a chair as well. Both Crews and Kalisto lay flat in the ring as Ziggler heads back up the ramp.

Duel Contract Signing for WWE Smackdown Live womens Championship Match( Alexa Bliss© vs Naomi & Mickie James vs Becky Lynch)

Mickie James talks bout how she has more knowledge about being in the ring than anyone else. James says the whole Womens Division was built around Mickie James’s passion. James thinks Lynch wants to rewrite the Womens history. James says that this Sunday starts the destruction of Becky Lynch, James signs the contract. Lynch says she call talk all she wants but James is a failure. Lynch says she will walk right through James at Elimination Chamber and she will knock James back into the past. Alexa Bliss gets on the microphone and she bad mouths Naomi before signing the contract. Naomi says Bliss can say whatever she wants because she has already pinned Bliss twice already. Naomi says she wants to be Smackdown Women’s Champion because WrestleMaina is in her hometown of Orlando, Florida. All four women go at but Naomi takes out both James and Bliss with a high cross body from the top rope.

12-Man Tag Team Match

Slater & Rhyno, The American Alpha & Breezango vs The Uso’s, The Ascension & The Vaudevillians

Gables starts with Jimmy Uso, both men circle each other but Aiden English tags himself in and gets rolled up by Gable for a two count. English attacks Gable on the ropes then attacks him in the corner. English misses the swan bomb and Gabble hits the head scissors then tags in Jason Jordan, they both attack The Vaudevillians but Breezango comes in and assists the Alpha’s. The Uso’s then attacks Rhyno & Slater in the ring, English comes back in catches Slater with a big knee. Viktor tags himself in and covers Slater for a two count. Slater fights away but cant make the tag, Konnor then comes in and they double team Slater with a big clothesline in the corner. Slater tags in Rhyno, Rhyno clears the ring with clotheslines then hits a Spine buster to Viktor for a two count. All twelve men come in the ring and start battling it out with the Alpha’s left alone in the ring. Viktor then gets spears by Rhyno but Viktor comes off the top rope with a big knee drop and The Ascension come away with the win.

Your Winners: The Ascension, Vaudevillians & The Uso’s

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match(Non-Title)

Randy Orton w/Bray Wyatt vs John Cena(WWE Champion)

After a stare down Cena side steps Randy in the corner but Cena scores with a shoulder tackle off the ropes. Cena goes for the side head lock but Orton fights away then kicks away at Cena until he is on the mat. Randy stomps away at Cena then blasts him with two big right hands then a cover for a two count. Both men tie up again with Orton this time throwing Cena out of the ring right in front of Bray Wyatt on the outside. Orton scores again with big rights to the head the Cena is thrown off the steel steps. Cena gets back in control as John goes for the AA but Orton hits a back slam for a two count. Orton looks for the second rope DDT but Cena counters sending Orton to the outside. Cena tries the AA on the announce table but Orton gets away then tosses Cena on the table using a reverse atomic drop. Both men get back in the ring and they exchange punches to the face, Cena scores with a side slam then the five knuckle shuffle. Cena then scores with the Attitude Adjustment but Orton escapes at two. Cena goes up to the top rope, Orton catches him then delivers the DDT to Cena from the top rope. Orton calls for the RKO and hits it but Cena kicks out a two, Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment again but Cena backs into the referee. Cena then goes for the STF and Orton starts to tap but there is no referee. Bray comes in and they double team Cena hitting the Sister Abigail dropping Cena, Luke Harper comes in for the save and he hits the discus clothesline to Bray but moves out of the way when Orton comes in the ring. Cena then recovers and hits the Attitude Adjustment to Orton for the win ad Harper goes to the outside, Cena covers Orton and he gets the win.

Your Winner: John Cena

After the match as John Cena celebrates his win we see Harper on the outside staring at Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt as he has gotten one up on the Wyatt Family. Cena continues to celebrate his win as Smackdown Live goes off the air.