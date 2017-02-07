Gerald Brisco to conduct talent evaluation during Hall of Fame weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa–For the seventh consecutive year, Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco will evaluate professional wrestlers during the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame weekend in Waterloo, Iowa. The event will be held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Friday, July 21 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Each year, wrestlers from across the country get in the ring in hopes of getting to the next level. This evaluation is open to both men and women who are active wrestlers, referees, or managers.

This is an incredible opportunity to get in front of a current WWE talent scout. Brisco only conducts three evaluations worldwide each year, including Waterloo. Last year, three wrestlers from the evaluation were selected to go to Florida to attend a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. After the evaluation, Brisco, JJ Dillon and a guest (past guests include Jim Ross, Terry Funk, and Danny Hodge) will speak to the group.

The format for the evaluation is that each wrestler will wrestle a full match with an introduction. This will immediately precede the first round matches of the Hall of Fame Classic, an eight-man elimination tournament.

Brisco will run optional drills and provide instruction to those chosen for a paid tryout. This will take place before the evaluation begins.

Several independent wrestling promoters throughout the Midwest will watch the evaluation as well. This is a great networking opportunity for any professional wrestler.

Registration opens today. Cost of the evaluation is $150. All proceeds benefit the Dan Gable Museum and the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization.

In order to be considered, participants must send a resume including a picture and the following information: height, weight, age, name of trainer, and a brief list of career highlights to Troy Peterson at WRESSHOW@YAHOO.COM. The evaluation is open to both men and women of all experience levels.