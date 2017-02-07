CZW Anniversary “Eighteen”, Hall of Fame SATURDAY

CZWrestling.com – This Saturday, February 11, Combat Zone Wrestling “Eighteen” celebrates CZW’s anniversary at the Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak RD in Voorhees, NJ starting at 7:30 pm (following WSU’s anniversary event at 4 pm).

Tension continue to rise in Fans Bring the Weapons between Danny Havoc and Conor Claxton against Notorious, Inc., Havoc and Claxton’s former friend Devon Moore and Drew Blood.

CZW World Heavyweight champion Joe Gacy takes on Japanese star Shigehiro Irie!

CZW Tag champions Scarlet and Graves, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defend against #EYFBO, Mike Draxtik and Angel Ortiz, who are looking for revenge after the sudden way S&G beat them for the titles!

TITLE FOR TITLE as WXW Shotgun champion David Starr faces Progress Atlas champion Matt Riddle!

Will CZW Wired champion Joey Janela survive his title defense against Stockade?

Can Scarlet and Graves leader Dave Crist stop the new heart of the Combat Zone, Rickey Shane Page?

Shane Strickland returns to take on “The Artist” Jake Crist.

In an intergender match, Homicide and Mercedes Martinez face off against Greg Excellent and Crissy Rivera!

In a rematch from last month’s stellar battle, Tony Deppen looks for revenge agaisnt Tim Donst for Donst’s beat down of him after their last encounter.

Finally, Maxwell Jacob Feinstein makes his in-ring debut!

Also, on Monday night at CZWrestling.com we will announce a very special induction onto the CZW Hall of Fame!

Get tickets at CZWrestling.com and, day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1825438237739796/.

(NOTE: NOT ITEMS MAY BE THROWN INSIDE THE SKATE ZONE – Streamers, Toiler Paper, Trash, etc. OR YOU WILL BE REMOVED)

