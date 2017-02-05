Rocket City Championship Wrestling

Date: Feb 4th

Location: RCCW Arena

14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750

Johnny Kaos defeated Wes Taylor in The Wes Taylor open challenge with a F5 in 5:01

Jamie Richards over Mike Britt & The Freakshow in a 3 way Dance in 12:17

James Hardy defeated Cousin Andy after hitting the Hillbilly with a Foreign object in 8:18

Cabana Man Dan beat Donnie Primetime with Slice bread #2 in 15:39

Keith Courageous upset Aries the God of War in 14:01

The Violent Gentlemen defeated The Wyld Family in 16:04.

“The Disenfranchised” Travis Locke with Dr.Trey Franklin & Eden Rae beat Phil Macchio in 13:15 with the “Lockedown” Back stabbed.

“The Toughman ” Eddie Toon with Dr. Trey Franklin & Eden Rae defeats Jay Blade in 17:00 with the “knockout” Lariet.

Next show Feb 18th

Location: RCCW Arena

14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750

Belltime: 7pm doors Open @615pm

Tickets: $5.00