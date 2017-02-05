THE INDY BUZZ: ROCKET CITY CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING
Rocket City Championship Wrestling
Date: Feb 4th
Location: RCCW Arena
14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750
Johnny Kaos defeated Wes Taylor in The Wes Taylor open challenge with a F5 in 5:01
Jamie Richards over Mike Britt & The Freakshow in a 3 way Dance in 12:17
James Hardy defeated Cousin Andy after hitting the Hillbilly with a Foreign object in 8:18
Cabana Man Dan beat Donnie Primetime with Slice bread #2 in 15:39
Keith Courageous upset Aries the God of War in 14:01
The Violent Gentlemen defeated The Wyld Family in 16:04.
“The Disenfranchised” Travis Locke with Dr.Trey Franklin & Eden Rae beat Phil Macchio in 13:15 with the “Lockedown” Back stabbed.
“The Toughman ” Eddie Toon with Dr. Trey Franklin & Eden Rae defeats Jay Blade in 17:00 with the “knockout” Lariet.
Next show Feb 18th
Location: RCCW Arena
14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750
Belltime: 7pm doors Open @615pm
Tickets: $5.00
