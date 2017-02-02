What Happened @ NXT!!

John Osting Reporting

Freeman Coliseum

San Antonio, Texas

Air Date: February 1, 2017

The Aftermath of Takeover: San Antonio!!!

Tonight is the first show after Saturday’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio so we begin with a highlight video that gives us all the results from the card and sets the stage for NXT going forward. The video concludes with the crowning of Bobby Roode as the new NXT Champion, and then we go into the opening credits.

Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Percy Watson welcome us in and Tom and Corey tease Watson about enjoying his first Takeover a little too much. They announced the main event; a grudge match between No Way Jose and Elias Samson. In addition, the United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate is here to battle Olney Lorcan. We kick things off with women’s action.

Ember Moon comes out to a nice pop. She will take on Aliyah.

Match 1: Ember Moon vs. Aliyah

Ember Moon opens things up with an abdominal stretch but Aliyah counters with a hip toss into a neck breaker. Aliyah connects with some hard shots then a running boot in the corner. She tries to put Moon away with a Northern Lights suplex but Moon escapes after a two-count.

Moon fights her way back in the match with a moonsault off the second rope. Moon puts Aliyah’s lights out with the Eclipse to score the win.

Winner: Ember Moon

As Moon celebrates her victory, we are told that all of Takeover will be recapped and we will have a word with the new champ, Bobby Roode. We will also see some special footage that will shed some light on the health of Shinsuke Nakamura. We get our first break of the evening.

The Takeover recap begins with Tye Dillinger and Eric Young. Young wins the match with help from Sanity. Then, we see Eric Young talk about choices and how Dillinger made the wrong one. Young said that choices are coming for everyone soon and Sanity will ultimately take what it wants.

The video goes on to show that Dillinger’s weekend was not a total loss because he got a spot in the Royal Rumble match, at number 10 of course. We go to a Dillinger interview where he said he was so excited; he couldn’t believe it was happening, and that he is a fan of everyone there. After the Rumble, Dillinger is interviewed again and says he will never forget it.

The Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way was featured next. Despite having the odds stacked against her, Asuka was able to come out on top. In an interview after the match, Asuka was asked what she thought about Ember Moon wanting the next shot. Asuka asked if Ember Moon even worked for WWE.

A video of United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate arriving at the arena is shown. His match is up next, after the commercial.

We’re back to Ember Moon backstage for an interview. She is told Asuka doesn’t even know she works here. Ember didn’t seem surprised but said when they meet in the ring, Asuka will know the name, Ember Moon.

Tyler Bate and Oney Lorcan make their entrances.

Match 2: United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan in a non-title bout.

Early on in this match, there is a lot of pushing and jockeying for position. Tempers get heated after a call for a break and Lorcan pushes Bate then Bate slaps him across the face. The face slap broke the ice and the two men opened it up a bit. Lorcan let loose with some nice European uppercuts but Bate was able to sidestep a move and come back with a perfect dropkick. Bates tries to end it early with his, “Tyler Driver 97” finisher but Lorcan blocks it to stay alive.

Lorcan answers right back with an exploder suplex into the corner and unloads on Bate with strikes. Lorcan dominates the action for a couple of minutes until Bate is able to come back with a knee lift and a back elbow off the ropes. A massive airplane spin from Bate disorients Lorcan and sets up the, “Tyler Driver 97” for the three count.

Winner: Tyler Bate

Next, we will profile the tag match from Takeover and take a special look at the NXT title match. The show goes to break.

We are back to Roderick Strong’s post-match interview where he is congratulated on his victory over Andrade “Cien” Almas. He says that is just a taste of what he has to offer NXT.

A video recap is played of the tag team title match from Takeover that saw the Authors of Pain dethrone # Team DIY. Interviewed after the match Ellering said they are the new sheriffs and they will win no matter what it takes.

The video recap of the NXT Championship match was shown. Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura due in part to a serious knee injury suffered by Nakamura during the match. In a poignant moment, video played of Nakamura being helped to the back after the match.

Roode’s post-match interview is shown where he is asked if Shinsuke had not been injured would he still have won the match. Roode looked disgusted and chastised the person for asking the question. Roode said it wouldn’t have mattered and tonight was “Glorious!!”

The main event is teased for next. Also, we are told Bobby Roode will appear next week.

It is announced to the NXT Universe that tonight is officially Corey Graves’ final broadcast on the brand. As a going away present, a Corey Graves NXT retrospective video is shown. The video features his time as a wrestler and his transition to the broadcast booth due to injury.

Graves wondered where the footage came from and seemed genuinely touched. The mood was quickly broken when Elias Samson’s music hit which thoroughly disgusted Graves. Samson is all set to grace us with song when No Way Jose’s music interrupts him. Jose makes his entrance.

Match 3: No Way Jose vs. “ The Drifter” Elias Samson

Samson comes out with some serious intent early. A running dropkick takes Jose off his feet. Jose fires back with a clothesline with a clothesline and some chops. Jose takes the fight to Samson on the floor as the show takes its final break.

We return from commercial to see Samson hit the ropes to stop Jose from diving off them. Samson follows up on a stunned Jose by unloading on him with rights and lefts in the corner. Samson hits a running knee to the side of the head of Jose and goes for a pin but Jose is able to power out after two.

Jose gets back in the match with a sidewalk slam. Jose starts hitting Samson with double axe-handle blows setting him up for the baseball punch. Jose goes for it but Samson blocks it. Jose counters the block with a pop up punch for the three count.

Winner: No Way Jose

Jose dances as replays of the match are shown. That closes the show for this week.