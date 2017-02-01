What Happened @ 205 Live!!!

American Bank Center

Corpus Christie, Texas

Air Date: January 31st, 2017

Tonight’s 205 Live is the first under the regime of the new,” King of the Cruiserweights,” Neville. So, we kick off tonight with a video recap of the recent feud between Neville and former champ, Rich Swann, including his victory over Swann at the Royal Rumble to win the belt.

The show opens this week with a welcome from the Mauro Rannallo, Corey Graves and Austin Aries who are all set to call the action. We learn officially that there will be a change in the main event. Rich Swann is injured and not medically cleared so he will not be able to tag with Cedric Alexander to face Neville and Noam Dar. Instead, Jack Gallagher will step in for Swann. Also, the long –awaited debut of Akira Tozawa takes place tonight!!!

We go to the ring for the first match as Tony Nese makes his way out to face Lince Dorado. Footage aired of Nese losing to TJ Perkins then, laying him out with the running knee to the head.

Match 1: Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado

Tony Nese is billed as being one of the strongest and quickest men on the 205 Live roster but he had problems early containing the sudden quickness of Lince Dorado.

Dorado was able to keep Neese off balance for much of the early part of the contest. Nese took command once he grabbed Dorado by the mask and took him to the mat. He was able to work over Dorado with his power until Lince was able to speed the tempo up again. Dorado had Neese reeling when he sprung off the ropes and connected with a stunner for a two count. He followed that up with a springboard moonsault for another two count. Nese was able to catch Dorado and stun him just enough to set him for the running knee and the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

After the bell, Nese did not want to stop and set up set up Dorado for another knee in the corner but TJ Perkins did not want to see it happen again and hit the ring to make the save.

Graves teased a video recap of the coronation ceremony for Neville on last night’s Raw that saw Rich Swann get injured.

Backstage, Swann is being interviewed. He is wearing a walking boot and is on crutches. He let everyone know he got injured when he kicked Neville’s crown off his head. He hinted he didn’t know it was serious at first while the adrenaline was pumping. Neville interrupted him with a scowl on his face and wondered when Swann would learn his proper place, with the rest of the peasants. He played into the injury suggesting he just stay down. Swann replied, bum leg or not, Neville will not keep him down. Neville shoved Swann down.

A Gran Metalik’s highlight video played to let us know that he will be returning soon.

Akira Tozawa is in action next and Brian Kendrick apparently wants a front row seat for the debut and sits down at the commentary desk. Kendrick said he was out to see how Tozawa adapts to the WWE Universe. He hinted that, if he did well, Kendrick, himself, may go up and welcome Tozawa to 205 Live. Tozawa makes his entrance.

Match 2: Akira Tozawa vs. Aaron Solow

Tozawa dominated this match. Solow looked like he caught Tozawa with an accidental elbow and tried to follow up but that did not last long. Tozawa knocked Solow to the floor and hit a suicide dive through the ropes. Tozawa finished it with a German suplex out of nowhere for the three count.

Kendrick acknowledged Tozawa was talented and fast but, of course, said he was no Brian Kendrick. Kendrick decided to let Tozawa enjoy his first victory.

Austin Aries tried to interview Tozawa after the match by asking if he spoke English. Tozawa seemed confused so Aries kept it up an asked if he had anything to say to the fans. Tozawa said something in Japanese that Aries thought was perfect.

Neville, Noam Dar, and Alicia Fox are backstage. Dar congratulates Neville for taking out Swann and says with Gallagher as a substitute, they can guarantee victory. Neville is upset and says he is the guarantee to victory. Dar agrees and tries to suck up to the champ. Neville tells him they are not friends, points to Fox and says leave your baggage at home. Fox protests being called baggage to end the segment.

We go out to the ring for the entrances for the main event. The heels are out first and Dar comes out without Alicia Fox. Alexander and Gallagher make their way out.

Match 3: Neville and Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher.

Gallagher and Alexander try to shake hands with Neville and Dar but the “King of the Cruiserweights” is having none of it. Neville tells Dar to get to the apron while Gallagher starts for his team.

Gallagher gets a couple of minutes to show his artistry at escaping holds against Neville. Neville counters with the power moves. Neville gets backed to his corner and Dar takes the opportunity to make a blind tag that Neville does not appear to be too happy about.

As soon as Dar comes in, Alexander and Dar take things over. Gallagher ties up Dar in a pinning predicament for a near fall. Dar is able to shove Gallagher to a corner where Neville is waiting on the apron to club him across the back of the head to get the advantage back for his team.

Neville tags in and works over Gallagher with power moves. Dar makes another blind tag, angering Neville, and tries for a pin but Gallagher powers out. Dar isolates an arm and works over Gallagher until Neville tags back in and continues the pain on Gallagher.

Neville slams Gallagher to the buckle and Dar makes another blind tag. This time, Gallagher catches Dar with the headbut thrust knocking Dar out and causing Neville to have to come in and save the match. Dar starts to stir and makes it to his corner but Neville reufes to tag. Instead, Neville walks out leaving Dar to fend for himself. As Dar is screaming at Neville wondering why, Neville tells him he screwed up.

Alexander makes the tag and nails Dar with a roundhouse kick. Dar attempts to leave the match but Gallagher throws him back into the ring and straight into a lumbar check for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher

Alexander and Gallagher celebrate as we see the match replay to end the show for this week.