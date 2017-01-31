Jermaine Royster Reporting

Tonight on Smackdown comes to us Live from Corpus Christi, Texas, we get to witness all the fallout from last Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Smackdown Live superstar Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble and tonight we will see what will happen with estranged Wyatt Family member Luke Harper. John Cena captured the WWE Championship after beating AJ Styles and tying Ric Flair with 16 World Championships. With Elimination Chamber coming up what will happen next for Cena and who else will be in the match? AJ Styles is shown backstage and Shane McMahon says the rematch between him and Cena is in the works. Styles says he wants a one on one title shot, Shane says that he will have his shot at Elimination Chamber. Dean Ambrose shows up and he tells AJ that they have unfinished business then Shane makes the match for tonight on Smackdown Live. John Cena then comes out to kick off the show.

Cena says sorry for calling Styles just a guy from Atlanta then says AJ is one of the better performers in the WWE. Cena then talks about winning saying that it isn’t time to celebrate because in two weeks we have Elimination Chamber. Cena says he will celebrate when he wins the Chamber match, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt then interrupt. Bray screams the champ is here and that all is right in the world. Bray says the more things change they actually stay the same. Bray says that in two weeks time John Cena will be trapped with no where to run or hide, Bray promises that he will be leaving the chamber the new WWE Champion. Randy Orton says if Cena somehow does make it out of the Chamber then he will be waiting for him at WrestleMania, Bray then tells Cena, “Were Here”. The. Wyatt’s come to the ring to surround Cena, the lights go out and when they come back we Luke Harper standing behind Cena but not like he normally would. Harper stands with Cena opposing Orton & Wyatt, Shane McMahon comes out and he makes the tag match next on Smackdown Live.

Tag Team Match

The Wyatt Family(Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt) vs WWE Champion John Cena & Luke Harper

Cena starts with Bray and they lock up with Cena winning then catching Bray with a shoulder tackle. Orton gets the tag then Harper tags in himself, Harper goes right for Randy in the corner scoring with a back elbow then a big drop kick. Harper throws Randy to the outside but Harper backs away when Bray steps in front of him. Harper then goes back for Randy hitting a back suplex on the announce table. Bray gets the tag and Harper just cant face Bray so Luke tags in Cena, they do battle as Bray scores with a shoulder tackle of his own then a big right hand. Bray goes with the ground and pound on Cena then tags in Orton. Orton & Bray double team Cena in the corner with kicks and strikes. Bray hits the senton off the ropes for a two count then tags in Randy Orton, he hits the second rope DDT to Cena. Orton poses at Harper on the outside then sets up for the RKO, Cena blocks then Bray comes in. Bray gets in Harper’s face then lights up Cena with a right hand for a two count. Harper misses another senton then tags in Orton, Randy hits the power slam for a two count. Cena then counters Randy with the duel shoulder blocks, Orton then counters with the back breaker. Harper comes in but Bray stops him then Orton gets in his face. Harper blasts Orton then Bray tries the Sister Abigail on Harper but he counters Bray then Luke kicks Orton in the face. Bray tries the move again but Cena comes for the save and Cena catches the RKO from Orton. Randy covers the WWE Champion and gets the three count.

Your Winners: The Wyatt Family

James Ellsworth comes out and he says he has something to say, he hushes the crowd and says its time for his boo, Carmella.

Carmella vs Delilah Dawson

Dawson goes for a go behind into a head lock but Carmella gets away, Carmella loud talks Dawson afterwards. Dawson tries a rollup but Carmella escapes with the help of James Ellsworth, Carmella hits the drop toe hold into the Code of Silence for the win.

Your Winner: Carmella

Singles Match

Kalisto vs Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler blasts Kalisto with a right hand then a shot to the mid section, Kalisto counters with a kick then hits a spring board splash for a two count. Ziggler comes back and continues to pound Kalisto with shots the back followed by a neck breaker for a two count. Kalisto counters with a kick but Ziggler retreats to the ropes causing a break but when Kalisto moves back Ziggler blasts him with a Super kick and Kalisto is down. Ziggler covers Kalisto and gets the win.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler

After the match we see Ziggler trying to remove the mask of Kalisto, Apollo Crews comes out for the save and Ziggler runs back through the crowd.

Naomi & Becky Lynch are being interviewed backstage and they both talk about how they have problems with Mickie James & Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Becky says tonight James & Bliss will get whats coming to then while Naomi says they both will feel the glow.

Womens Division

Tag Team Match

Naomi & Becky Lynch vs Mickie James & Alexa Bliss(Smackdown Womens Champion)

Lynch starts with James and Becky is trash talking James but Mickie lets Bliss start. Becky goes behind the champion and slams her to the mat, Naomi gets the tag and hits a leg drop for a two count. Bliss counters Naomi then pounds her to the mat then tags in Mickie James, James scores with a kick then drops Naomi for a two count. Bliss gets the tag but Naomi gets away and tries to tag in Becky but Bliss grabs Naomi by the hair dropping her to the mat. Bliss tags James but Becky Lynch comes in as well and Becky runs over James then kicks her to the corner followed by the exploder suplex for a two count. James would counter Becky with a kick to the face, James tries to cover Lynch but Naomi comes in for the save. Bliss comes in and she works over Becky with a side head lock then tags in James. Mickie puts her boot in Becky’s face in the corner then she begins to trash talk, James hits a back elbow then a hurricanranna for a two count. James locks Becky with side head lock but Becky fights back, James pulls the hair of Lynch bringing her back down. Bliss comes in but Naomi gets the tag and she hits a cross body followed by a somersault clothesline for a two count. Bliss counters Naomi and she tags in James but Lynch comes in and takes James out of the ring. Naomi kicks Bliss then hits the double legged spring board splash for the win.

Your Winners: Naomi & Becky Lynch

The American Alpha are backstage and they are asked about whats next, Gable says they don’t know because no one has stepped up for a challenge. Gable says they will issue an open challenge for the Tag Titles tonight and they go to the ring.

Open Challenge

Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match

The American Alpha vs ???

The Uso’s answer the call but they are followed by The Ascension, The Vaudevillians, Rhyno & Slater & Breezango. All twelve men start battling in the ring until officials come to the ring to sort thing outs as Smackdown goes to commercial. All the teams continue to throw each other over the top rope until the Alpha’s are left with Rhyno & Slater.

No Match

The rivalry between Nikki Bella & Natalya is shown next as Natty walks in Daniel Bryan’s office with security around her. Natalya asks Bryan about her merchandise then Nikki Bella walks in, the two begin arguing instantly until Daniel Bryan shouts, “Enough!” Bryan tells both women that they will be facing each other in a match at Elimination Chamber.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Non Title Match(Intercontinental Championship)

Dean Ambrose© vs AJ Styles

The Miz w/Maryse on Commentary

Both men lock with Ambrose scoring a head lock but AJ counter with a wrist lock then a break. Dean scores with a head lock then drops AJ down for a side head lock, AJ gets up and forces Dean off the ropes and he counters into a head lock on Dean. AJ scores with a shoulder block off the ropes but Dean counters and scores with the Texas Cloverleaf but AJ gets his foot on the bottom rope. AJ gets to the outside with Dean following, Styles gets in a kick then gets back in the ring. Styles then mocks The Miz who mocks Daniel Bryan and does the Yes Kicks to Ambrose, Miz has a fit on Commentary while this happens. Styles goes back to the head lock then pulls back on the chin of Ambrose, Styles runs the ropes but Ambrose scores with a clothesline followed by a back body drop. Dean throws AJ to the outside, Baron Corbin’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring as Smackdown Live goes to a commercial. Corbin joins the commentary team while Ambrose goes to work on AJ in the ring, Styles counters Ambrose off the top rope the Styles scores with a body slam. Styles hits a running fore arm to Ambrose in the corner followed by another but Ambrose counters the third. Ambrose hits a neck breaker after teasing the Dirty Deeds DDT. Ambrose hits a clothesline knocking down AJ, meanwhile on commentary we hear Miz & Baron Corbin having a heated argument about achievements. In the ring Ambrose counters AJ’s fore arm on the apron and knocks him to the outside. AJ then counters Dean’s suicide dive with a big right hand, both men then counter each other when Ambrose hits a suplex back slam for a two count. AJ counters Ambrose in the corner then hits the Ushigaroshi neck breaker for another two count. AJ kicks Ambrose in the gut bit Ambrose counters with a roll up for a two count, AJ then hits the Pele kick but Ambrose turns around and hits the lethal lariat up ending AJ. Ambrose throws AJ to the outside and Ambrose comes down onto AJ with a big elbow drop. On the outside we see Corbin charge Miz and they get into it by ringside, at the same time we see Ambrose in the ring landing another elbow drop but the referee is distracted by Corbin & The Miz. Next Ambrose goes flying through the ropes taking out both men but when Ambrose gets back in the ring he gets caught by Styles. AJ then gets Ambrose into the Styles Clash and he gets the three count over the Intercontinental Champion.

Your Winner: AJ Styles

After the match we see Miz hitting the Skull Crushing Finale to Ambrose but Baron Corbin comes in and he hits the End of Days to The Miz. AJ Styles walks back up the ramp while Baron Corbin’s music plays as Smackdown Live goes off the air.