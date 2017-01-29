Jerry Lawler is introduced to work with the broadcast team!

The number one entrant is Big Cass (with Enzo) … Chris Jericho is number 2 … Number 3 is Kalisto … Next out is Mojo Rawley in the fourth position … Number 5 is Jack Gallagher with an umbrella … Number 6 Mark Henry returns … Gallagher out by Henry (and umbrells) … In comes Braun Strowman at 7 … Rawley out by Stroman … Cass out by Strowman … Kalisto out by Strowman …

Henry out by Strowman … Sami Zayn in number 8 … (Jericho still outside but not eliminated) … Number 9 is Big Show … STROWMAN ELIMINATES BIG SHOW OVER THE ROPES … Tye Dillinger is number 10 … Next at 11 is James Ellsworth … He is terrifyed to go in Carmella is trying to get him to go in but he does not yet … Number 12 is Dean Ambrose … Ellsworth goes in and tossed out immediately by Braun … 13 is Baron Corbin … Dillinger out by Braun … CORBIN ELIMINATES STROWMAN … 14 is Kofi Kingston … 15 is The Miz (with Maryse) … Number 16 is Sheamus … 17 is Big E … 18 is Rusev (with Lana) … 19 is Cesaro … 20 is Xaviar Woods … 21 is Bray Wyatt … 22 is Apollo Crews … Cesaro elliminates all 3 New Day .. Jericho eliminates Sheamus & Cesaro … 23 is Randy Orton … 24 is Dolph Ziggler … 25 is Luke Harper … Crews out by Harper … 26 is BROCK LESNAR (with Paul Heyman) … Ambrose out by Lesnar, Ziggler too … 27 is Enzo … Enzo out by Lesnar … 28 is GOLDBERG … GOLDBERG SPEARS LESNAR AND CLOTHESLINES HIM OVER THE TOP ROPE! … 29 is THE UNDERTAKER … Rusev out by Goldberg … Harper out by Goldberg … Corbin out … UNDERTAKER ELIMINATES GOLBERG … 30 is Roman Reigns …

TAKER ELIMINIATES AYNE & MIZ … REIGNS ELIMINATES UNDERTAKER .

FINAL FOUR — REIGNS, JERICHO, WYATT ,ORTON.

REIGNS ELIMINATES JERICHO … IT’S NOW WYATT, ORTON, & REIGNS … REIGNS OUSTS WYATT … ORTON WITH A CLOSELINE WINS!!!!!