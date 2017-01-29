THE ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH HIGHLIGHT REPORT

Posted January 29th, 2017 by Bill Apter

Jerry Lawler is introduced to work with the broadcast team!

The number one entrant is Big Cass (with Enzo) … Chris Jericho is number 2 … Number 3 is Kalisto … Next out is Mojo Rawley in the fourth position … Number 5 is Jack Gallagher with an umbrella … Number 6 Mark Henry returns … Gallagher out by Henry (and umbrells) … In comes Braun Strowman at 7 … Rawley out by Stroman … Cass out by Strowman … Kalisto out by Strowman …
Henry out by Strowman … Sami Zayn in number 8 … (Jericho still outside but not eliminated) … Number 9 is Big Show … STROWMAN ELIMINATES BIG SHOW OVER THE ROPES … Tye Dillinger is number 10 … Next at 11 is James Ellsworth … He is terrifyed to go in Carmella is trying to get him to go in but he does not yet … Number 12 is Dean Ambrose … Ellsworth goes in and tossed out immediately by Braun … 13 is Baron Corbin … Dillinger out by Braun … CORBIN ELIMINATES STROWMAN … 14 is Kofi Kingston … 15 is The Miz (with Maryse) … Number 16 is Sheamus … 17 is Big E … 18 is Rusev (with Lana) … 19 is Cesaro … 20 is Xaviar Woods … 21 is Bray Wyatt … 22 is Apollo Crews … Cesaro elliminates all 3 New Day .. Jericho eliminates Sheamus & Cesaro … 23 is Randy Orton … 24 is Dolph Ziggler … 25 is Luke Harper … Crews out by Harper … 26 is BROCK LESNAR (with Paul Heyman) … Ambrose out by Lesnar, Ziggler too … 27 is Enzo … Enzo out by Lesnar … 28 is GOLDBERG … GOLDBERG SPEARS LESNAR AND CLOTHESLINES HIM OVER THE TOP ROPE! … 29 is THE UNDERTAKER … Rusev out by Goldberg … Harper out by Goldberg … Corbin out … UNDERTAKER ELIMINATES GOLBERG … 30 is Roman Reigns …

TAKER ELIMINIATES AYNE & MIZ … REIGNS ELIMINATES UNDERTAKER .
FINAL FOUR — REIGNS, JERICHO, WYATT ,ORTON.

REIGNS ELIMINATES JERICHO … IT’S NOW WYATT, ORTON, & REIGNS … REIGNS OUSTS WYATT … ORTON WITH A CLOSELINE WINS!!!!!

