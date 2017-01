WWE CHAMPION AJ STYLES VS. JOHN CENA

Another hard fought match between these two total professionals — give and take throughout the match.

AT ONE POINT CENA REVERSED THE CALF CRUSHER AND TURNED IT INTO THE STF. STYLES ALSO USED HE STF ON CENA! CENA GOT UP AND WOUND UP WITH A SERIES OF MOVES AND LOCKING AJ IN A FIGURE FOUR LEGLOCK WHO SLIPPED OUT AND PUT CENA INTO AN ARM-BREAKER. AJ USED A STYLES CLASH AND CENA KICKED OUT! CENA USED AN ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT FROM THE TOP ROPES AND AJ KICKED OUT! WHAT A MATCH!

FOUR ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENTS AND A NEW CHAMPION AND INCREDIBLE MATCH!