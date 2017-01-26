NXT Recap

Full Sail University

Winter Park, FL.

Air Date: January 25, 2017

The Final NXT before Takeover: San Antonio

The show opens and Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Percy Watson welcome us. They hype this Saturday’s NXT: Takeover show especially the Women’s Fatal Four-Way match. We learn that tonight, all four women will be in the ring together.

Ember Moon and Liv Morgan make their entrances for the first match.

Match 1: Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

The early part of this match was filled with hold then immediate counter hold. They each tried to roll up the other and kept reversing them leading to numerous two counts. Morgan scored the first real move with a ‘rana but her edge didn’t last long because Moon came right back with a fall-away slam leading to a two-count.

Next, Moon tried a submission with a crossface. Morgan was in the hold a long time but was able to break free and catch Moon with a jawbreaker followed up with a running bulldog. Morgan locked in a guillotine choke on a stunned Moon and almost had her out. Moon powered back however and broke the hold by simply throwing Morgan to the outside. Moon hit the Eclipse once Morgan was back in the ring and scored the pin.

Winner: Ember Moon

A graphic was put up promoting Saturday’s match between Andrade “Cien” Almas and Roderick Strong. Backstage, Almas is being interviewed. Almas was upset that Strong disrespected him in the interview last week and promised to kick Strong in the face. Strong came out and confronted Almas . Almas appeared to leave the set but just as Strong was ready to get interviewed Almas jumps him and puts the boots to him and walks away as the show goes to break.

We return from break to a video package promoting the tag team championship match at Takeover between DIY and The Authors of Pain. The video focused on the rise of DIY to the top of the tag team division then, turned to show the rise of The Authors of Pain to their current rank as top contenders. It should be a fun match at Takeover.

No Way Jose makes his entrance as we go to a quick commercial time out. We return to the entrance of Kona Reeves. The announce team take the time to remind us of the recent bad blood between Jose and Reeves.

Match 2: No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

The bell rings and Kona grabs a waistlock and Jose dances his way out of it upsetting Reeves. Kona attempts a dance of his own that distracts Jose long enough for Reeves to catch him with a shot to the throat. Jose recovers, starts to return blows but gets caught in a Samoan drop. Reeves hangs ten on Jose’s back then rolls him over and gets a two count.

Reeves locks in an abdominal stretch but can’t hold Jose as he is able to hip toss his way free and unloads on Reeves. Jose sets for the windup punch, which Reeves was able to duck. However, he was not able to escape the pop-up punch. No Way Jose scores the pin.

Winner: No Way Jose

Jose is all set to be interviewed in the ring but gets interrupted by Elias Samson. Samson is singing a brand new song about Jose. Jose lets him sing for a few lines but eventually cuts him off and leads the audience in “Drift Away!!” chant. Angry, Samson charges the ring but Jose turns him away.

The Fatal Four Way face off is hyped for later in the show and we also find out that Eric Young is up next. The show takes another commercial break.

Back from commercial, and newcomer Chris Atkins makes his entrance to battle the crazed Eric Young. Sanity makes its entrance next. While Young is walking to the ring, video comments from Tye Dillinger are shown. Dillinger knows that Young doesn’t go anywhere alone so he invites all the members of Sanity to come out and get taken down.

Match 3: Eric Young (with Sanity) vs. Chris Atkins

The bell rings and Young starts right out beating Atkins. Atkins gets a brief shoulder tackle but that just serves to anger Young who continued the assault. Young mounted the turnbuckle and executed a hanging Dragon Sleeper and a top-rope elbow drop before ending things with a wheelbarrow neck breaker.

Winner: Eric Young

Young grabbed the mic and screamed, “Choices!!” in reference to Tye Dillinger turning down Sanity’s offer last week. Young said Dillinger made the wrong one before directing his new big man, Domo, now known as Killian Dain, to senton Atkins. The Sanity music plays as we see a graphic touting Young’s match at Takeover with Dillinger.

A video package of the championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode is up next. The show takes a commercial break.

We come back to an update of the situation between The Revival and TM61. We relive the surprise TM61 upset and the subsequent beatdown that followed by the Revival. We see Nick Miller get the Shatter Machine, then see the Top Guys take out Shane Thorne’s knee. They cut to a shot of Thorne after his knee surgery and find out he will be out of action seven to nine months.

A video showcased the NXT Championship Match this Saturday at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. We see Nakamura’s rise to champion and Roode’s success since arriving in NXT.

The Fatal Four-Way face off is up next as the show heads to commercial.

We are back to find General Manager, William Regal in the ring. All the participants have promised him they will behave so he is letting them all come out before the Fatal Four-Way this weekend. Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce come out first and say they have already bested Asuka and even if Nikki Cross is crazy, she deserves a beating. One of them, they promised would leave Takeover as Women’s Champion.

Nikki Cross came out next and looked as though she was going after Royce and Kaye but Regal held her back. Asuka was introduced next and rushed the ring sending Royce and Kaye to the outside. Asuka and Cross go nose-to-nose then get jumped from behind by Australian duo.

Asuka and Cross turn back the pair then turn their attention to each other. Security comes out to separate them before they can lock up. Security proves ineffective as both women lay waste to the all-male security force. With security down, Asuka scored a knee strike to Cross before more security comes out and drags Asuka to ringside. They start to drag her up the ramp until Cross recovers and dives on the whole group wiping out everyone, including herself.

The show ends with Asuka and Cross laid out while Royce and Kaye look on in shock from the stage.