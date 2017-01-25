205 Live Recap

Huntington Arena

Toledo, OH

Air Date: January 24, 2017

Hello again wrestling fans and welcome to another edition of 205 Live!!

We kick off tonight’s show with a video that focused on the altercation between Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and Neville on Raw last night. After the video, Neville is interviewed about facing Swann. Neville thought he underestimated Swann a bit and may have showed him too much mercy He said there would be no mercy at the Royal Rumble.

Turning his attention to his match tonight against Cedric Alexander, Neville is ecstatic to face Alexander so he can show him that he really is the “King of the Cruiserweights.”

The opening credits roll and we are in the arena. The announce team of Corey Graves, Mauro Ranallo and Austin Aries welcome us to the show. They hype the main event later in the show between Neville and Cedric Alexander.

TJ Perkins and Tony Nese make their entrances. They are facing each other in the first bout.

Match 1: TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese

This match is the classic speed versus power matchup. Nese uses power early to gain control on Perkins with waist locks and take him down to the mat. Perkins is able to counter with his quickness to gain the upper hand. Nese was able to fight back and locks Perkins in an Octopus.

Perkins tried to catch Nese with a neck breaker but Nese was able to avoid it and follow up with a hard elbow to Perkins coming off the ropes. Nese tries to put Perkins away with a moonsault but only gets a near fall.

Nese went back to the power game with a surfboard and when Perkins tried to escape, caught him with a nasty gut buster for another near fall. Nese takes things back to the mat by locking in a body scissors. Perkins was able to use his quickness to escape and land a kick sending Nese to the outside.

Perkins looked like he was going to fly but Nese cut him off with a hard charging clothesline. Nese went to inflict more damage but Perkins rolled him up with a crucifix for a surprise pin.

Winner: TJ Perkins

The win may have been costly for Perkins as Nese unloaded on him after the bell. Nese executed an exploder suplex in the corner followed by a running knee to the side of the head. The announce team pointed out that the suplex may have been the move Nese was trying to get when he was rolled up.

The announce team takes us to a video of Akira Tozawa. They announce that Tozawa will debut next week. The video features Sammi Zayne explaining how far Tozawa can go wants he arrives here.

We return to ringside to see Perkins being assisted to the back. The announce team hype the Royal Rumble match this Sunday with a video featuring Sheamus talking about winning the Rumble match.

Brian Kendrick makes his entrance for the next match. His opponent, Tripp Bradshaw is already in the ring. Kendrick uses the walk to the ring to do some smack talk to Bradshaw. Kendrick told Bradshaw how he had crushed the dreams of many better wrestlers than him and tonight, he would crush Bradshaw’s dream too. Kendrick made the point about 205 Live being in Bradshaw’s hometown so he had a lot of people there to see his dream get crushed.

Match 2 Brian Kendrick vs. Tripp Bradshaw

Kendrick started things by just embarrassing Bradshaw before shoving him in the corner and shoving Bradshaw telling him to fight back. The youngster got angry and tried to fight his way out of the corner but Kendrick locked in the Captain’s Hook for the tapout win,

Winner: Brian Kendrick

We go the locker room and see Alexander getting ready for his match when Swann walks in. Alexander asks him for some advice. Swann tells him Neville thinks he’s a king and will try to intimidate you but that he would slip up and that’s when Alexander had to take advantage. Alexander didn’t seem to appreciate the advice and said he would handle things himself.

The show takes a commercial break.

Back from commercial, Neville makes his entrance. During his walk to the ring, they hype the Cruiserweight title match set for the Rumble. Cedric Alexander makes his entrance.

Match 3: Neville vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander extends his hand for a shake but Neville has nothing to do with it. Neville opens up hip tossing Alexander and then gloating about it. Neville takes him down with an arm drag and bars the arm. Alexander is able to get his feet and quicken the pace on Neville by catching him with a dropkick that sends Neville to the floor. Alexander nails Neville with another dropkick then follows up with a punt kick from the apron.

Neville is able to counter by recover and run Swann into the ringside barricades. Neville gets Swann back in the ring and connects with a missile dropkick from the top rope for a near fall.

Neville uses the power advantage to keep control of the action and wear down Alexander. He connected with a nice running forearm for another near fall. Neville went after Alexander but Cedric showed some fire and fought back with a nice elbow followed by a handspring roundhouse kick that sent Neville to the outside.

Alexander took the action back to the floor diving on Neville. Back in the ring, Alexander hit a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Neville tried to fight back but Alexander pulled out a Spanish Fly for a very close near fall.

Alexander tries to set Neville for his lumbar check finisher but Neville avoids it. The two men start trading blows in center-ring when Neville powers up Alexander with a German suplex for a near fall. Neville sets up for the superplex but Alexander blocks it and counters into a power bomb but Neville lands on his feet. Alexander was able to stun Neville with a kick but Noam Dar came out and distracted Alexander. Alexander dove onto Dar on the floor. The distraction was just enough as Neville caught Alexander when Cedric slipped off the ropes allowing Neville to lock in an arm bar submission hold for the win.

Winner: Neville

When the match ends, Dar hits the ring and talks smack to Alexander. Neville tosses Dar to the floor and attacks Alexander until Swann comes out to make the save. Dar then tries to ambush Cedric but he recovers and battles Dar to the back. Swann goes berserk and attacks Neville until officials come out to break it up.

That closes the show on another episode of 205 Live