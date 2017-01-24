Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight is the go home edition of Smackdown Live as the Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday night. Last week saw tensions boil between Randy Orton and Luke Harper, Wyatt Family leader Bray Wyatt said that tonight after Orton faces Harper in a match that the Wyatt Family will be much stronger going into the Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan is shown backstage with The Miz and Maryse, Miz is complaining that there aren’t any guest locker rooms and how Toledo is a dump, Bryan informs that tonight Miz will get his rematch against Dean Ambrose for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Lumberjack Match. Randy Orton’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring to start the show.

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs Luke Harper

Both men have a stare down while the crowd chants “RKO”, after a lock up both are separated by the ropes. Both trade shots but Randy scores with a back elbow then the action spills outside in front of Bray Wyatt. Harper gets in control back in the ring but Randy counters back with clotheslines followed by the second rope DDT. Orton then calls for the RKO but Harper gets out of the ring. Orton goes out for more damage and Randy bounces Harper off the announce table, Harper then gets in a big boot to Orton dropping him. Bray then throws Randy in as well as Harper, Harper then scores with the Mitchinoku Driver for a two count. Harper backs up and doges the RKO and hits the Discus Clothesline for a two count. Harper paces around the ring but Orton counters with a roll up but Harper comes back with the Discus Clothesline, Orton somehow counters with the RKO. Randy covers Luke Harper and gets the win.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

After the match is over we see all three members in the ring and Bray delivers the Sister Abigail to Luke Harper, Bray kisses Luke on the head as he is downed on the mat. Bray stands up and walks out of the ring beside Randy Orton.

The Smackdown Womens Championship Steel Cage match from last week is highlighted next showing the outcome as La Luchadora is indeed the returning Mickie James. James then makes her way to the ring as Renee Young awaits her. Young asks why comeback like this, James says she won her first title by beating Trish Stratus at WrestleMania and a 5 time Womens Champion, Renee then says she didn’t answer the question. James then says shes been gone for a while but she never stopped watching, she brings up the Womens Revolution and she says how James was part of the original revolution and Becky Lynch would have written her off the record books if it weren’t for Alexa Bliss. James says has a lot of respect for Bliss and that she wouldn’t be here without her. James then says to forget about the Women’s Revolution because it’s all about the reinvention of Mickie James. Becky Lynch then comes out to attack James but Alexa Bliss comes from the crowd to aide Mickie James, Alexa gives Lynch the Twisted Bliss and James tells Lynch to always be one step ahead.

Footage is shown of Carmella shopping with James Ellsworth and Carmella is looking to give Ellsworth a makeover. Ellsworth goes through a few outfits until Carmella picks out something she has in mind.

10 Man Over the top Battle Royal

(Winner gets a spot in the Royal Rumble)[Baron Corbin on Commentary]

Rhyno tries to eliminate Heath Slater but he cant do it, The Vaudevillians run at them and they both get eliminated. Mojo Rawley eliminates Curt Hawkins with a big right hand, Slater eliminates Viktor then Slater is thrown out. Mojo then throws out both Rhyno and Viktor, Mojo is in with both Fandango and Tyler Breeze. Breeze Super kicks his partner Fandango by accident eliminating him then Mojo throws Breeze out for the win.

Your Winner: Mojo Rawley, Mojo is now in the Royal Rumble Match.

AJ Styles’s music hits and the WWE Champion makes his way to the ring, two weeks ago AJ had words with Cena during the Miz/Cena match. AJ will battle Cena at the Royal Rumble with the WWE Championship on the line. AJ shows the Royal Rumble poster and he has trouble that Cena is front row whereas AJ is in the back, AJ then calls out John Cena to come to the ring. Cena comes out to a mixed crowd reaction like always and this time the crowd dueled in chants for Cena and Styles. AJ cuts off Cena and says he’s had enough, he brings up Cena on the Today Show as he talked trash about AJ. AJ says to Cena that he is still the Phenomenal One and he is still holding down Smackdown while Cena was gone and nobody missed Cena. AJ tells Cena that he has replaced him because AJ is the man on Smackdown Live not Cena. Styles says that he is the better man because every time he face Cena, Cena has some excuse. AJ calls Cena a sorry excuse for a wrestler then says what does AJ Styles have to do to get respect. Styles says he has fought for every inch he has and at Royal Rumble he wants a foot not an inch, that foot will go in Cena’s ass. Cena says everything he has he has earned and AJ shouldn’t complain about respect because he gets booed every time he comes to the ring. Cena says he has held down the WWE for a decade and it doesn’t matter that he wasn’t built for the Indy scene like AJ was. Cena says AJ isn’t on his level and he says AJ is just a guy. Cena says AJ only has the title because he let him have it, he also says AJ wants to be like him.

Singles Match

Kalisto vs Dolph Ziggler

Kalisto goes straight for the legs of Ziggler with kicks then Kalisto scores with a round house kick, Kalisto goes for a spring board move but Ziggler counters with a big Super Kick and he covers Kalisto for the quick win.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler

After the match we see Ziggler going to the outside the get a steel chair, JBL gets up and seems as if he will stand up to Ziggler but Apollo Crews comes to the aide of Kalisto. Crews attacks Ziggler but misses with the steel chair as Ziggler back pedals to the locker room.

Women’s Division Match

Naomi vs Natalya

After Naomi makes her way to the ring we hear Natalya’s music but she is backstage being assaulted by Nikki Bella, Naomi grabs the mic and says she will fight anyone backstage who will fight her. Alexa Bliss comes out but she says she isn’t answering the challenge but she wants to know who Naomi thinks she is. Naomi says she will show her who she is if she gets in the ring, Naomi says she wants a shot at the title but Alexa says disagrees as she teases an altercation with Naomi but she just walks back to the locker room.

Smackdown Live Main Event

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match(LumberJack Match)

The Miz w/Maryse vs Dean Ambrose©

Ambrose throws Miz over the top right from jump but he gets himself back in, Ambrose scores with kicks and chops on the ropes but Ambrose is sent outside then thrown back in by the Fashion Police. Miz attacks Ambrose with right hands and knees to the gut of Ambrose in the corner. Ambrose counters with a gut punch then tries Dirty Deeds but Miz gets away, Ambrose sends Miz over the top and the superstars on the outside attack Miz before sending him back into the ring. Ambrose and Miz both are up on the top ropes but Ambrose fights him off but he misses the Lunatic Lariat and he goes outside. Ambrose gets thrown back in after some punishment and Miz covers him for a two count. Miz then throws Ambrose out again so he takes more damage, Miz scores with a DDT in the ring for a two count. Miz gets up and once again mocks Daniel Bryan using the Yes kicks for a two count, Ambrose comes back with right hands but again gets thrown to the outside, Ambrose gets away ducking Baron Corbin then hits the elbow drop off the top rope for a two count. Ambrose scores with two clotheslines then throws Miz to the outside, Ambrose goes flying through the ropes taking out The Miz. As Miz gets back in the ring we Maryse holding the legs of Ambrose, as Dean gets in he gets blindsided with the Psycho Knee from The Miz for a two count. Miz then gets countered again and he throw out but this time Ambrose comes flying down from the top rope with a high cross body taking out The Miz and all the LumberJack around him. Back in the ring Ambrose hits the Lunatic Lariat but Baron Corbin interrupts the count, all the Lumberjacks then come in the ring but as they all get tossed we see Miz going for the Skull Crushing Finale but Dean counters with Dirty Deeds as Ambrose gets the win.

Your Winner: Dean Ambrose retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship

After the match we see The Miz laying ringside in total dismay, Ambrose is in the ring and he celebrates his win as Smackdown Live goes off the air.