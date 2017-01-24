APTERTORIAL:

I saw and heard it on RAW last night. Seth Rollins was the victim of a “screw-job” ending in his match against Sami Zayn. The stipulation handed down by Stephanie McMahon was the winner of that match goes on to the Royal Rumble. It mattered not that Rollins was already signed, sealed, and almost delivered to the highly anticipated yearly event.

I cannot fathom the Royal Rumble without Rollins as part of it. I also cannot fathom how the WWE will (they must) correct this slap in the face to him.

Something has to be done! I predict that Mick Foley will overturn the ruling on the day of the show and we will see Rollins at his very best in a match in which he truly deserves to shine!