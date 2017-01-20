On tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AxsTV we get more coverage of the recent show Wrestle Kingdom 11 airing from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Tonight we get the IWGP Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match as Great Bash Heel(Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano battle the champions the Guerrillas Of Destiny(Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa). Also the monumental semi main event involving the “Ace” of NJPW Hiroshi Tanahashi getting a shot at the IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito.

Wrestle Kingdom 11

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

January 4, 2017

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Singles Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tetsuya Naito©

Both men have a serious stare down but Naito circles around the ring very carelessly before the y go for a tie up, Naito heelishly side steps Tanahashi. Tanahashi then cuts off the ring forcing a tie up which Tanahashi wins forcing Naito to the corner, Tanahashi then lets off a gut punch to Naito as the referee is breaking the hold. This draws a few jeers from the crowd the “ace” had to use heel tactics to get Naito in one place. Naito is sent off the ropes but he holds on and sidesteps a move from Tanahashi that sent him over the ropes, Naito then runs the ropes and does his signature pose down on the mat. Naito then goes on the attack with a side head lock that Tanahashi counters, Tanahashi again uses heel moves and grabs the hair of Naito so that he can’t get away. Tanahashi then scores with two elbows and a hip toss and Naito is down. Tanahashi gets Naito in the corner and as Tanahashi goes up to the top rope, Naito hits a kick to Tanahashi’s knees taking them out. Naito begins to work the leg of Tanahashi putting it on the top rope then blasting it with kicks. Naito then does his corner routine where he kicks out the legs of Tanahashi then hits a springboard kick to Tanahashi’s chest. Naito picks him up but Tanahashi is fighting back until Naito picks up Tanahashi’s leg and blasts it again, he follows up with a shin buster then a seated drop kick off the ropes. Naito then locks on the figure four leg lock forcing Tanahashi to reach for the bottom rope. Naito continues to work the legs of Tanahashi but again Tanahashi fights back, Naito goes back to the injured legs of Tanahashi but they continue to fight until Naito is down. Tanahashi hits consecutive Fore arms then a striking combination followed by an elbow smash off the ropes. Tanahashi gets up limping and continues to blast Naito with elbows then Tanahashi hits the rolling second rope senton for a two count. The action spills into the corner where Naito ducks another elbow smash then drop kicks the bad leg again going back to working the leg of Tanahashi. Naito picks up Tanahashi and gives him another Shin buster but Tanahashi counters Naito with a kick to his knee then putting him in a modified Texas Cloverleaf. Both men keep fighting, Naito tries the springboard DDT but Tanahashi turns that move into a dragon screw while Naito is on the ring apron. Naito looks to be in serious pain as he crawls on the apron, Tanahashi follows up with a sling blade to Naito on the outside apron. Tanahashi then goes up to the top rope and comes down onto Naito with the High Fly Flow on the outside, Tanahashi then plays to the crowd mocking Naito. Back in the ring Tanahashi counters Naito then Naito does the same knocking Tanahashi off the rope by hitting the ring ropes. Naito goes up to the top rope with Tanahashi then Naito hits the reverse hurricanranna off the top rope. Tanahashi then blocks Destino but Naito scores with an enziguri followed by the inverted side slam for a two count. Tanahashi blocks Destino again but Naito serves up a low blow then Naito attacks the knees of Tanahashi one more time, Naito locks on with a knee bar by the ropes but Tanahashi escapes by reversing the hold then turning it into another Texas Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring. Naito suffers much pain before he can get to the bottom rope causing a break. Tanahashi hits another dragon screw followed by two sling blades for a two count. Tanahashi goes up to the top while Naito is still getting to his feet, Tanahashi scores with the High Fly Flow. Tanahashi then goes back up to the top for another splash but Naito moves out of the way, Naito then comes from behind Tanahashi and scores with the Destino neck breaker. Naito holds on to the wrist of Tanahashi Okada-style and he goes for another Destino but Tanahashi counters with a dragon screw. Both men rise to their feet and begin to trade Fore arms then both men attack each other’s knees with kicks until Tanahashi scores with a Dragon Suplex for a two count followed by another High Fly Flow to the back of Naito. Tanahashi goes up once more but he comes down on the knees of Naito, Naito would score with a enziguri then hit the top rope hurricanranna for a two count. Naito gets up and sets up Tanahashi then drives him down once again with Destino and this time Naito gets the three count and the win.

Your Winner: Tetsuya Naito retains the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Naito grabs his title and throws it up in the air then salutes the crowd then Tanahashi and he bows in a sign of respect.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

Triple Treat Tag Team Match

Guerrillas Of Destiny[Bullet Club](Tama Tonga & Tonga Roa)© vs Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe(GBH) vs Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii(Chaos)

The action starts before the bell as Tama Tonga strikes Yano on the outside for stealing the IWGP belts the night before. I’m the ring we see the GOD double teaming Yano sending him back to the outside. Honma goes after Tanga Roa but he misses the big headbut as Roa goes after both members of Chaos on the ropes. Roa hits a running power slam to Honma then Yano comes in and throws Honma off the exposed turn buckle in the corner. Ushigiroshi gets the tag and he goes for Honma with chops in the corner followed by a big Suplex for a two count. Yano comes back in but tags in Tama Tonga so he can attack Honma. The GOD miss a double team attempt on Honma, Honma then scores with a deadlift Suplex countering Tama. Yano comes back on for more punishment against Honma but Tomoaki throws Yano into the exposed corner instead. Malabsorption gets the tag and he delivers clotheslines to all members in the corner but Tama Tonga jumps him from behind. Makabe fights back and he tags in Honma, they hit duel spears to Tonga and Roa for a two count. Makabe gets countered by Tama Tonga with head buts and quick strikes followed by the face drop by sliding on the mat. Tanga Roa comes in as does Honma and these two trade shots and curse words until Honma finally scores with the diving head but. Roa then counters Honma and hits a falling power bomb, Ishii comes in and lays out Honma but Tama Tonga does the same taking out Ishii. Yano comes in but the GOD quickly clears the ring of everyone. GOD hit a power bomb to Honma on the corner for a two count followed by a tease of the Magic Killer but Makabe makes the save. GOD sets up Makabe for the double team but Makabe turns that into a double clothesline followed by the big head but from Honma for a two count. Honma then goes up to the top rope and hits the falling head but for a two count as Yano makes the save from the outside. Honma hits another head but to Tonga but then runs into a Gun Stun from Tonga then the GOD hit the Guerrilla Warfare to Honma. Roa drop kicks Yano but Ishii then comes on and tries a double clothesline to the GOD but they don’t budge, Yano crawls under and hits a low blow to both Tonga & Roa allowing Ishii to hit a big double clothesline and Yano rolls up Tanga Roa for the win.

Your Winners: Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii(Chaos) become the 73rd IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions