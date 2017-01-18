Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country for the next two weeks.

Tue, Jan 17 – CMLL – Arena Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - 7:30 pm - CMLL.com

Tue, Jan 17 – CMLL – Arena Coliseo, Medrano #67, Barrio de Analco, Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico - 8:45 pm - CMLL.com

Wed, Jan 18 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - ACWFlorida.com

Wed, Jan 18 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 18 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 18 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jan 19 - Real Canadian Wrestling – Springbrook Multiplex, 3216 22 ST, Reed Deer, AB - 7:45 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Thu, Jan 19 - Orlando City Wrestling – 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL - 7 pm - OrlandoCityWrestling.com

Thu, Jan 19 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 19 - Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Breathitt County High School, Jackson, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Jan 20-Sat, Jan 21 - Fully Loaded Wrestling – Holiday Inn Fargo, 3803 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND - facebook.com/fullyloadedprowrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - Pacific Coast Wrestling – Memorial Hall, 231 West C ST, Wilmington, CA – PacificCoastWrestling.com

Fri, Jan 20 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jan 20 - Fight Club Finland – Pressa, Etalainen rautaltiekatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland - 8 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - Miami Pro Wrestling – 2010 NW Miami CT, Miami, FL - 8 pm

Fri, Jan 20 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jan 20 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Pleasant Grove Elementary, 2725 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton, GA - 7 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - AAW – 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL - 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, Jan 20 - Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN - 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlingfreedom

Fri, Jan 20 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jan 20 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jan 20 - AAA – Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera, Mexico - 8:30 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Fri, Jan 20 - Pure Pro Wrestling – 5380 W Pierson RD, Flushing, MI - 7:30 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Fri, Jan 20 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jan 20 – Superstars of Wrestling – Bayville Elks Lodge 2394, 247 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ - 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Jan 20 - Create-A-Pro – CAP Wrestling Academy, 95 Engineers DR, Hicksville, NY - 8 pm - CreateAProWrestling.com

Fri, Jan 20 - World of Hurt – Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney ST, Whitehall, NY - 7 pm - Facebook.com/wohwrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC - 7:30 pm - ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Jan 20 - Rock Solid Wrestling – YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka/Recplex, 1724 Mosley ST, Wasaga Beach, ON - 1 pm - SnowmanMania.com

Fri, Jan 20 - KFW – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Pkwy, Sevierville, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

Fri, Jan 20 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jan 20 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 20 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jan 20 - EPW American Wrestling – Temple Park Centre, John Reid RD, NE34 8QN South Shields, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Fri, Jan 20 - Pride Promotions – Okehamptown Town Hall, EX20 1AA Okehampton, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Jan 21 - CWA – Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd, North Little Rock, AR - 7 pm - facebook.com/CWA-Wrestle-Raise-1662059860753353/

Sat, Jan 21 - Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC - 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Jan 21 - Baja Stars USA – 3020 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA - 6:45 pm - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010759292809

Sat, Jan 21 – Northeast Wrestling – NEW Arena, 40 Peck RD, Bethany, CT - 7 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Sat, Jan 21 - United Wrestling Alliance – Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main ST, Frankford, DE - 7 pm - facebook.com/uwadelaware

Sat, Jan 21 - All Pro Championship Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 6784 Church ST, Douglasville, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/allprochampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 - Entertainment One Wrestling – American Legion Post 155, 6585 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL - 1 pm - facebook.com/E1Wrestling

Sat, Jan 21 - Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Clewiston Middle School, 601 W Pasadena Ave, Clewiston, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/fewsurvive

Sat, Jan 21 - Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Jan 21 - Legendary Pro Wrestling – Meadowland Middle School, 6050 16th ST N, St. Petersburg, FL - 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sat, Jan 21 - Real Pro Wrestling – Martial Arts Fitness Academy of Ave Maria, 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Suite 200-400, Ave Maria, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Sat, Jan 21 - United State Wrestling Alliance – Snyder Armory, 9900 Normandy Blvd, Jackonsville, FL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USWAJax

Sat, Jan 21 - American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA - 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Jan 21 - NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jan 21 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Forum Bielefeld, Meller Strasse 2, 33613 Bielefeld, Germany - 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 - Hugarian Championship Wrestling – Patonui Laszlo Sportcsarnok, 1096 Budapest, Thaly Kalman utca 1-7, Hungary – 6 pm - hcw.hu

Sat, Jan 21 – Just Pro Wrestling – 2343 S. Throop Ave, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/JustProWrestlingChicago

Sat, Jan 21 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Bogarts Banquet Hall, 2142 E State ST, Jacksonville, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Jan 21 – Pro Wrestling Championship Series – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwcswrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jan 21 – Fire Pro Wrestling – Impact Christian Church, 7071 Broadway, Merrilville, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/fire.pro.wrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Jan 21 – New Era Wrestling – Shelbyville Boys and Girls Club, 710 S Miller ST, Shelbyville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/NewEraWrestling46176

Sat, Jan 21 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jan 21 – Impact Pro – Forte’, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Clash Pro Wrestling – Taylortown Trade Center, 22525 Ecorse RD, Taylor, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/clashprowrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Klein Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Houghton Lake Playhouse, W Houghton Lake DR, Houghton, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Jan 21 – UPW – UPW Arena, 1000 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – East Coast Wrestling Association – Woodbury Heights Community Center, 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 21 – Pro Wrestling Magic – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 4 pm - wrestlingismagic.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Superstars of Wrestling Live, LLC – Jackson Station 55, 113 N New Prospect RD, Jackson, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jan 21 – Battle Club Pro/Wrestlers’ Laboratory – 940 Garrison Ave, Bronx, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Jan 21 – Empire State Wrestling – St. Johnsburgh Firehall, 7165 Ward RD, North Tonawanda, NY – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 21 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre, 159 Brightside RD, Stanmore Bay, New Zealand – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Jan 21 – AIWF 25th Anniversary – National Guard Armory, Patrol Station RD, Mt. Airy, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/aiwfwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Dangerzone Sports Entertainment – The Salvation Army & Boys & Girls Club, 316 S Tarboro ST, Wilson, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Danger-Zone-Sports/532725210128741

Sat, Jan 21 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – AIWF Northwest Ohio Wrestling – Believe Center, 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Legends of the Squared Circle – Warren County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall A, 665 N Broadway ST, Lebanon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/LSC-Legends-of-the-Squared-Circle/118082808271073

Sat, Jan 21 – Northern Wrestling Federation – UAW Hall, 1233 Symmes RD, Fairfield, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwfwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Ohio Wrestling Organization – 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/Ohio Wrestling Organization-Wrestling-LLC-961684343881585

Sat, Jan 21 – World Big-Time Wrestling – Skyway Rec Center, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling, wbwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Compound Pro Wrestling – Perfect Practice Athletic Center, 4950 S Sheridan RD, Tulsa, OK – 8 pm - facebook.com/compoundpro

Sat, Jan 21 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Healdton Armory, 173 Franklin ST, Healdton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Jan 21 – Capital City Championship Combat – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthur Ave, Ottawa, ON – 8 pm - c4wrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Hespeler Memorial Arena in the Beehive Hall, 640 Ellis RD, Cambridge, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – International Wrestling Cartel – Court Time Sports Center, 95 Enterprise ST, Suite 100, Elizabeth, PA – 7 pm - iwcwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Bulldog Arena, 420 Main ST, Johnstown, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Valley Wrestling Federation – New Eagle Social Hall, 156 Chess ST, New Eagle, PA – 7 pm – ValleyWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Jan 21 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Jan 21 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jan 21 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Evolution Sports Gym, 103 Smoky Mountain PL, Elizabethton, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Evolution-Championship-Wrestling-533639516803398

Sat, Jan 21 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Mid-South Elite Pro Wrestling – 3589 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN - facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 21 – School of Morton – Erwin National Guard Armory, 615 S Main ST, Erwin, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sat, Jan 21 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 21 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jan 21 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Lucha Pride Wrestling – Gilmer Civic Center, 1925 N Wood ST, Gilmer, TX - facebook.com/LuchaPrideProWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jan 21 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Brazoria Heritage Foundation’s Lloyd Gym, 205 Nevada ST, Brazoria, TX – 7 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jan 21 – EPW American Wrestling – Wortley House Hotel, Rowland RD, Scut-Thorpe DN16 1SU, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Sat, Jan 21 – Falling Starr Wrestling – West Lynn Sports and Social Club, PE34 3 King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Ironfist Wrestling – Stourport Workmens Club, Lickhill RD, DY13 8SB Stourport, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Jan 21 – Pride Promotions – Main Hall, Backland Hub, 2 Gilbert RD, TQ12 4HS Newton Abbot, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Jan 21 – RWA – New Images Youth Centre, CW72HG Winsford, Cheshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RwaWrestlingWinsford

Sat, Jan 21 – Radical Wrestling League – Crown Paints Sports and Social Club, Anchor RD, BB3 0BB Darwen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RadicalWrestlingLeagueUK

Sat, Jan 21 – Welsh Wrestling – Blackwood Miners Institute, Blackwood, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Combat Pro Wrestling – 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8 pm - facebook.com/CombatProWrestling/

Sat, Jan 21 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, 2107 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – Pro Wrestling Australia – Rooty Hill RSL, 55 Sherbrooke ST, Rooty Hill, Australia – 2 pm - ProWrestlingAustralia.com.au

Sun, Jan 22 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – Hilton Garden Inn, 12603 Mariposa RD, Victorville, CA – 5:15 pm - facebook.com/AOWrestling/

Sun, Jan 22 – Southern Fried – 554 W Main ST, Buford, GA – 2 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – MWA Pro Wrestling/Oshows Entertainment – Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main ST, St. Charles, IL – 3 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 22 – Old School Wrestling Alliance – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/oldskoolwrasslin

Sun, Jan 22 – Prime Time Wrestling – Georgetown Bingo Hall, 150 Edwards DR, Georgetown, KY – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sun, Jan 22 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Richfield Road Church, 6259 Richfield RD, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Jan 22 – On Point Wrestling – 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamstown, NJ – 5 pm - facebook.com/OnPointWrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm – Alpha-1Wrestling.com

Sun, Jan 22 – CWF – 20 Hartzel RD, Saint Catharines, ON – 2:30 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – Destiny – Don Kolov Arena at Battlearts Academy, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7 pm – DestinyWorldWrestling.com

Sun, Jan 22 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 22 – Midwest All Pro – Icon Event Hall, 402 N Main ST, Sioux Falls, SD – 5 pm - midwestallpro.com

Sun, Jan 22 – Lucha Libre – 360 Bar and Grill, 3896 Lamar Ave, Memphism TN – 5 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – British Empire Wrestling – Tunnel 267, Wimbledon, London, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – CSF Pro Wrestling – Komedia Bath, Bath, UK

Sun, Jan 22 – EPW American Wrestling – Croxteth Sports Centre, Altcross RD, Croxteth L11 0BS, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 22 – Futureshock Wrestling – Stockport Masonic Guildhall, 169 Wellington RD S, Stockport, UK – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Jan 22 – HOPE – Grampian Corby, Patrick RD, NN18 9NT Corby, UK – 11:30 am and 3 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – House of Pain – 16 Ashley ST, Sneinton, NG3 1JG Nottingham, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Jan 22 – TNT Extreme Wrestling – Walkabout Liverpool, Concert Square, 26 Fleet ST, L1 4AN Liverpol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tntwrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – Pride Promotions – Labour Club, Unity Hall/Central RD, BA20 1 Teovil, Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Mon, Jan 23 – The Wrestling League – School of Slam, Low RD, CO12 3 Harwich, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Wed, Jan 25 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 25 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 25 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jan 26 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 26 – NWL St. Louis – Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO – 7 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Thu, Jan 26 – Smash – Fanshawe Student Union, 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd, London, ON – 7 pm

Fri, Jan 27-Sat, Jan 28 – New European Championship Wrestling – N.E.W. Hotspot, Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Heßdorf, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Fri, Jan 27-Sat, Jan 28 – Evolve – Woodlawn Lake Park Gym, 1103 Cincinnati Ave, San Antonio, TX – Fri 8 pm, Sat 2 pm - dgusa.tv

Fri, Jan 27 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Pure Wrestling Association – Parksville Community and Conference Centre, 132 E Jensen Ave, Parksville, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Big Time Wrestling – Newark Pavilion, 6430 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA – 7:30 pm - btwrestling.com

Fri, Jan 27 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake ST, Denver, CO – 7 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Fri, Jan 27 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jan 27 – I Believe In Wrestling – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD, Suite 620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Amvets Post 78, Valpraiso, FL - facebook.com/Impact-Pro-Wrestling-129938587067597/

Fri, Jan 27 – United State Wrestling Alliance – Snyder Armory, 9900 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 7:30 pm – USWrestlingAlliance.com

Fri, Jan 27 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – New European Championship Wrestling – Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Heßdorf, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1/

Fri, Jan 27 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Lindenhalle Wolfenbuttel, Halberstadter Strabe 1A, 38300 Wolfenbuttel, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – NWA Supreme – The Point, 311 Myers ST, Seymour, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Fri, Jan 27 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jan 27 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jan 27 – Limitless Wrestling – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Birch Run Expo, Birch Run, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Fri, Jan 27 – Prime Time Wrestling – Bloomington Event Center, Bloomington, MN

Fri, Jan 27 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jan 27 – Magnum – Sokol Auditorium and Underground, 2234 S 13th ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Fri, Jan 27 – NWA Big Apple – Hackensack High School, 135 First ST, Hackensack, NJ – NWABigApple.com

Fri, Jan 27 – Superkick’d – The Great Hall’s Longboat Hall, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm - superkickd.com

Fri, Jan 27 – Best of the Best Wrestling – Murfreesboro Armory, Murfreesboro, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/botbwrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jan 27 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Throwback Championship Wrestling – Murfreesboro Armory, 2350 Armory DR, Murfreesboro, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jan 27 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/rcwforever

Fri, Jan 27 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – The Dome, Grand Central Hall, 35-45 Renshasw ST, L1 2SF, Liverpool, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Dereham Memorial Hall, 62A Norwich ST, Dereham NR19 1AD, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – House of Pain – Miners Welfare, Woodview, NG12 3PJ Cotgrave, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Ironfist Wrestling – Townsend Social Club, 2 Stourbridge RD, B63 3US Halesowen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, Jan 27 – Main Event Wrestling – Innisfree Sports and Social Club, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Fri, Jan 27 – Pride Promotions – Albemarle Centre, Albemarle RD, TA1 1BA Taunton, Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Fri, Jan 27 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, Telford, UK

Fri, Jan 27 – Tidal Championship Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, Darlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – Welsh Wrestling – Beaufort Theatre and Ballroom, Beaufort Hill, NP23 5QQ Ebbw Vale, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jan 27 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Jan 28 – Global Championship Wrestling – Pell City Civic Center, 2801 Stemley Bridge RD, Pell City, AL – 7:30 pm – GCWPro.com

Sat, Jan 28 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Belconnen Community Theatre, Belconnen, Australia – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWaustralia

Sat, Jan 28 – Pure Wrestling Association – K’omoks Indian Band Hall, 3320 Comox RD, Courtenay, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Jan 28 – Lucha Wrestling Puroresu – 15453 Rayen ST, North Hills, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/luchador.classicusshadow

Sat, Jan 28 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Ricochet Rec Center, 450 W Aten RD, Imperial, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Sat, Jan 28 – Brawl USA – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/BRAWLUSA

Sat, Jan 28 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Big Top Convention Center, 9250 E Fowler Ave, Bldg N, Tampa, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 28 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Jan 28 – Outlaw Championship Wrestling Alliance – Duke’s Auction House, 976 Main ST, Whiteburg, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Outlaw-Championship-Wrestling-Alliance-929209250449233/

Sat, Jan 28 – WrestleMerica – Fun Galaxy, Jackson, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMerica

Sat, Jan 28 – New European Championship Wrestling – Im Gewerbepark 26, 92093 Debdorf, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1/

Sat, Jan 28 – Wrestle Club (Benefits Special Olympics Idaho) – 199 E 52nd ST, Garden City, ID – 2 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Jan 28 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Harold Murphy Rec Center, 16053 Richmond Ave, Markham, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrashTestedWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Lanphier High School, 1300 N 11th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Jan 28 – Proving Ground Pro – Bunkers, 220 Old Rte 36, Illiopolis, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Zero1 USA Supreme – Burgess Osbourne Auditorium, Mattoon, IL – 8 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Jan 28 – Elite Wrestling Alliance – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm

Sat, Jan 28 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Jan 28 – Tri-State Wrestling – Bicknell Fire Dept., 203 Washington ST, Bicknell, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jan 28 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard Armory, Central City, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jan 28 – XWE – The Salina Ambassador Hotel, 1616 W Crawford ST, Salina, KS - facebook.com/xWeWrestlingKS

Sat, Jan 28 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, Presque Isle, ME – 6 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Jan 28 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 7:30 pm - mcwprowrestling.com

Sat, Jan 28 – Beyond Wrestling – Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA – 5 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – PACC, 515 Granby RD, South Hadley, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Jan 28 – Truly Independent Wrestling – Pilgrim Memorial Church and Parish House, 249 Wahconah ST, Pittsfield, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Blue Water Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 8, 1026 6th ST, Port Huron, MI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BWCWStarz

Sat, Jan 28 – Championship International Wrestling (Fundraiser for Waldron Labor Day Fund) – Waldron Area Schools, 13380 Waldron RD, Waldron, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChampionshipInternationalWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – Artesia Youth Center, 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 5 pm - facebook.com/imperialwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jan 28 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Houghton Lake Playhouse, Prudenville, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Jan 28 – American Wrestling Federation – Elk River High School, 900 School ST NW, Elk River, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jan 28 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 28 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Leflore County Civic/Agri Center, 200 Hwy 7 N, Greenwood, MS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Cape Championship Wrestling – AC Brase Arena, 410 Kiwanis DR, Cape Girardeau, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Jan 28 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 28 – America’s Most Liked – National Guard Armory, Winston-Salem, NC – 7 pm - amlwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 28 – North American Wrestling Alliance – National Guard Armory, Lenoir, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Jan 28 – Superstars Wars Wrestling – Shelby Rec Center, 850 W Sumter ST, Shelby, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/superstarwarswrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Spryfield Lions Rink, Spryfield, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Mega Championship Wrestling – St. John Lutheran Church Gym, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH - facebook.com/MegaChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Mid Ohio Wrestling – Tadmor Shrine, 3000 Krebs DR, Akron, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Mid-Ohio-Wrestling/174312449321673

Sat, Jan 28 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Sat, Jan 28 – Acclaim Pro Wrestling – SPK Dom Polski – Polish Combatants Centre, 379 Waverley ST, KEP 0W4 Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jan 28 – Barrie Wrestling – Ferris Lane Community Church, 49 Ferris Ln, Barrie, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – American X Wrestling – Humane Fire Company, 200 Humane Ave, Pottsville, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – SWE HQ, Unit 3, Angus Works, North Isle ST, DD3 7PT, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, Jan 28 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jan 28 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 28 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jan 28 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 28 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 28 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jan 28 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Cypress VFW Arena Post #8905, 21902 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX – 7:30 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 28 – AIWF England/HCW – Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jan 28 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jan 28 – CSF Professional Wrestling – Komedia Bath, 22-23 Westgate ST, BA1 1EP Bath, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/csfprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – HOPE – ?, Aylesbury, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – House of Pain – St. Ann With Emmanuel Church, NG3 4 Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Preston City Wrestling – PCW Academy, 31 St. Marys ST, Preston, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Pride Promotions – Pollyfield Community Centre, 2 Avon RD, East-The-Water, Bideford, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Jan 28 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Merchants’ Academy Sports Centre, Molesworth DR, Withywood, BS13 9BL Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Target Wrestling – The Solway Hall, Lowther ST, CA28 7SH Whitehaven, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Falconwood Community Centre, 31-39 Falconwood Parage, DA16 2PG London, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Welsh Wrestling – The Palace Theatre Redditch, Alcester Street, Redditch, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – The Dome, Tufnell Park, 2 Dartmouth Park Hill, NW5 1HL London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jan 28 – Lucha Libre Volcanica – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sat, Jan 28 – Off the Chain Wrestling – OTCW Arena, 6835 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV – 3 pm - facebook.com/OTCW10

Sun, Jan 29 – Elite Wrestling Entertainment/VOZ – Plaza Kora, 3038 W Van Buren ST, Phoenix, AZ – 5 pm - facebook.com/elitewrestlingentertainmentewe

Sun, Jan 29 – Wrestling Go – Marayong Community Centre, Cnr Quakers Road & Railway Road, Marayong, Australia – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingGO

Sun, Jan 29 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 29 – Life Line Wrestling – ?, Mitchell, IN - facebook.com/MPGLLW

Sun, Jan 29 – Old School Wrestling Alliance – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/oldskoolwrasslin

Sun, Jan 29 – Pro Wrestling 225 – The Copac Gym, 24130 Ferdinand ST, Plaquemine, LA – 2 pm

Sun, Jan 29 – Beyond Wrestling – Electric Haze, 26 Millbury ST, Worcester, MA – 2 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Jan 29 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sun, Jan 29 – Lucha T.O. – Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON – 4 pm – LuchaInThe6.com

Sun, Jan 29 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 29 – Dropkixx – Bulphan Village Hall, Church RD, RM14 3RU Mulphan, UK – 7:30 pm - dropkixx.com

Sun, Jan 29 – HOPE – Jurys Inn Milton Keynes, Midsummer Blvd, MK9 2HP Milton Keynes, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sun, Jan 29 – HOPE – Walkabout Derby, 9-11 Market PL, DE1 3QE Derby, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sun, Jan 29 – House of Pain – Calverton Working Men’s Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6 Nottingham, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jan 29 – PROGRESS – Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High ST, NE1 8QL London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Jan 29 – Pro Wrestling Live – Rileys Sports Bar, 32-40 Broad ST, WV1 1HP Wolverhampton, UK - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Live-198567800157656

Sun, Jan 29 – Target Wrestling – Lockerbie Town Hall, Lockerbie, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sun, Jan 29 – TNT Extreme Wrestling – Walkabout Liverpool, Concert Square, 26 Fleet ST, L1 4AN Liverpol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tntextremewres

Sun, Jan 29 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 3 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Sun, Jan 29 – SSW – The Brat Stop, 12304 75th ST, Kenosha, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/SSWonline