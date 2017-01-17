Live from Little Rock, Arkansas

We began with a chaotic segment involving a few of the major participants of 2017 Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns came out, and he was interrupted by our favorite Bromantic Duo, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Seth Rollins came out and talked about being part of the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. Braun Strowman came out to make his presence felt. He got in Reigns’s face. Brock Lesnar’s music hit, the fans exploded, and Beast came out. As soon as Lesnar made it to ringside, Sami Zayn made a surprised attack on Strowman from behind. Hell broke loose, and everyone was fighting. Reigns, Rollins and Zayn took out Strowman. Lesnar took out Rollins, Zayn and nearly destroyed Reigns with a vicious F-5. He even dared Strowman to face him. As Strowman was about to enter the ring, he immediately changed his mind. Lesnar stood triumphantly alone in the ring

Thoughts: This was a great way to open the show. It was interesting to see Lesnar and Strowman face to face. Both man can easily destroy anyone. I think that was a hint that these two will possibly have a one-on-one match in the future.

Big Cass & Enzo Amore VS Rusev & Jinder Mahal

Enzo was finally walking. It looked like he had trouble with his leg a little but the man looked ready and pumped for the match. In the beginning of the match, Enzo was showing some speed. The man was fired up. Later, things got turned around, and he was really taking the abuse from Rusev and Mahal. Luckily, Enzo was able to tag Big Cass. At the end, Big Cass delivered a big boot to the face of Mahal. Enzo was tagged in. After he leaped off to deliver a big splash onto Mahal, he pinned him for the victory.

Thoughts: It was great to finally see Enzo back in the ring. It was a good match but I would like to see more one-on-one involving Big Cass and Rusev.

There was a Cruiserweight match between Ariya Daivari and Lince Dorado. “The Extraordinary Gentleman” Jack Gallagher joined commentary during the match. The match ended with Daivari locking the Cobra Clutch on Dorado for the victory.

Thoughts: Great energy in this match but I wish the match would be a little longer.

Raw showed a disturbing footage of Sasha Banks getting her bad knee evaluated. Nia Jax unexpectedly entered the ring and attacked her during the evaluation to injure the knee some more.

Thoughts: Being a huge fan of Sasha Banks, I do not enjoy watching her being attacked – especially in that way. However, I like seeing this dominating side of Nia Jax. I like seeing Jax being extremely aggressive in the Women’s Division. The woman is beauty and beast all in one.

Cesaro & Sheamus VS Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for the Tag Team Titles

This was a very close match. The team of Cesaro and Sheamus were in control in the beginning. Then the team of Gallows and Anderson changed things around, and they were dominant in the match. Cesaro was impressive with this repeated uppercuts. There were close pinfalls. Sheamus got involved and accidentally hit the referee with the forearm. Cesaro was hit with the Magic Killer, and he was getting pinned. While the original ref was down and out, another ref came out to make the pin. It was over, and we had new tag team champs. The first ref got up and made the correction. Anderson and Gallows won by DQ – which left Cesaro and Sheamus still the champions. The team of Gallows and Anderson hit Sheamus with the Magic Killer out of anger.

Thoughts: A great match between these two amazing teams. Good teamwork coming from both teams. Gallows and Anderson really brought their A game. I have a feeling that this feud is not over.

There was a heartwarming tribute to the late, great Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. The video really moved me because they showed some clips of Snuka’s career that I remember watching when I was little. Snuka was one of my favorites to watch when I was a kid. This legend will be greatly missed. It is hard to believe that he is gone. I am so glad that WWE took the time to create this video for us to remember Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

There was a backstage segment involving Reigns, Rollins and Zayn. Zayn was trying to get Rollins and Reigns to stay focused on Strowman. At the end, Rollins established that they been there before and know what to do. Zayn wanted to fist bump his partners Shield style but they walked away.

Thoughts: It was an interesting segment. This gave me another hint that there may be a Shield reunion in the future. As much as I feel that Zayn is a very likable character, the truth is he is not Dean Ambrose.

There was supposed to be a Cruiserweight match between Rich Swann and Tony Nese. When Swann got to the ring, Neville came out and attacked him. Swann retaliated. Then, Nese attacked Swann. Neville threw Nese over the ropes and took Swann out.

Thoughts: I like the fire between Swann and Neville. Swann is being a lot more aggressive than usual. However, based on what I saw from Neville, we could have a new Cruiserweight Champion soon.

New Day came out and talked about the Royal Rumble. They said that if one of them wins the Royal Rumble, they all win the Royal Rumble. Titus O’Neil came out. Titus said that he did not want to be in New Day because he was thinking about replacing New Day. He fought Big E to replace his spot in the Royal Rumble match. During the match, Titus was in control. He attacked Xavier Woods at ringside, and then delivered a big boot to Big E. He really overpowered Big E with a vicious slam. He even took the time to mock New Day. Big E turned things around with a clothesline and belly-to-belly suplex. After a Big Splash, he hit Titus with the Big Ending for the victory.

Thoughts: Good segment but I think we just saw the end of the New Day/Titus feud. I mean what else can Titus do? So far, he was defeated by all three members of New Day. I think the only way this feud can continue is if Titus allies with two superstars.

Charlotte came out to do a promo. She talked about Bayley being an average person and even showed old images of Bayley as a wrestling fan. She made fun of Bayley’s essays and poems. Bayley came out. Charlotte referred to her as an average fan. Bayley expressed her passion for the business. She talked a little bit about her history when her father took her to wrestling events. She delivered new poems to Charlotte.

Thoughts: I really enjoyed this segment. This was probably one of the best segments on the show. The best part about it was Bayley expressing her love for the business as she gave a brief history about her father taking her to wrestling events even when he did not have the money. Bayley really moved me during her promo.

The Brian Kendrick VS Cedric Alexander

Great aerial moves by Alexander in the beginning. Kendrick gained control shortly afterwards. Alexander turned things around with a few surprise kicks. Kendrick had Alexander in a submission move. Alicia Fox came out and tried to help alexander. At the end, Alexander hit Kendrick with the Lumbar Check for the win. Fox tried to reunite with Alexander but Alexander left her hanging.

Thoughts: Kendrick is a great wrestler but Alexander was more impressive in this match. I think this storyline is going to lead to Fox being Dar’s girlfriend/manager.

It was announced that Kurt Angle is the first inductee of the 2017 Hall of Fame. It’s true. It’s damn true.

Thoughts: I believe that Kurt Angle truly deserves this recognition and moment. He had an impressive career in the WWE, and I am glad that he will be inducted in the 2017 Hall Of Fame.

The Main Event: Six Man Tag Match

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn VS Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho & Braun Strowman

Chaos broke out in the six man tag match. Strowman and Reigns were face-to-face. Strowman threw Reigns over the ropes, showing a little taste of the Royal Rumble. The team of Rollins, Reigns and Zayn were on fire later in this match. Rollins delivered an impressive suicide dive. Zayn even took out his former best friend, Owens, with an aerial attack outside of the ring. Rollins, Reigns and Zayn tried to take down Strowman with kicks and a Superman Punch. Zayn hit Strowman with an impressive flying cross body. Shortly afterwards, Strowman clotheslined Zane. At the end of the match, he hit Zayn with a vicious powerslam and pinned him for the victory.

After the match, Strowman tried to take out Zayn for good as he attempted to put him through the commentary table. Rollins hit Strowman with a Steel chair. Strowman was speared by Reigns. The former Shield members were about to Powerbomb Strowman through the table but Owens and Jericho made the save. The bromantic duo were getting ready to put Reigns through the table but Rollins made the save and hit Jericho with the Pedigree. At the end, Owens took out Rollins and powerbombed Reigns through the table.

Thoughts: Great match involving these six men. Sami Zayn really brought his A game when he fought Strowman. I love the energy and intensity that these men put in this match.

Overall, I really enjoyed this week’s Raw. The arrival of Brock Lesnar, Bayley’s promo and the main event really stood out in the show. I believe we will see more of Reigns and Rollins working together. Also, I thought it was great that Lesnar and Strowman had a staredown in the beginning of the show. I think with these two added in the Royal Rumble, we would possible witness one of the best Royal Rumble matches in WWE.

-Lisa “The Poet” Williams