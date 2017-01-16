Jeff and Matt Hardy Challenge MCW Pro Wrestling on Jan 28 in Joppa, MD!

MCWProWrestling.com - Saturday, January 28, it’s a “BROKEN Anniversary” for MCW Pro Wrestling at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. Meet and Greet at 5 pm, Live Event at 7:30 pm!

In breaking news, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Impact Wrestling Tag champions, challenge MCW Pro Wrestling Tag champions The Ecktourage! (Watch the challenge at facebook.com/207207269295517/videos/1646807002002196)

Matt and Jeff Hardy’s challenge was accepted by General Manager Phil Stamper. Meaning both the Impact Wrestling and MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Titles are on the line when Matt and Brother Nero face The Ecktourage, Dirty Money and Eric Chapel, on Saturday, January 28!

Also, Napalm Bomb alligns with Punishment Martinez to take on former friends, MCW Pro Wrestling champion and Rage TV champion Drolix and Chuck Lennox.

MCW Women’s champion Melina defends against former champion, Brittany Blake!

Bruiser takes on the entire Winners Circle of Andy Vineberg, Sean Studd, and Jeremiah…in a three-on-one encounter.

Two-Time Shamrock Cup winner Lio Rush takes on technical wizard Anthony Henry.

On Facebook Live, see The Punk Rock All Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter) w/ Brittany Blake vs. The Rock and Bowl Express (Stryker Lane, Thick Vic, and “Mr. 300″ Nick Jeremy).

Dante Caballero got a major win over Lio Rush at “Seasons Beatings”, and now takes on the MCW Rage TV Title #1 contender, Brandon Scott!

In a #1 contendership for the Tag Titles, see The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) vs. The Appalachian Outlaws (Bo Nekoda and Cousin Clay) vs. Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni and Shaheem Ali) vs. Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier)

Greg Excellent faces Maxwell Jacob Feinstein with Maria Manic.

All this and more. Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door!

Vote for the MCW Year End Awards at surveymonkey.com/r/G9SNBKK! Want to step into the ring – sign up for the next MCW Training Center beginning class at bit.ly/2dvZgze!

