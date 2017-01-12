The upcoming weekend presents yet another potentially successful endeavor from our pals at WWE. Not since 1997 has WWE held a championship tournament to determine the “best wrestler in Europe.” Back then, it was a title that we regularly saw defended on pay per views, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown. In 2017, what are WWE’s plans for their new, UK Heavyweight title? “Big Ben” will tell. Meanwhile, let’s get amped up for the tournament airing live this Saturday and Sunday night on the WWE Network.

Some of us can remember tuning in for the March episode of Raw in 1997 where WWE Tag Team Champions, “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith and Owen Hart, faced off in the finals of the WWE European Championship Tournament. The story wrote itself, but the team’s tension drew even more excitement. In that era, who else would you have wrestle for a new WWE singles title? Bulldog and Owen were arguably the most consistent—if not the best—wrestlers on the roster in early 1997. The match was wonderful with Bulldog coming out on top becoming the first WWE European Champion. Unfortunately, American fans only got to see the finals unless we hit up all the Euro “Xpress Tour” dates featuring the earlier rounds.

This weekend proves different as WWE Network subscribers have the best seat in the house (or ballroom) for the entirety of the tournament. The beautiful Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England serves as a proper setting for two nights of new discoveries. American pro-wrestling fans may not be familiar with the slate of competitors vying for the WWE UK title. Sure, there are a few faces Americans know, but the flavors of a Sabre, Jr., or a Scurll, or an Ospreay—whom some consider three of the best grapplers in the entire world—are absent from this event.

This is totally a good thing.

What WWE will produce this weekend is technically a fourth brand of WWE entertainment. If the UK tournament does well enough, “WWE UK” could potentially be the next “NXT” with featured events occurring on the Network. This new brand could also open up WWE to test more talent overseas without having them fly in and out of the States. Convenience must always be an option. WWE surely hired coaches to work in the UK with talent, prepping them for the big-big stage—but what if there was a “UK Performance Center?” Think of the possibilities.

Wrestling fans all over the world should be excited. A big “cheers” to all pro-wrestling supporters throughout the UK. A spotlight on their country’s finest is well-deserved. With that said, here is a list of the competitors:

Mark Andrews – high flyer, formerly worked stateside for TNA and Chikara Pro

Tyler Bate – 19 years old, currently one half of Chikara Pro’s Los Campeonatos de Parejas (doubles/tag champions), has a killer mustache

Danny Burch – a fixture of NXT three years ago with an impressive DDT

Joseph Connors – former WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Champion, rough and tough

Jordan Devlin – break out star of the 2016 Irish Indy scene, trained by Finn Balor, Over The Top Wrestling fixture

James Drake – “Mr. Mayhem” is the nickname of his DDT (there are a lot of “DDT guys” in this tournament)

Pete Dunne – one of the best all-around talents in the UK, held every major championship in the top promotions

HC Dyer – “The Pledge” has a style that “fits” WWE programming, good striker

Sam Gradwell – hard-hitting, great build, not sure if he’ll use his nickname, “Beefy Bald”

Saxon Huxley – “The Muscle Cat,” a great promo, tallest wrestler in the tournament (6’3”)

Roy Johnson – a relative rookie, plays the “smug heel from the streets” well

Dan Maloney – 19 years old, technically sound, Fight Club Pro mainstay

Trent Seven – extremely charismatic, the other half of Chikara Pro’s current Los Campeonatos de Parejas (w/ Tyler Bate), has devastating strike-to-slam combos

Tyson T-Bone – a pure striker, take Taz and Bautista then throw them in a blender, could translate well to WWE programming

Tucker – competed in TNA’s “Gut Check,” high flyer, back after a severe knee injury in 2015

Wolfgang – blue collar, great talker, brash and brutal, can acquiesce to any style

If readers want to be surprised at the mass of UK talent this Saturday and Sunday night at 8PM (United States EST) on the WWE Network, falling down a YouTube rabbit hole is not suggested. However, there is plenty of footage to give curious kids somewhat of an idea on how the game is played across the pond. These are exciting times in the world of pro-wrestling. Enjoy all the action this weekend. Be sure to keep it locked here for 1wrestling.com’s continuous coverage of WWE’s United Kingdom Championship Tournament.