Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

Wed, Jan 11 – American Combat Wrestling – 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL - 7:30 pm- ACWFlorida.com

Wed, Jan 11 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 11 – Chaotic Wrestling – Chunky’s Cinema and Pub, 151 Coliseum Ave, Nashua, NH - 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 11 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 11 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jan 12 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 12 - NWA St. Louis – Casa Lomo Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO - 7 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Thu, Jan 12 - NWL Corp – Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO - 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Thu, Jan 12 - Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE - 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Fri, Jan 13 - Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling – Elberta Middle School, 13355 Main ST, Elberta, AL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Gulfsouthchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Party Hard Wrestling – World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Partyhardwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWABigWestWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA - 8 pm - EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jan 13 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jan 13 - I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL - 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Freelance Wrestling – Bottom Lounge, 1375 W Lake ST, Chicago, IL - 8 pm - facebook.com/FreelanceWrestling/

Fri, Jan 13 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jan 13 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jan 13 - Chaotic Wrestling – Woburn Elks #908, 295 Washington ST, Woburn, MA - 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Fri, Jan 13 - Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – Play Atlantis, LLC, 19400 Allen RD, Melvindale, MI - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Fri, Jan 13 - The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jan 13 – D2W – William J Hocking American Legion Post 91, 99 N Main ST, Wharton, NJ - 8 pm - facebook.com/d2wprowrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Brii Combination Wrestling – BPO Elks Queensborough Lodge #878, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY - 6 pm - facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Next Level Wrestling – NYWC Sportatorium, 435 Brook Ave, Unit 13, Deer Park, NY - 7:30 pm

Fri, Jan 13 - Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Hiddenite Center, Inc., 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - Revolutionary Championship Wrestling – The Complex, West Portsmouth, OH - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/RCWonline

Fri, Jan 13 - Ultimate Wrestling League – The Fast Lane, 193 Wooster RD, Barberton, OH - facebook.com/uwlohio

Fri, Jan 13 - Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK - 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jan 13 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – 142 Conley RD, Alamo, TN - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingrevolution

Fri, Jan 13 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jan 13 - Defy Wrestling – Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/defypw

Fri, Jan 13 - Brew City Wrestling – Columbus Club, 1800 S 92 ST, West Allis, WI - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Jan 14 – Melbourne City Wrestling – MCW Arena, Essendon Ukrainian Hall, 11 Russell ST, Essendon, Australia - 7:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Sat, Jan 14 - Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC - 8 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Jan 14 - East Bay Pro Wrestling – 110 2nd Ave S, #B9, Pacheco, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/EBPWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 - Empire Wrestling Federation – VWF Post #8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA - 8 pm - EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Jan 14 - SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA - 7 pm - SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 14 - Underground Empire Wrestling – Underground Auditorium, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Jan 14 - New Era Wrestling – Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO - 6 pm - facebook.com/New-Era-Wrestling-225229407508249

Sat, Jan 14 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rocky Mountain Pro “Quarry”, 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO - 6 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Sat, Jan 14 - Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, Jan 14 - New Heights Wrestling – Walton County Fairgrounds, Defuniak Springs, FL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NewHeightsWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 - Ronin Pro Wrestling – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL - 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jan 14 - Xtreme Wrestling Xperience – Kindel Lanes, 4679 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/XWX-Wrestling/534907309882552

Sat, Jan 14 – Dalton Championship Wrestling – Dalton Rec Center, Dalton, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/DaltonChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 - Outlaw Championship Wrestling Alliance – Duke’s Auction House, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA

Sat, Jan 14 - Ring of Honor – Center Stage, Atlanta, GA - 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 14 - Why We Wrestle – Landmark Arena, 4236 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA - 8 pm - facebook.com/ThisIsWhyWeWrestle

Sat, Jan 14 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Turbenhalle Oberhausen, Im Lipperfeld 23, 46047 Oberhausen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – ARW – Lake Station American Legion Post 100, 1899 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jan 14 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Kosciusko County Fair Grounds, 1400 E Smith ST, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Sat, Jan 14 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jan 14 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – NWP Arena, 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jan 14 – Central Empire Wrestling – Nelson Pioneer Farm, 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/CentralEmpireWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jan 14 – Impact Pro – The Vault, Algona, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Kentucky Zone Wrestling – Old Shopville Gym, 114 Shopville RD, Somerset, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/DennisandMichelle98

Sat, Jan 14 – Pure Pro Wrestling – The Freedom Center, 2473 W Shiawassee Ave, Fenton, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Jan 14 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sat, Jan 14 – Independent Wrestling International – Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson RD, St. Paul, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, Jan 14 – Steel Domain Wrestling – American Legion Auditorium, 6501 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Mid-Missouri Wrestling Alliance – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/MMWASTL

Sat, Jan 14 – UWA Elite – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UWAElite

Sat, Jan 14 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – 1200 Buffalo RD, Rochester, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Warriors of Wrestling – Fun Station USA of Staten Island, 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – United Pro Wrestling Association – National Guard Armory, 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 7:30 pm - theupwa.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Zone Sports – American Legion, 401 Main ST NW, Lenoir, NC – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Jan 14 – Revolutionary Championship Wrestling – Jackson Area YMCW, 594 E Main ST, Jackson, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/RCWonline

Sat, Jan 14 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – ?, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Jan 14 – United Wrestling Entertainment – CN Markoma Gym, 1501 W Graham Ave, Tahlequah, OK – 6 pm - facebook.com/uwe09

Sat, Jan 14 – Mecca Pro Wrestling – NAV Centre NAV, 1950 rue Montreal RD, Cornwall, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/MpwNation

Sat, Jan 14 – APEX – Independent Fire Hall, 306 Clark ST, South Williamsport, PA

Sat, Jan 14 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Jan 14 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Jan 14 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Jan 14 – CWS – Oratorio San Juan Bosco, San Juan, Puerto Rico – 6 pm - facebook.com/cwslanuevageneracion

Sat, Jan 14 – World Wrestling League – Coliseo Cosme Beitia Salamo, North Carolina, 00962 Catano, Puerto Rico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/wwlmundial

Sat, Jan 14 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jan 14 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 14 – Throwback Championship Wrestling – House of Pain, 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 14 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jan 14 – NWA Top of Texas – The Wrestleplex, 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jan 14 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – American Legion, 706 Rumbo RD, Ennis, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/nawabtpw

Sat, Jan 14 – Reality of Wrestling – Mall of the Mainland, World Gym Arena, 10000 Emmett F Lowry, Suite 1152, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Selsdon Community Centre, 132 Addington RD, Selsdon, CR2 8LA Surrey, UK – 7 pm - ipwuk.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Preston City Wrestling – Club Domain Blackpool, 168-170 N Promenade, FY1 1RE Blackpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Newman Hall, Grange Court RD, BS9 4DR Wetbury-on-Trym, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jan 14 – Progress – O2 Academy, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Jan 14 – World Domination Wrestling – Rankin Fitness Center, 23 Fitness Ln, Berkeley Springs, WV – 2 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sun, Jan 15 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavillion, 575 E Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 2:30 pm - hollywoodwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 15 – New Generation – Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA – 4 pm

Sun, Jan 15 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 15 – Elite Championship Wrestling – East Park Rec Center, 107 Robert ST, Houma, LA – 5 pm - facebook.com/EliteChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – F1rst Wrestling – First Avenue and 7th ST Entry, 701 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/F1RST-Wrestling-240079265547

Sun, Jan 15 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – National Guard Armory, 2100 Robinwood RD, Gastonia, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – Zone 1 Wrestling – FSPW Facility, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Jan 15 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sun, Jan 15 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 15 – Battlewar – Les Foufounes Electriques, 87 Sainte-Catherine ST E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, Jan 15 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glagow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – Anarchy Championship Wrestling – Mohawk Austin, 912 Red River ST, Austin, TX – 5:35 pm - facebook.com/AnarchyChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – PROGRESS – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Tue, Jan 17 – CMLL – Arena Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico – 7:30 pm – CMLL.com

Tue, Jan 17 – CMLL – Arena Coliseo, Medrano #67, Barrio de Analco, Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico – 8:45 pm – CMLL.com

Wed, Jan 18 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 18 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 18 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jan 19 – Real Canadian Wrestling – Springbrook Multiplex, 3216 22 ST, Reed Deer, AB – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Thu, Jan 19 – Orlando City Wrestling – 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL – 7 pm – OrlandoCityWrestling.com

Thu, Jan 19 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 19 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Breathitt County High School, Jackson, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Jan 20-Sat, Jan 21 – Fully Loaded Wrestling – Holiday Inn Fargo, 3803 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND - facebook.com/fullyloadedprowrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – Pacific Coast Wrestling – Memorial Hall, 231 West C ST, Wilmington, CA – PacificCoastWrestling.com

Fri, Jan 20 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jan 20 – Fight Club Finland – Pressa, Etalainen rautaltiekatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland – 8 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – Miami Pro Wrestling – 2010 NW Miami CT, Miami, FL – 8 pm

Fri, Jan 20 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jan 20 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – AAW – 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, Jan 20 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlingfreedom

Fri, Jan 20 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jan 20 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jan 20 – AAA – Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera, Mexico – 8:30 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Fri, Jan 20 – Pure Pro Wrestling – 5380 W Pierson RD, Flushing, MI – 7:30 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Fri, Jan 20 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jan 20 – Superstars of Wrestling – Bayville Elks Lodge 2394, 247 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Jan 20 – Create-A-Pro – CAP Wrestling Academy, 95 Engineers DR, Hicksville, NY – 8 pm – CreateAProWrestling.com

Fri, Jan 20 – World of Hurt – Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney ST, Whitehall, NY – 7 pm – Facebook.com/wohwrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC – 7:30 pm – ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Jan 20 – Rock Solid Wrestling – YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka/Recplex, 1724 Mosley ST, Wasaga Beach, ON – 1 pm – SnowmanMania.com

Fri, Jan 20 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jan 20 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 20 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jan 20 – EPW American Wrestling – Temple Park Centre, John Reid RD, NE34 8QN South Shields, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Fri, Jan 20 – Pride Promotions – Okehamptown Town Hall, EX20 1AA Okehampton, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Jan 21 – CWA – Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd, North Little Rock, AR – 7 pm - facebook.com/CWA-Wrestle-Raise-1662059860753353/

Sat, Jan 21 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Baja Stars USA – 3020 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010759292809

Sat, Jan 21 – Northeast Wrestling – NEW Arena, 40 Peck RD, Bethany, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Sat, Jan 21 – United Wrestling Alliance – Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main ST, Frankford, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/uwadelaware

Sat, Jan 21 – Entertainment One Wrestling – American Legion Post 155, 6585 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/E1Wrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Clewiston Middle School, 601 W Pasadena Ave, Clewiston, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/fewsurvive

Sat, Jan 21 – Real Pro Wrestling – 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Ave Maria, FL – 7 pm

Sat, Jan 21 – United State Wrestling Alliance – Snyder Armory, 9900 Normandy Blvd, Jackonsville, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USWAJax

Sat, Jan 21 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Jan 21 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jan 21 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Forum Bielefeld, Meller Strasse 2, 33613 Bielefeld, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Hugarian Championship Wrestling – Patonui Laszlo Sportcsarnok, 1096 Budapest, Thaly Kalman utca 1-7, Hungary – 6 pm - hcw.hu

Sat, Jan 21 – Just Pro Wrestling – 2343 S. Throop Ave, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/JustProWrestlingChicago

Sat, Jan 21 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Bogarts Banquet Hall, 2142 E State ST, Jacksonville, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Jan 21 – Pro Wrestling Championship Series – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwcswrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Fire Pro Wrestling – Impact Christian Church, 7071 Broadway, Merrilville, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/fire.pro.wrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Jan 21 – New Era Wrestling – Shelbyville Boys and Girls Club, 710 S Miller ST, Shelbyville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/NewEraWrestling46176

Sat, Jan 21 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jan 21 – Impact Pro – Forte’, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Clash Pro Wrestling – Taylortown Trade Center, 22525 Ecorse RD, Taylor, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/clashprowrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Klein Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Houghton Lake Playhouse, W Houghton Lake DR, Houghton, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Jan 21 – UPW – UPW Arena, 1000 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – East Coast Wrestling Association – Woodbury Heights Community Center, 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 21 – Pro Wrestling Magic – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 4 pm - wrestlingismagic.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Superstars of Wrestling Live, LLC – Jackson Station 55, 113 N New Prospect RD, Jackson, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jan 21 – Battle Club Pro/Wrestlers’ Laboratory – 940 Garrison Ave, Bronx, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Jan 21 – Empire State Wrestling – St. Johnsburgh Firehall, 7165 Ward RD, North Tonawanda, NY – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 21 – AIWF 25th Anniversary – National Guard Armory, Patrol Station RD, Mt. Airy, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/aiwfwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Northern Wrestling Federation – UAW Hall, 1233 Symmes RD, Fairfield, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwfwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – World Big-Time Wrestling – Skyway Rec Center, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling, wbwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Healdton Armory, 173 Franklin ST, Healdton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Jan 21 – Capital City Championship Combat – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthur Ave, Ottawa, ON – 8 pm - c4wrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Hespeler Memorial Arena in the Beehive Hall, 640 Ellis RD, Cambridge, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – International Wrestling Cartel – Court Time Sports Center, 95 Enterprise ST, Suite 100, Elizabeth, PA – 7 pm - iwcwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Bulldog Arena, Johnstown, PA – 6:30 pm

Sat, Jan 21 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Jan 21 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Jan 21 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jan 21 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Evolution Sports Gym, 103 Smoky Mountain PL, Elizabethton, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Evolution-Championship-Wrestling-533639516803398

Sat, Jan 21 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Mid-South Elite Pro Wrestling – 3589 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN - facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 21 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 21 – School of Morton – Erwin National Guard Armory, 615 S Main ST, Erwin, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sat, Jan 21 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 21 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jan 21 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Lucha Pride Wrestling – Gilmer Civic Center, 1925 N Wood ST, Gilmer, TX - facebook.com/LuchaPrideProWrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jan 21 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Brazoria Heritage Foundation’s Lloyd Gym, 205 Nevada ST, Brazoria, TX – 7 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 21 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jan 21 – Ironfist Wrestling – Stourport Workmens Club, Lickhill RD, DY13 8SB Stourport, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Jan 21 – Pride Promotions – Main Hall, Backland Hub, 2 Gilbert RD, TQ12 4HS Newton Abbot, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Jan 21 – RWA – New Images Youth Centre, CW72HG Winsford, Cheshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RwaWrestlingWinsford

Sat, Jan 21 – Radical Wrestling League – Crown Paints Sports and Social Club, Anchor RD, BB3 0BB Darwen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RadicalWrestlingLeagueUK

Sat, Jan 21 – Welsh Wrestling – Blackwood Miners Institute, Blackwood, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jan 21 – Combat Pro Wrestling – 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8 pm - facebook.com/CombatProWrestling/

Sat, Jan 21 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, 2107 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – Pro Wrestling Australia – Rooty Hill RSL, 55 Sherbrooke ST, Rooty Hill, Australia – 2 pm - ProWrestlingAustralia.com.au

Sun, Jan 22 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – Hilton Garden Inn, 12603 Mariposa RD, Victorville, CA – 5:15 pm - facebook.com/AOWrestling/

Sun, Jan 22 – Southern Fried – 554 W Main ST, Buford, GA – 2 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – MWA Pro Wrestling/Oshows Entertainment – Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main ST, St. Charles, IL – 3 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 22 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Richfield Road Church, 6259 Richfield RD, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Jan 22 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm – Alpha-1Wrestling.com

Sun, Jan 22 – CWF – 20 Hartzel RD, Saint Catharines, ON – 2:30 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – Destiny – Don Kolov Arena at Battlearts Academy, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7 pm – DestinyWorldWrestling.com

Sun, Jan 22 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 22 – Lucha Libre – 360 Bar and Grill, 3896 Lamar Ave, Memphism TN – 5 pm

Sun, Jan 22 – British Empire Wrestling – Tunnel 267, Wimbledon, London, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – CSF Pro Wrestling – Komedia Bath, Bath, UK

Sun, Jan 22 – Futureshock Wrestling – Stockport Masonic Guildhall, 169 Wellington RD S, Stockport, UK – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Jan 22 – HOPE – Grampian Corby, Patrick RD, NN18 9NT Corby, UK – 11:30 am and 3 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Jan 22 – TNT Extreme Wrestling – Walkabout Liverpool, Concert Square, 26 Fleet ST, L1 4AN Liverpol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tntwrestling

Sun, Jan 22 – Pride Promotions – Labour Club, Unity Hall/Central RD, BA20 1 Teovil, Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk