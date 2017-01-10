Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tonight John Cena goes one on one with the “Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin as well as more fallout between Nikki Bella and Natalya. Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions The American Alpha put their titles on the line against The New Wyatt Family. Theres an opening video highlighting the recent developments between Dean Ambrose and The Miz regarding Renee Young and Ambrose winning the Intercontinental Championship last week. Dean’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring to start the show with another episode of the Ambrose Asylum. Before Ambrose gets started he states that he will be part of the Royal Rumble then he is interrupted by The Miz. Miz says that everyday that Ambrose has the Intercontinental Title it gets stained and brought down since The Miz had it. Miz then says he too will enter the Royal Rumble match but he wants to talk about his title being stolen last week. Miz says because of outside interference the match should have been thrown out, Miz then asks Dean to hand over his Intercontinental Championship. Dean says he does have something for Miz and he gives Miz a plaque that says Achievement Award. Miz calls Dean a funny guy then blindsides him with right hands, Miz then calls in Maryse as Miz holds up Ambrose. Dean ducks as Maryse slaps Miz then Ambrose gives Miz the Dirty Deeds DDT, Ambrose then gives the award to Maryse then goes back up the ramp.

We then get word that Nikki Bella will face Natalya next, as Nikki Bella is walking to the ring she gets jumped by Natalya, Natty throws Nikki against the wall seemingly injuring the knee of Nikki Bella.

Women’s Division

Singles Match

Natalya vs Nikki Bella

Bella heads straight for Natalya and she tackles her in the ring and the action spills outside before the bell rings. Natalya beats down Bella by the barricade then she throws Nikki back in the ring. Natalya hits a boot to the face of Nikki Bella but Nikki recovers then sends Natalya to the outside. Bella gets Natalya back in the ring but this time extra referees come in the ring to separate the two, Nikki breaks away and goes for Natalya but then Natalya chop blocks Nikki taking her out. Natalya then slaps on the Sharpshooter on the outside floor, Natalya then walks up the ramp to the back.

Dolph Ziggler is backstage and he asked about attacking Kalisto and his altercation with Apollo Crews. He is told that Kalisto has demanded a match tonight and when Ziggler is asked for a response he just walks away.

Singles Match

Kalisto vs Dolph Ziggler

Kalisto goes after Ziggler with kicks then a hurricanranna off the ropes sending Ziggler to the outside. Ziggler goes for a cradle then Kalisto grabs the arm but Ziggler counters into another roll up for a two count. Ziggler gets the Hammer lock on Kalisto then blasts Kalisto with a right hand. Ziggler goes back to the left arm off Kalisto with an arm bar, Kalisto counters with a backslide for a two count but Ziggler drops Kalisto with a back elbow. Kalisto misses a kick to the head and Ziggler bounces Kalisto off the top rope sending him to the apron. Ziggler stretches the back of Kalisto in the middle of the ring then switches to the head lock. Ziggler is using the ground game to combat the quickness of Kalisto, Kalisto then counters with a jaw breaker but Ziggler scores with a boot. Kalisto counters Ziggler’s Superkick with a roll up but Ziggler scores with a drop kick, Ziggler covers Kalisto but Kalisto counters with a crucifix roll up and gets the win.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler

As Kalisto is celebrating his win we see Ziggler jump Kalisto and beat him down in the middle of the ring, Ziggler goes outside for a chair then blasts Kalisto in the back with the chair. Dolph stares at Kalisto on the mat then he leaves for the back, Apollo Crews comes out and these two fight back to the ring. Ziggler grabs the chair still in the ring and he uses it on Crews as well giving him two chair shots. As Kalisto tries to get up he gets blasted again with the chair by Ziggler before he leaves the ring.

The American Alpha are backstage and they say they are prepared for The Wyatt’s and they are the only Alpha’s in the WWE, Gable says they beat them before and they will do it again. Jason Jordan says the Alpha’s cant be stopped.

Tag Team Match

Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship

American Alpha© vs The New Wyatt Family(Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton)

Bray starts with Gable and Bray gets the action started blasting Gable around the ring then Gables uses his speed tagging Jordan, Jason hits drop kicks to Bray then hits a suplex in the corner for a two count. Jordan goes for another cover but Bray forces Jordan into the corner then tags in Randy. Orton takes his time and chips away at Jordan but Jordan gets the hidden tag to Gable and Chad gets Orton down to the mat. Orton gets away with uppercuts then Bray comes back in. Brays sets up Gable in the corner but Gable counters with the arm bar over the top rope, Bray counters then teases Sister Abigail but Gable gets away. Bray then hits a high cross body to Gable for a two count then tags in Orton. Randy throws Gable to the outside then Randy hits a back body drop to Gable on the barricade. Orton gets Gable back in the ring and Orton stomps away on Gable then Bray gets the tag. Bray hits a gut buster to Gable then slaps on a chin lock. Gable fights up but cant get away from Bray and then Orton gets the tag and he hits a slingshot suplex to Gable for a two count. Orton stomps on the back of Gable, Bray then comes in but Gable counters and tags in Jordan. Jordan hits belly to belly suplexes then gives spears to both Orton and Bray in both corners. Jordan goes up to the top but Luke Harper distracts Jordan, Bray clotheslines him off the ropes and back in the ring. Orton rakes the face of Jordan with his boots then gets Jordan in the corner, Bray gets the tag and Bray hits a splash to Jordan for a two count. Bray then hits a running senton for another two count, Bray then gets clotheslined by Jordan out of the corner. Jordan tags in Gable and he hits a diving cross body to Orton then a suplex followed by right hands to Orton then a clothesline to Bray. Gable goes up to the top and comes down with a clothesline for a two count, Harper comes back up and then Orton rakes the eyes of Gable. Orton pushes Harper away then hits the second rope DDT to Gable. Harper comes back up on the apron to confront Randy but Gable rolls up Orton and gets the quick three count and the win.

Your Winners: The American Alpha retain the Tag Team Championships

We see more fighting between Orton and Luke Harper after the match, Harper loads up to hit Orton but he clobbers Bray instead. Bray gets up steaming then has word for both Bray and Harper, Bray and Harper get out of the ring and head back up the ramp.

As Smackdown Live comes back on the air we see Daniel Bryan backstage and he is informing both Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss that they will have a match next week for the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship. This match will take place inside a Steel Cage because of the recent happenings regarding La Luchadora.

Women’s Match

Carmella w/James Ellsworth vs CJ Lunde

Carmella fights off Lunde pulling her hair, Carmella then hits kicks to Lunde in the corner. Carmella hits the Bronco Buster in the corner for a two count, Lunde tries to fight back with elbows but Ellsworth interferes and Carmella tries to get the quick win but Lunde kicks out. Carmella then locks on the Code of Silence submission for the win.

Your Winner: Carmella

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs John Cena

*WWE Champion AJ Styles joins the announce team*

Both men circle each other then Cena scores first with a right hand but Corbin scores with a boot to the face dropping Cena. Corbin sends Cena into the corner with authority then Corbin throws Cena to the outside. Back in the ring we see Corbin going to work on Cena but Cena tries to counter with the Attitude Adjustment but Cena buckles. The action spills to the outside and Corbin stays in control beating up Cena by he apron. Corbin stares at Styles on commentary and that allows Cena to get back at Corbin. Cena sidesteps Corbin as Baron heads straight into the steel steps. Cena tries the shoulder tackle off the ropes but Corbin doesn’t budge, Corbin then hits a Powerbomb to Cena for a two count. Cena tries to fight back using right hands but Corbin hits the Deep Six side walk slam for another two count. Corbin comes off the ropes with a big right hand dropping Cena, Cena tries to fight back again but Corbin locks Cena into a bear hug. Cena gets away then counters Baron hitting a spring board DDT, John hits the side slam then hits the 5 Knuckle Shuffle followed by the Attitude Adjustment and he gets the win over Baron Corbin.

Your Winner: John Cena

After the match AJ Styles gets up and hoists up his WWE Championship as Cena celebrates his win with the crowd. The two stare at each other and exchange word as Smackdown Live goes off the air.