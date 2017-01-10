Stephanie McMahon wanted to do a Job Evaluation on Mick Foley. Stephanie questioned Mick about the rumors about Undertaker coming to Raw. Seth Rollins walked in and said he was in the Royal Rumble. Braun demanded Goldberg or Roman Reigns…or else. Seth and Braun tore into each other, destroying Stephanie’s office. Stephanie threatened to fire everyone in sight. Mick promised that The Undertaker WOULD be on Raw, tonight.

Roman Reigns vs Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

United States Title Match, Handicap Rules

This just barely got going when Braun Strowman came out to beat the stuffing out of Roman. Seth Rollins rushed down to fight Braun. In the midst of all the chos, Stephanie stopped the carnage and gave Roman some time to recover.

Your Winner: Match Delayed

Raw Score: N/A

Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins

The Finish:

This was just evil and nasty. Braun used his power, while Seth used his speed. Seth went for the Blockbuser but Braun caught him. Braun went up top and grabbed Seth. Seth slipped free and hit an Enziguri Headbutts by Seth and Braun fell off the ropes. Frog Splash by Seth! 2 count. Braun rolled out to the floor. Seth hit a Slider Dropkick to Braun’s face. Seth then went all the way up top and flew. Empty pool! The ref counted both men out.

Your Winer: Doube Count Out

Raw Score: 2.0

Braun wanted to attack with a chair but Seth got the chair and went to bash the Abdominable Strowman. Seth invited Braun to get back in the ring but it didn’t happen.

They showed a sneak peak of Shawn Michaels’ new movie.It looks weird but those are usually really good films.

Raw flashed back to how Jack Gallagher humiliated Daivari during the so-called “Genttleman’s Duel”. Daivari would return to exact revenge, a week later.

Jack Gallagher vs Drew Gulak

Th Finish:

Jack did an extended Handstand in the corner. He hit several huge Uppercuts but Drew fought back. Jack nailed a wicked Headbutt and Running Dropkick.

Your Winner: Jack Gallagher

Raw Score: 2.75

Jack wanted to end his feud with Daivari, with honor. He wanted to “Parlay” with him. They could reach terms of agreement or else Jack would unleash Fisticuffs on Mr. Daivari. I so like this kid.

Shawn Michaels got ready backstage.

Stephanie questioned Mick whether Undertaker would show up or not. Stephanie needed facts to prove Undertaker would show. She warned that Foley’s entire performance evaluation would depend on Taker showing up. Steph gave Mick one hour to get Taker there…or else

HBK came out from the back. Lottie and I both agreed that Shawn looked fantastic. He was there, basically, to promote his new film. He worked the crowd for some time. Suddenly, Rusev, Jindar Mahal and Lana came out. Rusev ordered Shawn to put Lana in Shawn’s new movie. Shawn poked a lot of fun at the Power Couple. Shawn SERIOUSLY hinted that he just might show up at the Royal Rumble.. Shawn made so much fun of Rusev, Lana and Jindar. Eventually, Big Cass and Enzo Amore came out. Cass acknowledged that Enzo still wasn’t able to wrestle. Cass challenged Rusev to a fight but the Bulgarian Brute substituted Jindar for him. Shawn decided to hang out at ringside for the upcoming match.

Big Cass vs Jindar Mahal

The Finish:

“The Bulgarian George Clooney” (Rusev) was at ringside. Shawn nailed a Sweet Chin Music on Rusev. That inspired Cass who hit the Side Spin Slam and the Empire Elbow.

Your Winner: Big Cass

Raw Score: 1.5

We saw another video package about Emmalina. If you are coming to Raw, then get on with it.

Neville vs Lince Dorado

The Finish:

This was absolutely vicious. Lince hit some impressive moves but couldn’t finish off the King of Cruiserweights. Neville tore at Lince’s arm to set him up for his version of he Rings of Saturn.Tap Out.

Your Winner (by Submission): Neville

Raw Score: 2.75

After the match, Neville kept attacking and put Lince back in the Rings. Would that make King Neville the “Lord of the Rings”?Rich Swann arrived like John Wayne riding over the horizon to beat the daylights out of Neville. Neville bailed out to avoid the Swann Song.

Edge was interviewed about winning the Royal Rumble. I wish we could see him in this year’s match but it is unlikely

Steph tallked with Sasha and Bayley. Stephanie put them in a tag match against Charlotte and Nia Jax. She then dismissed them.

Luke Gallows vs Sheamus

The Finish:

Cesaro and Karl Anderson, who were at the announce desk, got into it. The distraction almost cost both competitors Sheamus caught Luke with a Brogue Kick to win it.

Your Winner: Sheamus

Raw Score: 2.75

Roman was interviewed if he ws ready to defend the US title. Roman said he had an obligation to defend, anytime he is called upon to do so. Roman was confident that he could repeat his past successes on both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

Mick Foley called for Undertaker to join him in the ring. Taker didn’t show. Stephanie McMahon came out to warn Foley that if Taker didn’t show…

The lights went out and the Gong sounded. Taker came out to an amazing pop. Taker admitted that New Orleans was the site of his greatest loss. He was also willing to let everyone know that he was back and was ENTERING THE ROYAL RUMBLE! Taker told Stephanie and Mick that he went where he wanted and answered to NO ONE (looking right at Stephanie). Taker made it clear that NO ONE Controls the Undertker. Taker has 29 Holes dug for 29 Souls. He was ready to make them all Rest in Peace.

Owens and Jericho were interviewed. They were not impressed that Undertker showed up. Kevin said it was nothing when part timers shsow up. Kevin said Roman would suffer for his crimes as Team Jeri-KO would take the US title. Jericho felt it was their duty to relieve Roman of his title.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

The Finish:

Bayley took a serious beating from both Charlotte and Nia. Nia finished off Bayley with a Hogan-like Leg Drop.

Your Winners: Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair

Raw Score: 3.0

Noam Dar flirted with Alicia Fox. Dar invited Fox to slap him. Instead, she kissed the bubble gum right out of his mouth. LOL. She then said Dar couldn’t handle a real woman.

New Day came out for the next segment. Titus O’Neil still wants to be a member of New Day. Last week, Xavier Woods insulted Titus and then beat him in a had an offer for Titus, which we would hear after these messages from our sponsors.

Big E called Titus “Tight drawers”. Titus apologized for clocking Woods, last week. Titus wanted another chance to join New Day. Woods did not want to have Titus as a part of their team. Titus begged for a chance. Kofi understood what Titus was asking for. Kofi had footage of Titus, acting like a Bull in a China Shop. This was from the original NXT competition. Titus was doing a keg run and fell on his face.

They all got a good laugh at that. They did the “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” thing. New Day had a chance for redemption. Woods revealed a wulti-colored keg for Titus to run with. The keg was filled with “Booty Juice”. It makes sure your throat is loose. Whatever. Titus was asked to run with the keg. Titus seemed to do it but he dropped the keg. They laughed at him and Titus lost his cool. Kofi said he wanted to pu a whuppin on Tight *ss.

Kofi Kingston vs Titus O’Neil

The Finish:

Titus used a ton of power on Kofi. Titus pitched Kofi out of hte ring but Big E and Woods cught hiim. Woods and Big E mad fun of Titus. As they got back in the ring, Kofi nailed the Trouble in Paradise to end this one.

Your Winner: Kofi Kingston

Raw Score: 2.0

The announcers discussed the upcoming United Kingdom Tournament shows. That will happen this week-end. Since I just retired, I will get to watch both days.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho vs Roman Reigns

Handicap Match for the United States Title.

Highlights:

Team Jeri-KO destroyed Roman, before the bell. Owens hit a corner attack and stomped away. Chris took the tag and pounded on the champ. Rear Chin Lock by Chris. Roman fought back with an Uppercut as Jericho flew off the ropes. Owens rushed in and got laid out. Roman had an injured arm but still tried to use it. Roman sent Chris into Kevin and hit a wicked Samoan Drop to Chris. Roman used a Big Boot to send Kevin to the floor.

Roman missed the Superman Punch but Jericho nailed the Lionsault. Superkick by Owens. Owens worked together with Chris. Roman nailed a Superman Punch and Powerbomb. Roman missed the Drive By to KO. Roman avoided the Pop Up Powerbomb, on the floor. Drive By to Owens. Superman Punch to Chris. Code Breaker, in the ropes. Roman was Powerbombed onto the ring apron! The two threw Roman back in the ring, with much effort.

The two double teamed Roman. Kevin threw Roman into a Code Breaker! New Champion!

Your Winner (and NEW US Champ): Chris Jericho

Raw Score: 3.0

