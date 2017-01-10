What terrible sad news about Rex King, he was a good friend and we would like to express our condolences.

Remembering REX KING!

The wrestling world lost another one of its favorite sons. It still has not completely sunk in that my friend and brother in arms Rex King has passed away as this one really hits close to home and I sit here with a heavy heart and tears running down my eyes. He was a good man and a good friend.

First of all we want to express our condolences to his Family, Friends and Fans and honor him by sharing some memories with you. I spoke with him a few months back and he was already hurting very badly and I felt horrible that I was unable to do anything for him. I knew Rex for a very long time, he is one of my oldest friends in the business. He was trained at the Malenko Accademy but I helped him get in to Portland Wrestling with Don Owens and then WWC in Puerto Rico. He was a very talented wrestler and had many memorable feuds and matches but most importantly he was just a really good guy and a good friend. We traveled many of times down that hard road together.

In Puerto Rico we practically lived next door to each other for a long time and spend many days off together, hanging out, BBQ ing and trading war stories as we both worked for WWC at that time but we continued to be friends even after me and Fantasy started working for opposition.

Whenever we would run into each other we would remember the one time when he and his girlfriend worked for WWC and we worked for IWA and we turned on the TV Saturday to watch one of our matches and then switched to Carlos’s show to see what they were up to and there was Rex in the ring and his valet was ringside wearing Fantasy’s boots which she had borrowed the week before. We found the irony of that quite hilarious and got a kick out of it for years for years to come.

There are a lot of good memories but in the end a good man is gone too soon and we truly need to remind ourselves to step back from our own busy and stressful lives and embrace our brothers and sisters, take the time to stay in touch and life is too short and you never know what tomorrow brings. May you rest in peace Rex. Love you brother, you will be missed but not forgotten.

Fidel Sierra the Cuban Assassin and Fantasy