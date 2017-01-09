H20 Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization presents

” HARDCORE KINGDOM”

1 Night / 8 Partipants Hardcore Elimination Tournament

When: Friday - February 17th, 2017

Where: Old Time Wrestling Arena / Building C / Suite 1

(Monroe Business Center) 1041 Glassboro Road

Williamstown,NJ

Doors Open 7:30pm / Bell Time 8:00pm

TICKETS:

Front Row – $25.00 – SOLD OUT

2nd Row / General Admission – $20.00

To Purchase & or Reserve Tickets call 609 – 289 – 7198 or emailTremont2k11@gmail.com

‘HardCore KINGdom’ Tournament Matches

“House of a 1,000 Thumbtacks” * 1st Time Ever*

Drew Blood vs Ron Mathis

“Fans Bring The Weapons” *1st Time Ever*

Conor Claxton vs MIKAEL

“Beds of DEATH Match” *1st Time Ever*

Devon Moore vs Conor Claxton

“Ultraviolent Arts & Crafts” *1st Time Ever*

Danny Havoc vs Stockade

(4) WINNERS will Advance to a Fatal 4 Way Double Hell No Rope Barb Wire Elimination FINAL

Non – Tournament Matches

“Falls Count Anywhere” *1st Time on the east coast*

GANGER vs. “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont

“Tag Team Match” *1st Time Ever*

“Storm of Entrails” Shlak & Dan O’Hare

vs “Hounds of Hatred” Boo & Bam Sullivan

“Singapore Cane” Match * 1st Time Ever*

Jimmy Llyod vs Blackwater

Rocket City Championship Wrestling

Location: Hazel Green,Al. RCCW Arena.

Date: January 7th, 2017

Freakshow defeated Kaos in 13:21 with a full Nelson slam in 17:00

James Hardy bear Magnificent Dave in 14:12

The devious Keylo Green defeated Phil Macchio with green mist to the face in 9:51

The Problem Child over ”The Oklahoma Cowboy” J.B.Wild with a blockbuster necked breaker @ the 13min mark.

Cabana Man Dan upset Big Cadillac w/Dr.Trey & Eden Rae when he caught the giant with slice bread#2 in 4:29

“The Disenfranchised ” Travis Locke beats Jay Blade with the “Lockedown” back stabbed in 10:00

“The Toughman ” Eddie Toon defeats Keith Courageous in 15:22 with a “Knockout Lariet”.

In a action packed bunkhouse Match

The Wyld Family defeated Hillbilly Deluxe in 18:26.

NEXT SHOW:

Rocket City Championship Wrestling

Jan 21st 2017

7pm belltime

RCCW Arena

14991 Hwy 231/431 N

Hazel Green, Al 35750

Tickets only $5.00