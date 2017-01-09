THE INDY BUZZ: H20 DEBUT, ROCKET CITY WRESTLING NEWS & RESULTS

H20 Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization presents

” HARDCORE KINGDOM”
1 Night / 8 Partipants Hardcore Elimination Tournament

When: Friday - February 17th, 2017

Where: Old Time Wrestling Arena / Building C / Suite 1
(Monroe Business Center) 1041 Glassboro Road
Williamstown,NJ

Doors Open 7:30pm / Bell Time 8:00pm

TICKETS:
Front Row – $25.00 – SOLD OUT
2nd Row / General Admission – $20.00

To Purchase & or Reserve Tickets call 609 – 289 – 7198 or emailTremont2k11@gmail.com
‘HardCore KINGdom’ Tournament Matches

“House of a 1,000 Thumbtacks” * 1st Time Ever*
Drew Blood vs Ron Mathis

“Fans Bring The Weapons” *1st Time Ever*
Conor Claxton vs MIKAEL

“Beds of DEATH Match” *1st Time Ever*
Devon Moore vs Conor Claxton

“Ultraviolent Arts & Crafts” *1st Time Ever*
Danny Havoc vs Stockade
(4) WINNERS will Advance to a Fatal 4 Way Double Hell No Rope Barb Wire Elimination FINAL
Non – Tournament Matches

“Falls Count Anywhere” *1st Time on the east coast*
GANGER vs. “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont

“Tag Team Match” *1st Time Ever*
“Storm of Entrails” Shlak & Dan O’Hare
vs “Hounds of Hatred” Boo & Bam Sullivan

“Singapore Cane” Match * 1st Time Ever*
Jimmy Llyod vs Blackwater
H20Wrestling.com
https://www.facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg/
https://twitter.com/H_2_0WRESTLING

Rocket City Championship Wrestling

Location: Hazel Green,Al. RCCW Arena.
Date: January 7th, 2017
Freakshow defeated Kaos in 13:21 with a full Nelson slam in 17:00
James Hardy bear Magnificent Dave in 14:12
The devious Keylo Green defeated Phil Macchio with green mist to the face in 9:51
The Problem Child over  ”The Oklahoma Cowboy” J.B.Wild with a blockbuster necked breaker @ the 13min mark.
Cabana Man Dan upset Big Cadillac w/Dr.Trey & Eden Rae when he caught the giant with slice bread#2 in 4:29
“The Disenfranchised ” Travis Locke beats Jay Blade with the “Lockedown” back stabbed in 10:00
“The Toughman ” Eddie Toon defeats Keith Courageous in 15:22 with a “Knockout Lariet”.
In a action packed bunkhouse Match
The Wyld Family defeated Hillbilly Deluxe in 18:26.

NEXT SHOW:

Rocket City Championship Wrestling

Jan 21st 2017
7pm belltime
RCCW Arena
14991 Hwy 231/431 N
Hazel Green, Al 35750
@Rocket City Championship Wrestling/Facebook
Tickets only $5.00

