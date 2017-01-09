THE INDY BUZZ: H20 DEBUT, ROCKET CITY WRESTLING NEWS & RESULTS
H20 Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization presents
” HARDCORE KINGDOM”
1 Night / 8 Partipants Hardcore Elimination Tournament
When: Friday - February 17th, 2017
Where: Old Time Wrestling Arena / Building C / Suite 1
(Monroe Business Center) 1041 Glassboro Road
Williamstown,NJ
Doors Open 7:30pm / Bell Time 8:00pm
TICKETS:
Front Row – $25.00 – SOLD OUT
2nd Row / General Admission – $20.00
To Purchase & or Reserve Tickets call 609 – 289 – 7198 or emailTremont2k11@gmail.com
‘HardCore KINGdom’ Tournament Matches
“House of a 1,000 Thumbtacks” * 1st Time Ever*
Drew Blood vs Ron Mathis
“Fans Bring The Weapons” *1st Time Ever*
Conor Claxton vs MIKAEL
“Beds of DEATH Match” *1st Time Ever*
Devon Moore vs Conor Claxton
“Ultraviolent Arts & Crafts” *1st Time Ever*
Danny Havoc vs Stockade
(4) WINNERS will Advance to a Fatal 4 Way Double Hell No Rope Barb Wire Elimination FINAL
Non – Tournament Matches
“Falls Count Anywhere” *1st Time on the east coast*
GANGER vs. “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont
“Tag Team Match” *1st Time Ever*
“Storm of Entrails” Shlak & Dan O’Hare
vs “Hounds of Hatred” Boo & Bam Sullivan
“Singapore Cane” Match * 1st Time Ever*
Jimmy Llyod vs Blackwater
Rocket City Championship Wrestling
NEXT SHOW:
