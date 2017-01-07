Published on Jan 7, 2017

COW — CHAMPIONSHIP OFFICE WRESTLING — and Bill “Wonderful Willie” Apter is the champion. In the late nineties Apter, who was Senior Editor of PWI had an internal office feud with Eric “Roundhouse” Raskin. Apter needed a manager and a new belt to rid himself of one of the cardboard crafted belts. So the great belt make Reggie Parks made one for the champ.

In this interview (promo) Wonderful Willie surprises the boxing department by unveiling a new belt AND a new manager — CHYNA! All done in fun! I miss the great times I had all the years I knew her. I was going through old tapes and found some COW promos (more to come) but wanted to share this one first!