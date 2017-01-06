FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 06, 2017

THE BEST OF THE BEST WILL FIGHT FOR THE MIND

Best of the Best Wrestling presents “Fight for the Mind” 2, which will take place at the Murfreesboro National Guard Armory on Friday, January 27, 2017, with a belltime of 7:30pm central. This event will see the likes of “The Innovator of Violence” Tommy Dreamer in action, as well as The Slambinos (Francisco Ciatso & Anthony Janazzo w/ Stormie Lee), “The Natural” Chase Stevens, “The Wild Eyed Southern Boy” Tracy Smothers along with many more legends and stars of tomorrow.

This isn’t just any ordinary wrestling event, as it will be an all day extravaganza for wrestling fans and members of the community, with special meet & greets taking place before the event, as well as a huge “Friday Fight Night” afterparty — both at Buffalo Wild Wings in Murfreesboro! This event will also be available on demand on FITE TV starting January 28for only $9.99. More information on how you can witness this event via FITE TV will be available on BestOfTheBestWrestling.com.

FFTM2 is from the mind of Shaun “Shooter Storm” Balaban, a former professional wrestler. He has put together this event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, after the disease greatly affected his life just last year, after losing his mother because of it. He wants to bring as much awareness as possible, and with an outlet unlike any other, that being professional wrestling – he will not rest until awareness has been brought to the community, and to the world. For more information on Best of the Best Wrestling and Fight for the Mind 2, visit BestOfTheBestWrestling.com.