Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country for the next two weeks. This listing is sent weekly.

Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com

** ‘Like’ The Desk of Phil Stamper at facebook.com/deskofphilstamper for all the latest!

Wed, Jan 4 – International Wrestling Australia – Club Forster, 19 Strand ST, Forster, New South Wales, Australia - 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Wed, Jan 4 – New Japan Pro Wrestling – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan - facebook.com/newjapanprowrestling

Wed, Jan 4 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 4 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 4 – CWAI – 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH - 7 pm

Wed, Jan 4 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jan 5 - International Wrestling Australia – Laurieton United Service Club, 16 Cooper ST, Macksville, New South Wales, Australia - 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Thu, Jan 5 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm- wwa4.com

Fri, Jan 6 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jan 6 - International Wrestling Australia – Macksville Ex-Services Club, New South Wales, Australia - 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Fri, Jan 6 - Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA - 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Jan 6 - NWA Vendetta Pro – Radisson Hotel, 3455 Skyway DR, Santa Maria, CA - 7:35 pm - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Fri, Jan 6 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm- facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jan 6 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jan 6 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 6 - Georgia Premiere Wrestling – DSCW Arena, Old Fannin Inn, 1580Zell Miller Mountain Pkwy, Blue Ridge, GA - 8 pm - GPW1.org

Fri, Jan 6 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jan 6 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jan 6 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jan 6 - North Atlantic Wrestling Alliance – Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress ST, Portland, ME - 9 pm - facebook.com/ilovethenawa

Fri, Jan 6 - King Bulls Lucha Libre – Auditorio Municipal, Tampico, Mexico - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kingbulls.kbw

Fri, Jan 6 - Pure Pro Wrestling – Birch Run Expo, 11600 N Beyer RD, Birch Run, MI - 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Fri, Jan 6 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jan 6 – EWA – C.C. Griffin Middle, 7650 Griffin’s Gate DR, Concord, NC - 6 pm - facebook.com/George-South-Pro-Wrestling-School-308685005957298

Fri, Jan 6 – CRAVE – Old Crow Bar, 1217 Jackson LN, Middletown, OH - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kuttingedgepromo

Fri, Jan 6 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Jan 6 - Lucha T.O. – Variety Village Gymnasium, 3701 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON - 5 pm - luchatoronto.com

Fri, Jan 6 - KFW – River Plantation RV Resort Conference Center, 1004 Parkway, Sevierville, TN - 8 pm

Fri, Jan 6 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 6 - Wilder Mountain Wrestling – Cookeville Community Center, Cookeville, TN - 7 pm - facebook.com/wildermountainwrestling

Fri, Jan 6 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jan 6 - Legacy Pro Wrestling – American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI – Meet and Greet 6 pm, Bell Time 7:30 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Sat, Jan 7-Sun, Jan 8 - Sun, Jan 8 - Full Impact Pro – Ivy Astoria Event Center, 1920 East 7th Ave, Tampa, FL – WWNLive.com

Sat, Jan 7 - Monster Pro Wrestling – Alberta Avenue Community Centre, 9210 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWAMonsterPro

Sat, Jan 7 - International Wrestling Australia – Sawtell RSL Club, First Ave, Sawtell, New South Wales, Australia - 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Jan 7 - Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Cook Middle School Gym, Sparks, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Jan 7 - Blitzkrieg Pro – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT - 3 & 6 pm - facebook.com/blitzkriegpro

Sat, Jan 7 - All Pro Wrestling – The Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL - 7 pm- facebook.com/Gulfsouthchampionshipwrestling, facebook.com/Allpropensacola

Sat, Jan 7 - Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW #1966, 350 Southwest 25th ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL - 6:30 pm

Sat, Jan 7 - Project Wresdtling – Gunn Highway Flea Market, 2317 Gunn Hwy, Odessa, FL - 1 pm - facebook.com/ProjectWrestlingFL

Sat, Jan 7 - World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL - 6:30 pm - WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 7 - American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA - 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Jan 7 - Disciples of Christ Wrestling Ministries – Winder Lions Club, 354 E Broad ST, Winder, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/DisciplesofChristWrestlingMinistries

Sat, Jan 7 - Peachstate Wrestling Alliance – VFW Fairgrounds, 1625 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA - 8 pm - facebook.com/peachstatewrestlingalliancegeorgia

Sat, Jan 7 - Universal Independent Wrestling – Haralson County Rec Department, 25 Recreation Lane, Buchanan, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/UnivesalIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 7 - AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Godding ST, LaSalle, IL - 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Jan 7 - POWW – American Legion 703N, Rt 12, Fox Lake, IL - 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, Jan 7 – Emerge – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN - 7 pm - facebook.com/emergeprowrestling

Sat, Jan 7 - Hoosier Pro Wrestling (Benefit for Firemen’s Cheer Fund) – Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds Family Arts Building, 750 W 200 S, Columbus, IN - 7:45 pm - facebook.com/HOOSIERPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jan 7 - NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Jan 7 - Strong Style Wrestling – Century Center, 120 St. Joseph ST, South Bend, IN - 7 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44

Sat, Jan 7 – Impact Pro – Baratte’s at Forte Conference Center in All Play, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA - 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – Bluegrass Championship Wrestling – Old Wheelwright Gym, Wheelwright, KY – 8 pm - facebook.com/Bluegrass-Championship-Wrestling-338001214576

Sat, Jan 7 – Prime Time Wrestling – Cynthiana City Hall Gym, 104 East Pleasant ST, Cynthiana, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sat, Jan 7 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 W 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wwaisnow

Sat, Jan 7 – Wildkat Sports & Entertainment – Grace King High School, 4301 Grace King PL, Metaire, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/wildkatsports

Sat, Jan 7 – New World Wrestling Extreme – Hajjar’s Bar and Grille, 969 Washington ST, East Weymouth, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme

Sat, Jan 7 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 LAke DR E, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Jan 7 – Revolution Wrestling Alliance – American Legion, Rosemount, MN – 7 pm

Sat, Jan 7 – Pro Wrestling Ego – Hideaway, 5100 I-55 N, Jackson, MS – 7 pm - facebook.com/egowrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, Jan 7 – On Point – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – WrestlePro – Columbia Club, 1034 Jeanette Ave, Union, NJ – 8 pm - wrestleproonline.com

Sat, Jan 7 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – AIWF Northwest Ohio Wrestling – 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 7 pm

Sat, Jan 7 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, Jan 7 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – PWA School of Professional Wrestling, 737 Slocum ST, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Jan 7 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/RealActionProWrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – Wrestling For A Cause – Wagoner Civic Center, 3015 S Grant Ave, Wagoner, OK – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Jan 7 – Canadian Wrestling Federation – 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catherine’s, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwf2013

Sat, Jan 7 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – Cross Body Pro Wrestling Academy, 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Jan 7 – World Xtreme Wrestling C4 – 1814 S. 5th ST, Allentown, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldxtremewrestlingc4

Sat, Jan 7 – Red Rock Wrestling – Eatlink Centrer, Charlottetown, Prince Edward – 5:45 pm - facebook.com/redrockwrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Jan 7 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jan 7 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 7 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 7 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 7 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jan 7 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Silver Wings Ballroom, 4100 Hwy 105, Brenham, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jan 7 – Rampage Wrestling – YWCA Sun N Fun Rec Center, 6204 Elgin Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling/

Sat, Jan 7 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jan 7 – Texas Wrestling Federation – Army National Guard Armory, 106 E Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/TWFONLINE

Sat, Jan 7 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Leicester, UK - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sun, Jan 8 – International Wrestling Australia – Woodburn Evans Head RSL, 11-13 McDonald PL, Evans Head, New South Wales, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sun, Jan 8 – Best of the West – Veterans Memorial District, 609 W Central Ave, Visalia, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sun, Jan 8 – Primos Pro Wrestling – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale DR, Danver, CO – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/PrimosWrestling/

Sun, Jan 8 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Jan 8 – GALLI Lucha Libre – GALLI/Underground Arena, 270 W. North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre

Sun, Jan 8 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Hall, 301 Service ST, Swansea, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Jan 8 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 8 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jan 8 – Carolina Wrestling Showcase – East Side Community Center – Central Gym, 621 Franks ST, Ashboro, NC – 3 pm

Sun, Jan 8 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Jan 8 – BBWF – 355 Wisenhower Pkwy, Livingston, NJ – 2 pm - facebook.com/BBWFPrimetime

Sun, Jan 8 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 8 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Wed, Jan 11 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 11 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 11 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jan 12 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 12 – NWL Corp – Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Fri, Jan 13-Sat, Jan 14 – Revolutionary Championship Wrestling – Jackson Area YMCW, 594 E Main ST, Jackson, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/RCWonline

Fri, Jan 13 – Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling – Elberta Middle School, 13355 Main ST, Elberta, AL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Gulfsouthchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Party Hard Wrestling – World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Partyhardwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWABigWestWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jan 13 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jan 13 – I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jan 13 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jan 13 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jan 13 – D2W – William J Hocking American Legion Post 91, 99 N Main ST, Wharton, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/d2wprowrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Next Level Wrestling – NYWC Sportatorium, 435 Brook Ave, Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7:30 pm

Fri, Jan 13 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Hiddenite Center, Inc., 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – 142 Conley RD, Alamo, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingrevolution

Fri, Jan 13 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 13 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jan 13 – Defy Wrestling – Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/defypw

Fri, Jan 13 – Brew City Wrestling – Columbus Club, 1800 S 92 ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Jan 14 – Melbourne City Wrestling – MCW Arena, Essendon Ukrainian Hall, 11 Russell ST, Essendon, Australia – 7:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Sat, Jan 14 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC – 8 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VWF Post #8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Jan 14 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Underground Empire Wrestling – Underground Auditorium, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – New Era Wrestling – Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO – 6 pm - facebook.com/New-Era-Wrestling-225229407508249

Sat, Jan 14 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rocky Mountain Pro “Quarry”, 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO – 6 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Ronin Pro Wrestling – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jan 14 – Xtreme Wrestling Xperience – Kindel Lanes, 4679 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/XWX-Wrestling/534907309882552

Sat, Jan 14 – Dalton Championship Wrestling – Dalton Rec Center, Dalton, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DaltonChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Ring of Honor – Center Stage, Atlanta, GA – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Turbenhalle Oberhausen, Im Lipperfeld 23, 46047 Oberhausen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Kosciusko County Fair Grounds, 1400 E Smith ST, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Sat, Jan 14 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jan 14 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – NWP Arena, 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jan 14 – Central Empire Wrestling – Nelson Pioneer Farm, 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/CentralEmpireWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jan 14 – Impact Pro – The Vault, Algona, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Pure Pro Wrestling – The Freedom Center, 2473 W Shiawassee Ave, Fenton, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Jan 14 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sat, Jan 14 – Independent Wrestling International – Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson RD, St. Paul, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, Jan 14 – Steel Domain Wrestling – American Legion Auditorium, 6501 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Mid-Missouri Wrestling Alliance – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/MMWASTL

Sat, Jan 14 – UWA Elite – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UWAElite

Sat, Jan 14 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – 1200 Buffalo RD, Rochester, NY – 7 pm

Sat, Jan 14 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 8 pm - warriorsofwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Zone Sports – American Legion, 401 Main ST NW, Lenoir, NC – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Jan 14 – Mecca Pro Wrestling – NAV Centre NAV, 1950 rue Montreal RD, Cornwall, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/MpwNation

Sat, Jan 14 – Grand Slam Wrestling – Moosic Youth Center, 606 Main ST, Moosic, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Jan 14 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Jan 14 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jan 14 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 14 – Throwback Championship Wrestling – House of Pain, 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 14 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jan 14 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jan 14 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Selsdon Community Centre, 132 Addington RD, Selsdon, CR2 8LA Surrey, UK – 7 pm - ipwuk.com

Sat, Jan 14 – Preston City Wrestling – Club Domain Blackpool, 168-170 N Promenade, FY1 1RE Blackpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Newman Hall, Grange Court RD, BS9 4DR Wetbury-on-Trym, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jan 14 – Progress – O2 Academy, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sat, Jan 14 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sun, Jan 15 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavillion, 575 E Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 2:30 pm - hollywoodwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 15 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 15 – F1rst Wrestling – First Avenue and 7th ST Entry, 701 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/F1RST-Wrestling-240079265547

Sun, Jan 15 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – National Guard Armory, 2100 Robinwood RD, Gastonia, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – Zone 1 Wrestling – FSPW Facility, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Jan 15 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jan 15 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sun, Jan 15 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jan 15 – PROGRESS – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol Street, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling