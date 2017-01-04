205 Live Recap

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

Air Date: January 3rd, 2017

A recap video aired of last week’s non-title match between Neville and Rich Swann opened the show tonight. The opening video for the show played and the broadcast team of Mauro Ranallo, Corey Graves and Austin Aries welcome us to the show and announces that champion, Rich Swann was not medically cleared to compete due to the attack from Neville. We are then told that Swann’s friend, TJ Perkins, will battle Neville in tonight’s main event.

Tajiri’s entrance music plays as he comes out for the first match of the evening. As Tajiri makes his way to the ring his opponent, Sean Maluta, watches his entrance from the floor.

Match 1: Tajiri vs. Sean Maluta

Maluta, as some of you may remember from the CWC, trained at the Wild Samoan wrestling school. His comfort zone is striking and power and he held an early advantage of the Japanese Buzzsaw doing just that. Maluta had things well in hand until he charged Tajiri in the corner and caught a big boot to the face.

Tajiri then hooked Maluta into the Tarantula and followed up with a series of hard and fast kicks. Maluta made one last-ditch effort to get back in the contest by reversing Tajiri into the ropes but got nailed with a handspring back elbow for his trouble. Tajiri put him down for the count with a swift kick to the head.

Winner: Tajiri

The Brian Kendrick makes his way to the ring and welcomes Tajiri to 205 Live like he is his long lost best friend. Kendrick says its great to see a fellow pioneer of the Cruiserweight Division and says together, they will do great things after they remove the trash. Kendrick kicks Maluta from the ring then goes to shake Tajiri’s hand. Much to Kendrick’s surprise, Tajiri gives him the green mist treatment right to the face. Kabuki would be proud. Kendrick thrashed around in the ring as officials rushed out to assist.

In the back, Neville was interviewed about how is preparing to face for champion, TJ Perkins. Neville scoffed at Perkins being a former champ saying that the only reason he was ever champ was because he wasn’t in the CWC. Neville continued his trend of putting down America by saying he has been discriminated against and disrespected unlike Perkins who is applauded for overcoming his hardships to get to WWE. Neville said he has had hardships too and he is sick and tired of Perkins and tonight his “fifteen minutes of fame” are over.

The announce team continued to mention Neville’s new attitude and threw it to an introductory video of Tony Nese. The video highlighted Nese’s move set and hard-hitting strikes and put over his moniker of “The Premier Athlete.”

We go to the stage for Jack Gallagher’s entrance for our next match. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak follow him.

Match 2: Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese (with Drew Gulak)

This match proved to be a showcase for Gallagher and his innovative counter wrestling style. Gallagher frustrated Nese early until Nese was able to use his power to drive Gallagher into the corner and take control by pounding him down to the canvas. He tried to press the advantage by whipping Gallagher hard to the corner but Gallagher was able to block the impact with his corner handstand. Gallagher takes control by dropkicking Nese from the ring.

While Gallagher was waiting to Nese to come back to the ring, he was attacked by Daivari, causing a DQ. Daivari beat down Gallagher for embarrassing him during last week’s duel. Officials came out to help Gallagher.

In the back, Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox are having a discussion about his recent losing streak. Fox blames herself while Alexander disagrees. Alexander tells her that the ring is his responsibility but asked her to be more careful at ringside. They kiss and make up as the show goes to commercial.

We return from the commercial and find Noam Dar making his entrance for the next match followed by his opponent, Mustafa Ali.

Match 3: Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali took the early advantage showing he has turned over a new leaf but giving Dar a clean break and showing very nice counter wrestling keeping Dar in a hammerlock. Dar gained control in the match by shooting a back elbow on the break. His advantage didn’t last however as Ali was able to regain control of the match by picking up the pace. He hit Dar with a head scissors and a leg lariat sending Dar to the floor.

Dar was thrown back inside the ring and took advantage of a slow Ali to attack his arm. Dar spent several minutes working on the arm of Dar. Dar tried to turn the tide by using his speed and agility. The plan was working until Dar was able to sidestep an Ali dive off the ropes and lock in the Fujiwara arm bar. Ali was able to break the hold by rolling up Dar for a pin attempt.

Ali was able to win the match after he caught Dar charging in with a perfectly placed kick to the teeth followed by an inverted 450 splash for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Dar was interviewed in-ring after the match and asked how he will bounce back in 2017 after a loss. Dar says 2017 will be a great year but he believes he needs a good luck charm. He believes Cedric Alexander may not be enough man for Alicia Fox but she is always welcome with him.

The announce team throws it to an introductory video about Akira Tozawa. The video focuses on Tozawa’s Strong Style influence and how innovative and different his offense is compared to anyone else in the division.

The show goes to commercial, the ad shown is for the upcoming UK tournament.

We return to the show to see the ring entrances for the main event. Neville makes his way to the ring. TJ Perkins is interviewed by Tom Phillips and asked why he chose to take on Neville. Perkins feels that, although Neville is talented, he is a bully and deserves to get kicked in the face. Perkins goes to the squared circle.

Match 4: Neville vs. TJ Perkins

The referee brings them together for the cruiserweight handshake but Perkins refuses drawing praise from the heel announcers. The bell sounds and away we go.

Early on, Perkins is able to keep Neville off balance with his speed and agility countering all of Neville’s attempts at holds. Perkins was able to withstand the power of Neville’s shoulder blocks with a swift kick to the gut, a bulldog and a flying head scissors that sent Neville to the floor to regroup.

Neville beat Perkins back inside the ring and was able to ground Perkins with kicks and punches to TJ. Neville went to the top rope and nailed a top-rope dropkick. Neville took control and focused on mat wrestling to keep Perkins grounded. Perkins got back to vertical base and caught Neville flush with a kick but Neville put TJ down hitting him with an elbow. Perkins went down in a heap and Neville appeared to be setting him up for the 450 splash but TJ rolled away to avoid impact.

Perkins quickens the pace of the match at this point and had success hitting Neville with his quick strike offense. Perkins nailed Neville with a neck breaker Neville went to the floor but Neville kept the pressure on with a dive to the floor. Perkins followed up with cross body from the top rope for a near fall. Neville tried to set Perkins for a top-rope superplex but Perkins blocked it and countered it into a Frakensteiner off the top rope for another near-fall.

In a neat sequence, Perkins went for a knne bar but Neville blocked it. Neville countered into a wheelbarrow suplex for a near-fall. Neville sealed the deal moments later when Perkins took too long to climb to the top rope and Neville was able to stop TJ’s move and ultimately caught him with a roundhouse kick to superplex for the three count.

Winner: Neville

Neville got his hand raised and screamed for his crown as the show ended this week.