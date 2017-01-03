Jermaine Royster Reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This is the first episode of Smackdown Live of the new year and we get things off to a hot start with The Miz putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Dean Ambrose. WWE Champion AJ Styles has yet another face off with John Cena as they have a contract signing tonight for their match at the Royal Rumble.

The Miz’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring along with his wife Maryse. We see a highlight package of the feud between Ambrose & Miz with Renee Young involved in the backstory. Miz says he has only one new years resolution this year and that to be more forgiving and theres one person who needs to apologize to him and she knows who she is. Miz says he wont leave the ring until he gets her apology and this is all on Renee Young. Miz then says it was her fault that Ambrose attacked him and that all of a sudden Ambrose gets a title shot tonight. Miz says he doesn’t know how Renee Young can sleep at night being with Dean, Ambrose’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Miz bolts but Maryse stands in from the of Ambrose, Maryse then slaps Dean and she walks out of the ring with Miz behind her. Ambrose gets on the microphone and tells Miz that tonight will be easy because Maryse hits way harder than Miz does, the crowd erupts and Ambrose’s music plays.

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler

Corbin goes for a big clothesline but Ziggler ducks him and unloads with right hands then a drop kick, Ziggler tries another drop kick but Baron counters sending Dolph to the mat. Corbin then uses his strength with a big boot to Ziggler then dropping a knee to his back. Corbin tries to choke Ziggler with the top rope as Ziggler comes back in the ring but Corbin blasts Ziggler right back to the mat. Corbin runs Ziggler’s back into the apron then sends him back in the ring, Corbin blast Ziggler with a fore arm sending Ziggler to the corner. Ziggler gets back in control with his speed getting past Corbin and blasting him with a big drop kick sending Baron to the outside. On the outside we see Corbin laying in with a clothesline up ending Ziggler, Corbin sets in with a rear naked hold in the ring. Ziggler tries a move off the second rope but Corbin catches him with another big right hand. Ziggler then hits the stinger splash followed by the swinging neck breaker for a two count. Dolph tries the Fame –Asser but Corbin counters into a clothesline for a two count. Corbin runs at Dolph but he side steps and Corbin goes straight into the post then Ziggler hits the Fame-Asser for a two count. Ziggler then ducks a clothesline from Corbin and hits the Zig Zag but Corbin kicks out at two. Ziggler attacks Corbin in the corner but Corbin counters Ziggler into the End of Days and Baron Corbin gets the victory of Ziggler.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin

After the match is over we see Corbin going to the outside for a steel chair, when he gets in the ring we suddenly see Kalisto running to Ziggler’s aide. Kalisto fights off Baron Corbin sending him to the outside, when Kalisto goes over to check on Dolph we see Ziggler bouncing up and Superkicking Kalisto. Dolph then screams while beating his chest that he doesn’t need his help or anyone’s help and he will do this by himself.

James Ellsworth is backstage with Carmella and he thanks her for her kind words last week, James then gives Carmella the shirt off his back as a gift. Carmella asks James to escort her to the ring because she can never have enough “F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S!”

We see the locker room backstage and Dolph Ziggler walks in with rage as he starts to throw chairs and garbage cans making a scene, Apollo Crews along with Rhyno & Mojo Rawley ask Dolph what’s going on? Apollo Crews says what he did to Kalisto was uncalled for and because Kalisto is his friend then its his business. Ziggler then headbuts Crews then lays in with right hands but the locker room separates the two.

Women’s Division

Singles Match

La Luchadora vs Becky Lynch

Becky works the back of Luchadora with elbows then a ground and pound. Becky bounces Luchadora’s head off all the turnbuckles then hits a exploder suplex. Luchadora goes to the outside then crawls under the ring. Another Luchadora comes in the ring and attacks Lynch but she shortly counters into the Dis Armher for the win.

Your Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match becky Lynch unmask’s Luchadora and it is in fact Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, right after the other La Luchadora comes back in the ring and the two attack Becky Lynch.

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring for the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble, he introduces John Cena followed by WWE Champion AJ Styles. Styles asks Bryan why do they have to do this? He asks Bryan how does this work when Cena has been off for 4 months? Bryan says because last week Smackdown beat Raw in the ratings for the first time and he has to keep the ball rolling. With AJ leading the Smackdown Brand and Cena making his return this is just a no brainer, Bryan says Styles should be ok and he leaves the ring. Styles says Cena is lucky because Daniel Bryan is like Cena’s brother in law. Styles says last year at this same time it was Cena saying that Styles needed a big win but now the tables have turned. AJ then tells Cena that Smackdown doesn’t need him, Styles then compares Cena to the rock calling him a has been. Styles tells Cena he will never be a Hollywood star like The Rock and he wont ever be the wrestler that AJ Styles is. Cena says AJ made the biggest mistake in is life and pissed off John Cena, he says AJ pushed him. Cena calls him a punk little bitch and people think Styles will replace him. Cena says he has a history of changing peoples mind and he will make Styles look stupid, Cena says he has passion and AJ doesn’t. Cena says he doesn’t have to walk down the ramp because he has to but because he wants to and that’s passion. Cena says Styles is just like everyone else who says Cena Sucks, they’re just mad because they cant be Cena. Baron Corbin interrupts both men and comes out and says he is the first Smackdown Live Royal Rumble participant and he will win it. Cena gets excited and says he will fight Corbin but Corbin fires back but AJ then hits a enziguiri to Cena while he isn’t looking. AJ walks back up the ramp but next we see Maryse backstage and she confronts Renee Young. Maryse slaps Renee Young and threatens her.

Womens Division

Singles Match

Aaliyah vs Carmella

Carmella attacks the young rookie on the bottom ropes with kicks then a side head lock. Carmella hits the Bronco Buster in the corner then follows up with a chin lock. Aaliyah his a chin buster then a northern lights suplex for a two count. Aaliyah then goes up to the top rope but Ellsworth grabs her leg sending her to the mat. Carmella hits a Superkick then followed by the Code of Silence and Aaliyah taps out.

Your Winner: Carmella

Tag Team Match

The American Alpha© vs Breezango

Gable starts with Breeze and Breeze serves him papers but Gable sends him into the corner tags in Jordan and they hit the Grand Amplitude for the win.

Your Winners: American Alpha

Bray Wyatt appears after the match and tells The Alphas that they haven’t really won anything yet because next week they will reclaim what is theirs.

Natalya is in the ring with Nikki Bella, and the two hash out the problems as Bella says Natty is living off her families worth. Nikki says Natty is nothing like the Harts then Natty says she is hurtful. Natty says Nikki Bella uses her beauty to get what she wants and when it goes away John Cena will leave her. Nikki Bella then blasts Natalya then walks back up the ramp to the back.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz © vs Dean Ambrose

Ambrose attacks Miz right from the start tackling him in the corner, Miz tries counter but Ambrose gets him in the other corner and blasts him with kicks. Ambrose picks him up and goes to town with chops to the chest, Miz has to leave the ring. Miz comes back in and Miz gets thrown right back out and Ambrose manhandles Miz on the outside dropping Miz on top of the barricade then knocking him off with a clothesline. Ambrose gets him back in the ring for a two count then miz goes back to the outside. Ambrose throws Miz across the announcers table, Maryse gets in the way and Miz counters with a missile drop kick. Miz runs at Dean in the corner but Ambrose throws him to the outside then Ambrose comes down with the elbow drop to the outside. Ambrose hits the lariat in the ring but Miz avoids the running bulldog, Miz covers Ambrose for a two count. Miz then works the left leg of Ambrose trying to soften him up for the figure four but Ambrose counters with a neck breaker for a two count. Ambrose goes up to the top but The Miz catches Ambrose with right hands, Miz goes up with Ambrose but Dean fights him off. Above comes down but Miz counters into the Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz then starts the “Yes” kicks while the crowd chants “No”, Ambrose then counters into the Lunatic Lariat but Ambrose’s leg is slowing him up. Ambrose clotheslines Miz out of the ring and Ambrose goes flying through the ropes hitting Air Ambrose. Maryse comes over for the interference and Ambrose makes contact with her, the referee is about to call for the bell but Dean gets him to toss Maryse instead. Miz then hits Dean with the Intercontinental Championship but Ambrose kicks out at two. Miz teases the Skull Crushing Finale but Ambrose counters with Dirty Deeds and Ambrose gets the win and the Championship.

Your Winner: Dean Ambrose wins the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose celebrates in the ring with the title then he makes his way to the announce table to for more as Smackdown Live goes off the air.