The new year kicked off with a bang. The United States title was on the line, plus we (sigh) debuted a new talk segment.

We were live in Tampa, Florida. Goldberg was set to show to discuss his future plans. Plus, Sami Zayn fought Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match.

Mick Foley came out to welcome the crowd. Mick has semi-shaved up and cut his hair. Mick joked about messing up a Foley Pop and now writing the name of the town on his hand. Smile. Mick talked about putting Chris Jericho in the Shark Cage at the Royal Rumble.

KO cut off Mick and came from the back, along with Jericho. Chris also has a new shorter hair style. Owens wondered if Foley thought it was funny to put Chris 100 feet in the air like a “sexy pinata”. Foley did think it was a little funny. Chris said Foley was abusing his power. KO was ticked off that he has to fight Roman Reigns, again. Chris then whined about Seth Rollins hitting a Pedigree on top of a car and he gets rewarded. Chris was irate about having to be put in a “prison, cell, Cage of Jericho…Man”. Kevin knew Foley had issues with them. Kevin said they would no longer stand for this, anymore.

Foley agreed and said he would give Kevin something special…The Kevin Owens Show. He will interview Goldberg. Enough with the stupid talk segments! The Goldberg chant got rolling. Kevin and Chris had several questions for “old Bill”. Kevin got up in Mick’s face about the abuse of power. He was cut off by the Billion Dollar Princess, Stephanie McMahon. She said Foley was not abusing his power. Stephanie and Mick had a little disagreement but Kevin grumbled at both of them. Steph said Roman would defend agaisnt Chris JEricho, tonight. If Roman gets DQ’d or counted out, he will lose the title. Chris liked it but he wanted Seth Rollins banned from ringside. Foley fouled up and forgot that Jericho was in the match and wanted him banned. Jeez.

Stephanie quickly covered it up by complaining that Smackdown beat Raw in the ratings, last week. Stephanie went off on everyone. Steph made one more match:

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

Loser banned from ringside during the United STates title match. Universal Title Is NOT on the line.

The Finish:

Kevin unloaded with Knife Edge Chops and punches. Seth came back with kicks, which were answered by KO. Seth avoided the Pop Up Powerbomb. Seth tried to get the feeling back in his leg. It had been injured, earlier in the match. Seth hit Running Forearms in the corner. Seth blocked the Cannonball and sent KO into the corner. Sling Blade by Seth. Superkick but KO blocked the Pedigree. Low Bridge sent KO to the foor. Tope Suicida by Seth. The two fought over in the Bullpen. Seth rushed into the ring to stop the count. Kevin blasted Seth with the ring bell when Rollins came back out.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 2.0

Owens tried to attack Seth but it was blocked. Owens slithered out of the ring to avoid a Pedigree. Owens screamed for his U-Title.

Cesaro vs Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows was at ringside. Sheamus joined the announce team.

The Finish:

Karl rocked Cesaro with the Running Knee. Cesaro put Karl up top and Dropkicked him. 2 count. Cesaro went up top and Luke got on the apron. Sheamus pulled Luke down but it caused Cesaro to slip and straddle the ropes. Top Rope Flying Neckbreaker by Karl to take the win.

Your Winner: Karl Anderson

Raw Score: 2.5

The announcers discussed the Sami Zayn/Braun Strowman situation. That led to a Braun Strowman video. He’s an early favorite to win the Royal Rumble.

Raw flashed back to Brock vs Goldberg. That was our choice for Shocker of the Year. 1:26 was the time for this ultimate Squash match. Bill wanted to call it a career, after that match. However, he ran into Stephanie McMahon. She convinced him to get into the Roayl Rumble…for a possible final championship run. He will be in the match and “everyone is next”.

Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman

Last Man Standing Match

The Finish:

This was a brutal battle. It was classic David vs Goliath. However, Sami (David) didn’t bring a slingshot to battle the behemoth.

The fight went all over the backstage area. Sami refused to surrender. Sami rolled out of the ring, near the end, to land on his feet. That reset the 10 count. Strowman ran Sami into the entrance wall, several times. Sami slipped free and hit a Crossbody, after chair shots. THe two flew off the stage adn trough a table. Damn! I just kept waiting for a “He’s Dead!” scream fromt he announcers. Flashbacks, dang it.

Both men got up and headed towards the ring. Sami swung a chair at the beastly battler. Braun pitched Sami down the ramp and then ran over Zayn. Bulldog Bounce, on the floor. Braun kept breaking the count. Knee Strikes by Braun. Vicious Crossfaces by Strowman. Another Bulldog Bounce. The ref restarted the count, again. Corey Graves blamed Mick Foley for this. Braun finally let the ref make the 10 count.

Your Winner: Braun Strowman

Raw Score: 2.75

After the match, Braun attacked Sami, who had been placed on a stretcher. Foley and several refs made Braun stop and head to the back.

Raw next looked at the “duel” between Daivari and Jack Gallagher. Daivari chose a lead pipe as his weapon. Jack took an umbrella. Jack embarrassed the heck out of Daivari when he struck him in hte crotch and other places iwth the umbrella. He also tripepd Daivari. Daivari flipped out and went to town. Jack came back and humiliated Daivari with a series of Dropkicks. In the back, Jack taught New Day how to use umbrellas as weapons. New Day had New Year Resolutions to share, next.

New Day talked about their record breaking reign as tag team champions. New Day put themselves in the Roayl Rumble. Cool. Kofi brought up the resolutions. They were cut off by the arrival of Titus O’Neil. Titus came out to put in a bid to become the newest member of New Day. Xavier Woods insulted the big man. Big E got in on the insulting fun. Titus wanted his face on a box of Booty-Os. Xavier said people would prefer to see Titus’ face on the back of a milk carton. Ouch! Titus called Woods “The Weakest Link in the New Day”. That ticked off Woods. Xavier challenged Titus to a fight. Titus popped Xavier and accepted the match.

Titus O’Neil vs Xavier Woods

The Finish:

Woods with a Low bridge, following an Enzigui. Tope con Hilo by Xavier. He put Titus back in the ring and got a two count. Woods went up top and flew into Titus’ arms. Bckbreakers and Side Toss by Titus. Woods converted a Samoan Drpo into a Sunset Flip and pinned Titus.

Your Winner: Xavier Woods

Raw Score: 3.0

Backstage, Bayley chatted with Stephanie. Bayley didn’t like that her win had been taken away. Bayley also didn’t like Dana Brooke as the ref. Stephanie admitted that she never wanted Bayley on Raw. Steph accused Bayley of being…Ordinary. Bayley countered that she DOES belong in the WWe and on Raw. Bayley was cool with just being Bayley. She was determined to reach her goals and live her dreams. Stephanie put Bayley in a Number One Contender Match…against Nia Jax. Crap.

Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox walked backstage. They got into it with another Cruiserweight. He called her Sweet Cheeks and wlaked away. Funny.

Cedric Alexander (w/Alicia Fox) vs Drew Gulak

Austin Aries joined the announce team for this one.

The Finish:

Leg Sweep by Cedric. Head Scissors and Dropkick by Ceddy. Drew Slammed Cedric into the ropes and stomped away. Back Body Drop by Drew for a two. Tony Nese watched his partner (Gulak) battle. It was Nese that insulted Alicia in the previous segment. Cedriv ran over Drew and hit a Back Elbow. Backspring Eniguri by Cedric. Alicia pulled Nese off the apron. In the confusion, Gulak used hte tights to roll up Cedric.

Your Winner: Drew Gulak

Raw Score: 2.25

Chris Jericho vs Roman Reigns

United States Title Match

(If Roman is counted out or gets disqualified, he loses the title)

The Finish:

Chris tried for a Code Breaker but had to settle for a Hurancanrana. Walls of Jericho. Roman powered out. Superman Punch as Chris flew off the ropes. Roman set for the Spear but couldn’t connect. Jericho tried for another Walls. Roman threw Chris off. Roman went into the ring post. Chris went over and removed the turnbuckle padding. As the ref fixed it, Chris went and gothte US title belt. Chris oulled an “Eddie” by throwing hte belt to Romanand dropping down. The ref didn’t fall for it. There was a definite “Eddie” chant going. Code Breaker by Chris but he only got a two. Chris kicked away at Roman’s ribs. The ref backed Jericho away. Chris hit the exposed corner and Roman nailed the Spear!

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 3.0 (bonus points for the Eddie nod)

“The” Brian Kendrick vs T.J. Perkins

The Finish:

TJP went up top but Brian tripped him.The two fought up on the ropes. Springboard Hurancanrana by Perkins. Brian went for Sliced Bread #2. Detonation Kick into the Knee Bar. Brian tapped out.

Your Winner (by Submission): T.J. Perkins

Raw Score: 2.75

Raw focusedon the United Kingdom title tournament. They sent it to a video. WWE brought in Nigel McGuinness to be the announcer for the tourney and the upcoming UK weekly show. It will be a 16 person Single Elimination tournament to be held in Blackpool (William Regal’s hometown).

Big Cass vs Jindar Mahal and Rusev

2-on-1 Handicap Match

The Finish:

Enzo was in a motorized wheel chair, at tringside. Cass came out to protect Enzo from Jindar. Cass blockd the Big Boot. Jindar provided a distraction. Superkick by Rusev to end this quick match.

Your Winners: Rusev and Jindar Mahal

Raw Score: 1.0

Charlotte Flair came out to watch the next match.

Bayley vs Nia Jax

Number One Contender Match

The Finish:

Nia overpowered Bayley for most the match. Sasha Banks came out to distract Nia. Bayley to Belly off the ropes to take down Nia and earn her title shot at Charlotte at the Royal Rumble.

Your Winner: Bayley

Raw Score: 1.5

The Kevin Owens Show

They had some guy standing there with a “Kevin Owens Show” sign on his head. What the heck. The guest chair was a patio lawn chair. Owens introduced his guest…Chris Jericho. Huh? Jericho was upset that the fans only wanted to see Goldberg, instead of them. That kickstarted the “Goldberg” chant. Chris threatened to put the entire Tampa crowd on his List. The fans were thrilled to be on the List. Chris had a bombshell to share. Chris said he was the 3rd person to enter the Rumble. Wait, didn’t New Day already enter? Kevin was not happy about it because he might have to fight Jericho at Wrestlemania.

They were cut off by the arrival of Goldberg. His entrance music always makes me think of The Poseidon Adventure. Don’t ask me why. Goldberg said Jericho would be the first to be thrown out at the Royal Rumble Goldberg tossed the cheap chair out of hte ring and took off his jacket. Chris went off on Goldberg and put him on the List. Kevin said he wasn’t intimidated by Goldberg. Kevin threw the rest of hte furniture out of he ring to try and One Up Goldberg. Goldbeg told Kevin to take his shot.

They were stopped by the arrival of Paul Heyman. Cool. Paul said Brock Lesnar was not there. Boo! Paul had a Royal Rumble Spoiler. “Eat, Sleep, Elimination, Repeat!” Goldberg shut Paul down, qucikly. Goldberg told Kevin that they would meet at Wrestlemania, unless Roman were to take the title.

That brought out Roman Reigns. Roman stared at Paul and walked past him. Roman entered the ring. Roman got up in Goldbeg’s face. Really? I want to see THAT match.

Suddenly, Braun Strowman strolled out to join the party. Brayn snatched the microphone from a cowering Heyman. Braun promised it would be him that won the Rumble Match. Roman and Goldberg were still staring at each other as Braun got in the ring. Double Spear to Braun! Roman stepped out of the ring to leave Goldberg on his own. Lottie and I will be discussing the options for the Rumble, over the next few weeks, and make our predictions as it gets closer. My early pick is Jericho. Hers is Sami Zayn.

Peace and Love

–Jay and Lottie Shannon

WordSlingerJay@Gmail.com