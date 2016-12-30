WWE/RAW/12-29-16/Joe Lowry Reporting from the TD Garden, Boston, MA:

Triple threat tag team title match: Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Anderson, Gallows, and New Day…Rusev w/Lana lost to Big Cass after Enzo got Lana kicked out of ringside…Bayley, Sasha Banks and Liv Morgan def Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brook via Bank Statement on Brook…Seth Rollins def Chris Jericho… Rich Swann retained Cruiserweight belt over Neville..Golden Truth with Curtis Axel, Damian Young (With Bob Backlund) and Sin Cara def The Shining Stars, Titus O’Niel, Jinder Mahal and Bo Dallas..Quick match with Bo Dallas crying he is not a winner, demanded a match out comes Big Show who knocked him out…Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn…Roman Reigns beat Kevin Owens