AL SNOW TALKS WWE UK DIVISION, TNA, & MORE…
Former WWE European Champion Al Snow was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams show. Show talked about how TNA can thrive in 2017, why fans should not blame creative for the failures of superstars, and more.
He also had much to say about the WWE U.K. division, and why TNA should remain alive as a company.
Article: http://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/wwe-news-former-european-champion-al-snow-shares-his-thoughts-on-the-wwe-united-kingdom-division
Interview: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/pancakesandpowerslams/2016/12/21/pancakes-and-powerslams-episode-247