The year 2016 is just about done and we as fans could not have asked for a better year of Pro Wrestling. There were so many moments this year, so much so that I had to redo this article and list a few different times. In my opinion Pro Wrestling is in the midst of another “boom” period with social media growing and streaming sites becoming the new platform for watching wrestling. From Lucha Underground to Impact Wrestling down to WWE, all have done significant things to change how their shows are being ran. The biggest factor in 2016 to me has been the aspect of competition, especially when your talking about New Japan Pro Wrestling for instance. Each promotion this year has had stars come in and leave as well. Now in this article I give my Top 10 matches of the year, Top 5 Tag Teams & Top 5 Wrestlers of the year. As far as qualifications go, it’s simply the best moments, wrestlers & matches that has happened this year in my opinion. With that said, let’s go!

Best Match

1.)Tetsuya Naito vs Kenny Omega(NJPW G1 Climax 26)

This decision was the hardest by far because what I originally thought was the best match I had to switch a few times, but to me Naito battling Kenny Omega was clearly Match of the Year. First off these are the two best wrestlers in the world in my opinion at this point, also the G1 Climax just might be the most watched series of shows according to wrestling fans. This match was so good that it outshines the actual Final of the G1. I’ve never watched a match were both guys sold it to a tee. There’s a spot in this match were Omega does a senton from the top rope down onto Naito in the crowd. This match is the very reason why New Japan Pro Wrestling has the bet show in the world. As far as big main events go, NJPW wrestlers know exactly how to bring the house down. Off all the ten matches listed, this match instantly had me wanting to watch it all over again. Simply put if someone asked me why New Japan was such a good promotion, I would just sit them down and have them watch this match. There are so many near falls in this match that I couldn’t keep up, and what I loved the most was that during the match you see Naito hitting all his signature moves and just when you think it’s over you see Omega hitting two V-Triggers and the One Winged Angel for the win. The end of the match had me second guessing myself because both men look as if they have the match in the bag but not so fast. Kenny Omega’s performance in this match is second to none, he would go on to win this match and the final match against Hirooki Goto to become the first “gaijin” to win the G1 Climax Tournament.

2.)Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura(NXT Takeover: Dallas)

3.)Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kazuchika Okada(IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Wrestle Kingdom 10)

4.)AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura(Wrestle Kingdom 10)

5.)Tetsuya Naito vs Kazuchika Okada(IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Invasion Attack 2016)

6.)Will Ospreay vs Ricochet(NJPW Best of the Super Juniors)

7.)John Cena vs AJ Styles(SummerSlam 2016)

8.)Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs The Revival(NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT Takeover: Toronto)

9.)Dean Ambrose vs AJ Styles(WWE World Championship, WWE TLC)

10.)The Young Bucks vs The Briscoe Brothers(ROH World Tag Team Championship, ROH’s Final Battle 2016)

Best Wrestler

1.)Tetsuya Naito

Tetsuya Naito has to be the Wrestler of the year, point blank period. Before I really get into why let’s just say that in one year Naito has literally done just about everything. It was a very tough decision between Naito & Kenny Omega. When you go back to this time last year, Naito clearly wasn’t the star he is now, same goes for Omega because they literally had the same type of year. What separates them apart is the fact that Naito has won both IWGP singles titles whereas Omega has won only the IWGP Intercontinental title but will challenge Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in 2 weeks. In the last year Naito transformed himself from a hero who seemed upset that the fans wouldn’t get behind him to the heelish leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon. Naito had feuded with all the top stars in Japan including Okada, Tanahashi, Goto, Kenny Omega and he will face Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 11 with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the line. #Tranquilo!

2.)Kenny Omega(NJPW)

3.)AJ Styles(WWE)

4.)Kazuchika Okada(NJPW)

5.)Marty Scurll(ROH/PWG/Progress)

Best Women’s Wrestler

1.) Charlotte(WWE)

This might be one those categories where it seems heavy on the WWE side, I was so much in favor of the newly titled Women’s Division that took place earlier this year. I never liked the name “Diva” and it was hard to watch the divas on the main roster because Sasha Banks and Bayley were having great matches down in NXT. With that said my Women’s Wrestler of the Year is none other than Charlotte. She has had one of the best years anyone could have male or female in 2016. When you go back to WrestleMania 32 and watch the Triple Threat match for the New WWE Women’s Championship it gave me chills because this was something that I haven’t seen before. Same can be said for the Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks, Charlotte has had matches this year that I simply haven’t seen before. What I love the most is when she made the heel turn and joined up with Dana Brooke, my favorite Charlotte match would have to have been SummerSlam 2016 where she regained the WWE Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. These two have had some serious battles this year, last Sunday Charlotte won the title back from Sasha in a Ironman match

at Roadblock.

2.)Sasha Banks(WWE)

3.)Asuka(NXT)

4.)Sexy Star(Lucha Underground)

5.)Alexa Bliss(WWE)

Best Tag Team

1.)The Young Bucks(ROH/NJPW/PWG)

Unlike the other two categories this one isn’t that difficult, but before I say who is who I want to give props to Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder(The Revival). For one the Shatter Machine is one of the most awesome Tag Team moves you will ever see. Secondly, their run as 2-time NXT Tag Team Champions was one hell of a run. My #1 tag team of 2016 are Matt & Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks. What more can you say about these two, whether it’s Japan or the United States they do it all. How can you go against a team that at one point held the New Japan Jr. Heavyweight, Ring Of Honor & Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Tag Team Champions all in the same year. Both matches against The Briscoe Brothers as well as winning ROH’s Ladder War 6 against The Addiction & The Motor City Machine Guns. The Young Bucks will defend their IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Roppongi Vice.

2.)The New Day(WWE)

3.)The Revival(NXT)

4.)Guerrillas Of Destiny(NJPW)

5.)The Addiction(ROH)

Best Promotion

1.)New Japan Pro Wrestling

2.)World Wrestling Entertainment

3.)Lucha Underground

4.)Ring Of Honor

5.)Evolve

Comeback Wrestler of the Year

“Broken” Matt Hardy